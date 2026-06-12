Friday, June 12, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Bud Light is on the White House lawn.

The same Bud Light that sent these people into a full breakdown in 2023. Kid Rock shooting cases with a submachine gun. Ron DeSantis calling it woke. Conservatives destroying cases they already paid for. Pouring beer down the drain. All because a transgender woman appeared on a can.

Not because the beer tasted different. Because a trans woman existed. And a company said so. That is the level of hatred we are talking about. So consuming. So brazen they filmed themselves acting a fool on the internet and called it defending American values.

They killed that brand’s twenty year run as number one beer in America. A billion and a half dollars gone. Over a human being on a can.

And now that same beer is on the White House lawn. At Trump’s personal birthday party. On federal land that belongs to all of us.

And Trump never said a word during the boycott. Because he owns Anheuser-Busch stock. Has owned it the whole time. Collecting dividends while his people played soldier with a twelve pack in a parking lot.

The cruelty toward LGBTQ people was never about values. It was a weapon. Used to punish. Used to remind a community that their existence is only tolerated until it is not.

And the beer is on the White House lawn.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

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ONE. TRUMP THREATENED TO BOMB IRAN LAST NIGHT. THEN CANCELED IT. THEN ANNOUNCED A PEACE DEAL. ALL IN THE SAME AFTERNOON.

Yesterday, Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States would attack Iran very hard tonight. Capital letters. Very hard. Tonight.

And then within hours he went on Fox News and said the two sides are still negotiating. Then canceled the strikes. Then announced a peace deal would be signed shortly. Said the time and place would be announced soon.

All of this. In one afternoon.

He also said on Fox News his preference has always been to take Kharg Island. Iran’s most vital oil infrastructure. A target military experts say carries a high potential for American casualties. Then said he does not know if America has the stomach for it.

The president of the United States threatened to bomb a country. Canceled it. Announced a peace deal. And expressed regret he could not seize an oil island. In one afternoon. On Truth Social and Fox News simultaneously.

This is the man managing a war that has been going on for 104 days. That has killed 13 Americans. That has closed the Strait of Hormuz. That has your gas above four dollars.

We are very close to a deal. Until we are not. Until we are bombing very hard tonight. Until we are not. Until the time and place of the signing will be announced shortly.

Watch this space. Because with this man the space changes by the hour.

TWO. BUD LIGHT. THE WHITE HOUSE. TRUMP’S BIRTHDAY. AND THE UFC.

Sunday is Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. And to celebrate he is hosting a UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House. On federal parkland. In a 5000-seat arena that covers the entire lawn where Marine One usually lands and children scramble during the Easter Egg Roll.

The arena is plastered with logos. Ram. Morgan and Morgan. Crypto.com. And Bud Light.

The same Bud Light that MAGA destroyed in parking lots three years ago because it acknowledged the existence of a transgender woman. Now proudly displayed at the president’s birthday celebration on the White House grounds.

An emergency injunction to stop the whole thing has still not been ruled on. The fight is Sunday. The construction is done. The octagon is up. The Bud Light logos are in place. And a federal judge has still not said whether any of it is legal.

Watch this one today.

THREE. KARMELO ANTHONY SENTENCED TO 35 YEARS. AND THE DEBATE IS NOT ABOUT GUILT.

A Texas jury sentenced Karmelo Anthony to 35 years in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Over his presence in a tent. At a high school track meet in Frisco Texas. Anthony was 17 when it happened.

The debate is not about whether he did it. The jury deliberated less than three hours. The debate is about whether a 17-year-old should be tried as an adult. And whether 35 years for a spontaneous confrontation is justice or something else entirely. People are pointing out that convicted premeditated murderers have gotten less. Austin Metcalf is still dead. And a teenager is going to prison until he is in his fifties. Over a tent. Two families destroyed. Nobody wins.

FOUR. THE WORLD CUP IS HERE. AND THE US PLAYS TODAY.

The World Cup is underway. And today the United States plays Uruguay at 3 PM Eastern. The most important soccer match on American soil in decades. 48 nations. 104 games. The biggest sporting event on earth. Right here.

And Iran is playing. Despite the war. Despite the travel bans. Despite everything. Their team is here. Their fans cannot attend. Their federation president could not get a visa. But the team is playing. Iran faces New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

We are hosting a World Cup while at war with one of the teams playing in our cities. The most complicated World Cup in American history. USA plays today at 3 PM Eastern. Set your alarm.

FIVE. TRUMP TURNS 80 TOMORROW. AND 22 DOCTORS EXAMINED HIM LAST MONTH.

On Sunday, Donald Trump turns 80 years old. The oldest president in American history. And the Washington Post reported this week that his last physical at Walter Reed involved 22 medical specialists. More than any president in the modern record. Nearly double his own previous visits. The White House has declined to identify which specialties those 22 doctors represent.

He has been formally diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The medical term for those swollen ankles. He weighs 238 pounds. Up 14 pounds since his last physical. His doctors recommended increased physical activity and weight management. He has fallen asleep on camera multiple times this year. And he turns 80 this weekend.

The White House says excellent health. Fully fit. Dr. Jonathan Reiner who was Dick Cheney’s cardiologist called the number of specialists extraordinary and noted unanswered questions about his daytime fatigue and sleepiness.

If this were Joe Biden it would be the only story on television.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: THE KNICKS ARE ONE WIN AWAY. AND GAME 5 IS TOMORROW.

The Knicks came back from 29 points down in Game 4. The largest comeback in NBA Finals history. OG Anunoby tipped in the winning shot with 1.2 seconds left. Karl-Anthony Towns called it the right hand from God.

Series 3-1 Knicks. Game 5 tomorrow in San Antonio at 8:30 PM Eastern on ABC. One win away from the first championship since 1973.

A lot is happening this weekend. Trump’s 80th birthday. The UFC fight at the White House. Game 5 of the NBA Finals. And potentially an Iran peace deal signing.

SEVEN. IT IS PRIDE MONTH. AND THEY PUT BUD LIGHT ON THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN.

June is Pride Month. The month conservatives spend performatively outraged about rainbow flags and Pride parades and companies that acknowledge the existence of LGBTQ people. The same month they apparently have no problem putting the beer they boycotted over a trans woman’s can all over the White House octagon.

Happy Pride Month to every LGBTQ person watching this morning. You are seen. You are loved. You belong here. The cruelty is real. The hypocrisy is real. And you are still here. Still standing. Still exactly who you are.

That drives them crazy. Good.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Trump posted on Truth Social that he would attack Iran very hard last night. Then canceled the strikes. Then announced a peace deal was imminent. Then said he wanted to take Kharg Island but was not sure America had the stomach. All in one afternoon. Day 104 of a war that was supposed to last two to three weeks.

The emergency injunction against the UFC White House fight has still not been ruled on. The fight is Sunday. Construction is complete. Bud Light logos are up. A federal judge is the only thing standing between the South Lawn and a birthday party that may or may not be legal. Watch for a ruling today.

Trump announced a 60-day ceasefire with Iran on June 11. Iran has not confirmed it. Both sides warned they are ready to resume hostilities. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Gas remains above four dollars. The ceasefire that is not quite a ceasefire continues.

The US plays Uruguay today at 3 PM Eastern in the World Cup. If you have not been paying attention to this tournament now is the time to start. 48 nations. The whole world watching. Right here in America. And we are at war with one of the teams.

Karmelo Anthony was 17 when he stabbed Austin Metcalf at a track meet. He was tried as an adult. Sentenced to 35 years. He will be in his fifties when he gets out. His mother was the only person who took the stand for him during sentencing. She asked for mercy. Anthony cried when he was remanded to custody. Austin Metcalf’s twin brother was in that courtroom. Two families. One tent. One decision. Decades of consequences.

Graham Platner won the Maine Democratic primary with 77.7 percent of the vote. He faces Susan Collins in November in the race that could flip the Senate. Democrats fell in line behind a deeply flawed candidate because they decided winning matters. The two parties have officially switched operating systems. November will tell us if it worked.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon