Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Bloodworth's avatar
Judy Bloodworth
3h

I miss the White House looking beautiful in Pride flag colors. Instead it looks like part of a trailer park. I so want that judge to issue an injunction.

If there is a “deal” with Iran, which I don’t believe since he is like the boy who cried wolf, isn’t it really a deal to work on making a deal? My understanding is they will agree to negotiate about nuclear weapons which is what this war is about.

Have a great weekend Lemon Nation!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
4h

We CANNOT be erased 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Not by anyone.

I wont lie, the hate has permeated the lgbtq+ as well as so many marginalized people. It has hurt me daily.

It NEEDS to stop.

No One should be afraid to live authentically.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture