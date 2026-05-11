Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gila Cohen-Shaw's avatar
Gila Cohen-Shaw
2h

Love my first Lucky Seven- 7 things I need to know- digestable, even in this time of chaos.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sherry Miller's avatar
Sherry Miller
1h

This was awesome. I Loved reading the news again with my coffee and better yet not a punch of papers with coupons. Great 7 things to read Don! Keep them coming 😁😁

Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture