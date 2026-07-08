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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
5h

The Epaulette shark has been around for ages. It was just discovered in Papau New Guinea.

I think im packing up and moving to Copenhagen.... 🤷

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Tiffany Lardge's avatar
Tiffany Lardge
5h

A walking shark sounds cool.

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