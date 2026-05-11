Hope you had a great weekend! If you want a little luck today you came to the right place.

Here are 7 things you need to know before you start your day. Read this. Share it. And know that Something Good Is Going To Happen To You Today!

Good morning.

And listen… if the world feels a little strange this morning, you’re not imagining it.

Here are 7 things you need to know before this Monday really gets going.

ONE: TRUMP JUST THREATENED TO BLOW UP IRAN. LITERALLY.

This is your lead story this morning and do not let anyone tell you otherwise. Iran sent its response to the latest US peace proposal through Pakistani mediators over the weekend. Trump called it “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” and accused Iran of playing games with the United States for nearly 50 years. Then he went further. He said if there is no ceasefire, you are “just going to have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran.” One big glow. That is a threat to annihilate a country. Said out loud. On social media. By the President of the United States. The fragile ceasefire was already cracking before that. Drones hit a ship off Qatar. The UAE and Kuwait both reported drones in their airspace. US warships came under fire in the Strait of Hormuz. Gas is already at $4.55 a gallon, the highest since the conflict began. And we could be heading back to full scale war before the week is out. Pay attention to this one.

TWO: THE HANTAVIRUS PLANE JUST LANDED IN NEBRASKA THIS MORNING.

This one moved overnight and it is not a drill. A plane carrying Americans evacuated from the hantavirus cruise ship arrived in Omaha, Nebraska early this morning. At least one American tested positive for the virus on the flight. Two passengers traveled inside the plane’s biocontainment units. Three people are already dead. The ship departed Argentina on April 1st and carried passengers from 23 countries. Some disembarked before anyone knew there was an outbreak. Health authorities across more than a dozen countries are now racing to trace contacts. The Andes strain of hantavirus is the only type known to spread person to person. Roughly 38% of people who develop respiratory symptoms may die. Officials keep saying this is not the next COVID. But they gutted the CDC team that monitors cruise ships. They pulled out of the World Health Organization. They fired the inspectors. And this outbreak came off a cruise ship. Watch this one today.

THREE: THE ABORTION PILL DEADLINE IS TODAY. WE ARE WAITING AND WATCHING.

Last Monday the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay that kept mifepristone, the abortion pill, available by mail and through telehealth for one week. That stay expires TONIGHT. The lower court ruling sitting underneath all of this would end mail access to mifepristone nationwide, not just in states with abortion bans, everywhere. More than 60% of all abortions in the United States happen through medication. A quarter of those now happen through telehealth, which has become a lifeline for women in rural areas who may be hundreds of miles away from the nearest clinic. The Trump administration’s Justice Department did not even file a brief defending the FDA’s rules. Think about that. The government that is supposed to protect access to a drug used by millions of women just sat on its hands. Keep watching this one this morning.

FOUR: THEY ARE CUTTING YOUR MEDICAID AND CALLING IT BEAUTIFUL.

The Big Beautiful Bill has been law since July 4th and the cuts are starting to land. The nonpartisan CBO estimated the law reduces federal Medicaid spending by more than $900 billion over a decade. RFK Jr. sat in front of Congress and said there are no cuts to Medicaid. That is false. An estimated 10 million people will lose their health insurance. Work requirements. More paperwork. Eligibility checks every six months instead of once a year. And if you cannot keep up with the paperwork, and a lot of people cannot, you lose your coverage. Not because you stopped qualifying. Because they made it hard enough that you fell through the cracks. That is not reform. That is removal. Let’s remember that Americans are also paying higher healthcare premiums, if they even still have insurance, because Congress has not extended the Obamacare subsidies.

FIVE: CONGRESS IS BACK AND NOBODY IS HAPPY.

The Senate is back today. The House tomorrow. Democrats are furious that the Iran war is being run without a single vote from Congress and expect a real fight this week over a War Powers Resolution. Meanwhile Republicans are rushing more money to ICE and Border Patrol by a June 1st deadline, even though both agencies were already funded in the Big Beautiful Bill. Not one reform. Not one accountability measure for the two Americans who died in January at the hands of those same agencies. Just more money, more speed, more power. Watch what they actually vote on this week. Not what they say. What they vote on.. especially since Republicans are demanding one billion dollars for Trump’ vanity project, a ballroom that most Americans will never step foot in. That money could be going to help fund Medicaid or pay down the national debt. FACTS!

SIX: THEY ERECTED A GOLDEN STATUE OF TRUMP. AND A PASTOR BLESSED IT.

A 22-foot golden statue of Donald Trump was unveiled this week at his Doral golf course in Miami. They call it “Don Colossus.” It cost $450,000, funded by crypto investors promoting their own memecoin. His evangelical pastor and spiritual adviser Mark Burns led the blessing ceremony, surrounded by clergy, while Trump called in by phone and said everybody is taking pictures of it. Burns looked at that golden statue and said, and I quote, “This is not a golden calf.” Now I am not a theologian. But I did go to Sunday school. The First Commandment is pretty clear. Thou shalt have no other gods before me. The Second Commandment says thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image. The golden calf story in Exodus is the Bible’s most famous warning against exactly this. Burns knows this. He is a pastor. He did it anyway. And the same people who put Bibles in their campaign ads, who wrap themselves in the cross at every rally, who tell you this is a Christian nation, they cheered. That is not Christianity. That is a costume. And the hypocrisy is so thick you could choke on it.

SEVEN: OFF THE RADAR. THE KEVIN HART ROAST AND THE JOKE THAT CUT TO THE BONE.

The Netflix Roast of Kevin Hart aired live Sunday night hosted by Shane Gillis, the same Shane Gillis who lost his SNL job for anti-Asian slurs. Tony Hinchcliffe was on the dais, the same Tony Hinchcliffe who called Puerto Rico an island of garbage at a Trump rally. These are the comedians who helped platform Trump, who performed for and around his movement, who used their microphones to normalize what was coming. And some of them now want to say this is not what they voted for.

Chelsea Handler walked to that podium and said what needed to be said. She looked out at that room and asked whether any of them would sign up for the draft for the Iran war. “Or do you f***ing pussies only go to the Middle East for comedy festivals?” Then she turned directly to Hinchcliffe. Tony is “what happens when women don’t have safe access to abortion care.” The room got uncomfortable. Because she was right. You helped start this. You went to the Middle East to entertain troops in a war you helped make possible. But you will not put on a uniform. You will not carry the weight of what you helped put in motion. You will just do your set and fly home.

The roast started slow. The intros were over-produced. A lot of it was raunchy in ways that felt unnecessary. And some of it felt racist, not edgy, not provocative, racist. But Chelsea Handler stood up in that room and said the thing nobody else wanted to say. And I respect that.

That is your Lucky Lemon 7 for this Monday. A lot to carry. But you needed to know it.

I will see you at 10 AM Eastern on Hot Topics Live and 5 PM on Lemon Live at Five. Right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Remember. Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay Lucky!

Lemon

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LUCKY LEMON 7