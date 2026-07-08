Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Seven things. Start here.

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Graham Platner might win.

There. I said it. Nobody else will. But I am an independent journalist and I am not afraid to say what the data actually shows.

Two women. Documented. Corroborated. CNN used the word rape. Schumer. Gillibrand. Warren. Sanders. All demanding he go. Money gone. Endorsements gone.

And yet. He won the Maine primary with more votes than any Democratic Senate candidate in state history. Without the party. Despite the party. Behind closed doors he is reportedly refusing to leave unless he gets veto power over his replacement. That is not a man who thinks he is finished.

Nina Turner said it on this show last night. He might stay and he might win. I think she is right. Not because what these women described does not matter. It does. But his base is not going anywhere. David Drucker just asked in print whether America’s socialist movement is the Democrats’ Tea Party. The answer is yes. And the Tea Party did not care what the establishment said about their candidates either.

Everything comes down to July 13. 5 PM. Five days. His deadline to drop out.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

1. GRAHAM PLATNER WON’T LEAVE UNLESS HE PICKS HIS REPLACEMENT. BUT FIRST LET’S TALK ABOUT WHO’S ALREADY IN THE WHITE HOUSE.

Two women. Jenny Racicot who CNN says he raped. Lyndsey Fifield who says he removed condoms without her consent and laughed about it. Oh sneaky me. Both documented. Both corroborated. Both speaking before there was anything political to gain.

Platner is refusing to leave unless he gets veto power over his replacement. Bernie Sanders. Schumer. Gillibrand. Warren. The DSCC. Senate Majority PAC. All gone. He still has not stepped down.

And before Democrats get too comfortable. Over two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. A federal court found him liable for sexual abuse akin to rape. He still has not paid Carroll. His DOJ just opened a criminal investigation into the woman who won a civil judgment against him. His defense secretary paid $50,000 to silence his accuser. Millions demanded they step down. Tens of millions of white Christians voted for them anyway.

Full breakdown on Substack today. Link in bio.

Five days Democrats. Five days Graham. Clock is ticking.

2. MITCH McCONNELL HAS BEEN IN THE HOSPITAL FOR 24 DAYS. AND SUDDENLY EVERY REPUBLICAN SPOKE TO HIM FOR EXACTLY 20 MINUTES.

June 14. Cardiac arrest at his DC home. CPR in progress. Unconscious person at the address. Not seen in public since June 11. Has not voted since June 11. No photos. No video. 24 days of silence.

And then Tuesday happened.

John Barrasso. 20 minutes. Scott Jennings. Just shy of 20 minutes. John Thune. Lengthy and substantive.

All within hours of each other. All saying he sounded wonderful. All reading from the same script.

Because it was a script. The Daily Caller obtained an email from McConnell’s own office. A compiled list of Republican tweets and statements for everyone to amplify. Coordinated. Distributed. In writing.

Trump ally Kylie Jane Kremer said what everyone was thinking. Mitch McConnell is apparently well enough to spend 20 minutes discussing global geopolitics but not well enough to record a 30-second video reassuring the people of Kentucky that he is okay.

The EMS audio says cardiac arrest and CPR in progress. His staff says he is eager to get back to the Senate. Both cannot be true.

3. TRUMP SPENT $13 MILLION ON A HELIPAD. RUSHED IT FOR $875,000 EXTRA. TO IMPRESS XI JINPING.

Decorative. Granite. South Lawn. $13 million of your money rushed one month early for an extra $875,000 in overtime because Xi Jinping is coming in September and Trump needed to look impressive for the leader of a communist authoritarian state he spent years calling America’s greatest enemy.

The Washington Post obtained the documents. The White House has not disputed them.

$13 million. To impress China. With your money. You cannot make this up.

4. ICE KILLED A MAN IN HOUSTON. THE GOVERNMENT SAYS THREAT. HIS SON SAYS DAD WAS JUST LOOKING FOR WORK.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. Shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston Tuesday.

Government’s story: rammed an ICE vehicle. Used his car as a weapon. Self-defense.

His son’s story: looking to hire day laborers. No weapons. No history. No threat.

Another man dead. Another government account we are supposed to swallow whole. Another family destroyed.

Investigation ongoing. Family grieving. Government says trust us. We don’t.

5. KARMELO ANTHONY IS 19. GOT 35 YEARS. ZERO BLACK JURORS. THE JUDGE WENT ON TV TO CELEBRATE.

Convicted of murdering Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet. 35 years.

His new defense team filed a motion to remove Judge John Roach. Why. Because Roach went on local television after the verdict to defend his decisions and endorse the jury’s finding. Before post-trial challenges were even filed.

A judge. On television. Spiking the football. Before the appeals started.

Zero Black jurors. New trial motion filed. Judge removal motion filed.

19 years old. 35 years. Zero Black jurors. A judge who couldn’t wait to get on TV. This is Texas justice and it stinks.

6. THE US MILITARY STRUCK A GIRLS SCHOOL IN IRAN. 168 CHILDREN DEAD. COMMANDERS KNEW THE INTELLIGENCE WAS WRONG.

February 28. Airstrikes hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls School in Minab Iran. 168 children. 14 teachers. The roof collapsed instantly.

Commanders were warned before the strikes that their intelligence was severely out of date. They ordered the strikes anyway.

168 little girls. Going to school.

This is not a lemon slice. This is not rapid fire. This is one of the most devastating facts of this entire war and it has been buried for months while we argued about algae ponds and broken Ferris wheels.

168 children. Dead. Because commanders ignored warnings they had the wrong targets. A full investigation is not optional. It is required.

7. OFF THE RADAR. TWO SUPREME COURT JUSTICES ARE GOING TO CONGRESS NEXT WEEK. BRING YOUR QUESTIONS.

Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett. House Appropriations Committee. July 14. First time since 2019.

The official agenda is the court’s budget. Nobody is going there to talk about line items. This is the first time lawmakers can put these justices in a room and ask about undisclosed luxury travel. Gift scandals. The billionaires financing their vacations. The six to three decisions that just happen to keep going Trump’s way.

The most powerful court in the country is about to answer questions it has been dodging for years. July 14. Watch it.

RAPID FIRE. SEVEN MORE. DON’T BLINK.

Marine Le Pen convicted of embezzlement. Sentenced to an ankle monitor. Still running for French president. The far right never stops. Neither should we.

Andrew Gillum arrested in Alabama. Glass pipe on the center console. Marijuana and crystal meth in the car. A stunning fall from grace that keeps going.

Russia’s Olympic ban lifted for LA 2028. The IOC never met a principle it would not sell. Stunning. Unsurprising. Both.

A Trump-appointed judge blocked the DOJ from getting Fulton County election worker data. Called it staggering and unreasonable. His own guy. Said no. Pay attention.

Copenhagen is the world’s most livable city. Most stable. Best infrastructure. Best education. Top US city is Honolulu at 25. Twenty-fifth. Tell me again.

Nolan Wells. Still no answers. Still no one from that island talking. 228-769-3063. His family is still waiting. So are we.

A walking shark was discovered in Papua New Guinea. Three feet long. Walks on its fins. Thrives where other fish suffocate. In a week like this one that shark is the most inspiring creature on the planet.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon