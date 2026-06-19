Friday, June 19, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Good morning. And happy Juneteenth.

Yesterday Michelle Obama stood at a microphone in John Lewis Plaza on the South Side of Chicago and made her husband cry. Outside. Under the sky. In the neighborhood where a young Barack Obama arrived as a community organizer and decided these people and this city were worth fighting for. She listed his legacy. Ending a war. Ordering the bin Laden raid. Saving the auto industry. And then she said WINNING a Nobel Peace Prize. And she leaned into that word like she had been waiting years to say it exactly that way. You could hear Hillary Clinton laugh from where she was sitting. Nobody said his name. Nobody had to. The word did the work.

And inside the museum a glass case. A handwritten note. 37 priorities from the first days of his presidency. The first line: No ethical lapses. Unforced errors. Agency scandals.

Just sitting there for the whole world to read.

Then the New York Knicks rolled through the Canyon of Heroes in front of millions of people who poured into the streets not because anyone organized it or ticketed it or charged $8.99 to watch it. They just came. Because that is what joy looks like when it is real and earned and belongs to the people.

And then James Dolan went on the radio and announced he was bringing his Black championship team to the White House. It appears he did not ask them. Did not consult them. Did not stop to think about how they might feel about going or whether they even wanted him to accept that invitation on their behalf. White people in power have always had a habit of deciding what Black people need to know and when they need to know it.

Juneteenth exists because of exactly that. Freedom was already real. Already the law. Already signed and sealed. But the people in power kept it from the people it belonged to for two and a half years. Until a Union Army general named Gordon Granger rode into Galveston Texas on June 19 1865 and delivered what was already theirs.

And today on this same day Kamala Harris sits down with me. The first Black woman to serve as Vice President of the United States. Who spent four years in that office and a campaign telling this country exactly what Donald Trump would do. Some people listened. Enough did not.

She has something to say. And she is going to say it.

On Juneteenth.

Tonight at 5 PM Eastern right here on Substack and YouTube. Be there.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

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ONE. JUNETEENTH. AND TRUMP STRIPPED FREE ADMISSION FROM THE NATIONAL PARKS TO CELEBRATE IT.

Today is Juneteenth. A federal holiday. The day that marks June 19 1865 when a Union Army general rode into Galveston Texas and told enslaved people what was already theirs. What had been kept from them for two and a half years by the people who benefited from their not knowing.

And the Trump administration celebrated this holiday by stripping free admission from every fee-charging National Park in America on this day. Every other federal holiday gets free admission. Not this one. Not anymore.

Opal Lee is 100 years old. She is the grandmother of Juneteenth. The woman who spent decades pushing Congress to make it a federal holiday. She walked her traditional 2.5 miles this morning in Fort Worth Texas to mark the day. She has been doing this walk for years. Two and a half miles for the two and a half years that were stolen.

This administration could not even give the parks away for free today. That is the statement they chose to make on Juneteenth 2026.

TWO. THE OBAMA PRESIDENTIAL CENTER OPENS TO THE PUBLIC TODAY. ON JUNETEENTH.

It is not a coincidence. The Obama Presidential Center opens its doors to the public today on Juneteenth on the South Side of Chicago. The campus is free. The museum tickets have been sold out since March. Every former president except one was at yesterday’s ceremony. Four former presidents. Kamala Harris. Bill and Hillary Clinton. George and Laura Bush. Joe and Jill Biden. Oprah. Tom Hanks. Steven Spielberg. Bruce Springsteen. Stevie Wonder who closed the night with Signed Sealed Delivered while Barack and Michelle Obama danced on stage.

Donald Trump was not invited.

And that handwritten note in the museum. 37 priorities. First line: No ethical lapses. Unforced errors. Agency scandals.

Chicago’s South Side has been waiting for this for a very long time. Today it belongs to the people.

THREE. THE SECRET SERVICE BUDGET WAS RAIDED TO PAY FOR TRUMP’S BALLROOM. AFTER HE PROMISED NOT ONE TAXPAYER DIME.

Trump spent months swearing private donors were paying for his White House ballroom. They were not. The White House Office of Management and Budget quietly moved $352 million out of the Secret Service budget. Money that Congress had legally earmarked for recruitment training facilities and agents’ bonuses after multiple attempts on the president’s life.

Congress explicitly told Trump no when he asked for taxpayer money to build this structure. So his budget office bypassed them entirely. Raided more than 10 percent of the Secret Service’s annual budget. And shoved it into a vaguely labeled fund for White House Security Measures tied directly to the ballroom construction.

He said not one taxpayer dime. He took $352 million from the people protecting his life to build a ballroom.

FOUR. COMCAST DONATED SEVEN FIGURES TO TRUMP’S BALLROOM. WHILE NBC NEWS COVERED THE STORY.

An NBCUniversal executive confirmed that Comcast made a seven-figure donation to Trump’s White House ballroom project. The price of doing business in today’s political climate was how it was described.

NBC News reporters were on air covering the corruption behind the ballroom funding while their own parent company was writing checks to fund it. Comcast owns NBC. NBC News covers Trump. Trump’s White House takes Comcast’s money. And somewhere in a glass case in Chicago there is a handwritten note that says no ethical lapses.

FIVE. UKRAINE LAUNCHED ITS LARGEST DRONE ATTACK ON MOSCOW SINCE THE WAR BEGAN.

Ukraine sent more than 550 drones toward Russia on Thursday. The largest drone attack on Russian soil since the war began. At least 194 were shot down over Moscow alone according to the city’s mayor. The attack hit a refinery. Disrupted air traffic. Sent shockwaves through the Russian capital.

This happened while Donald Trump is in Europe claiming victory on Iran and talking about peace. The world does not wait. The wars do not pause. And Ukraine is making clear it has not given up on anything.

Watch what Russia does next.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. VANCE POSTPONES THE SWITZERLAND TRIP.

JD Vance is no longer flying to Switzerland today to sell the Iran deal. The deal was already signed electronically at Versailles. The text is already public. Every Republican senator has already weighed in. The New York Times editorial board has already declared Trump lost this war. Conservative commentators have already called it a surrender.

So that’s probably why Vance is no longer going to Switzerland.

I am not sure why he was ever chosen in the first place. This is the same Vance who told the women of The View inflation was coming down. The same Vance Trump threw under the bus for the $300 billion line.

Some jobs nobody should want.

SEVEN. THE WORLD CUP. AND THE US PLAYS AUSTRALIA TODAY WITH EVERYTHING ON THE LINE.

Team USA plays Australia today in a match that could define their World Cup run. Christian Pulisic is an injury doubt with a calf issue. Australia just beat Turkey 2-0 and is tied with the US at the top of the group.

This is not a friendly. This is the group stage of a World Cup on American soil. With a country that needs something to feel good about right now.

Go get it.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Kamala Harris joins this show tonight at 5 PM Eastern for Juneteenth. Talking about 2028. The Supreme Court. The Electoral College. The election. And what comes next for this country. Right here on Substack and YouTube. Be there.

Opal Lee walked 2.5 miles this morning in Fort Worth Texas. She is 100 years old. She has been making this walk for decades. Two and a half miles for the two and a half years that were stolen. The grandmother of Juneteenth is still showing up. So should we.

The Trump administration is considering permanently fencing off Lafayette Square. The historic public park directly across from the White House. Permanent barriers on both sides. Cutting off access to protesters and tourists at a moment’s notice. The people’s park could be closed. Because this president does not want to see the people.

All detainees at the Alligator Alcatraz detention facility in the Florida Everglades have been transferred to other facilities. The Department of Homeland Security cited hurricane season concerns. The facility that Trump opened with great fanfare as the toughest detention center in America is now empty because of the weather. Nature bats last.

Boeing’s 747 Air Force One is being retired after 35 years. Trump is replacing it with a plane donated by the government of Qatar. Security experts and lawmakers are sounding alarms about putting the president of the United States in a foreign government funded aircraft. A gift from Qatar. To the president. Who is supposed to be negotiating with Qatar as a neutral party in the Iran deal.

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report confirms that for the first time in history independent creators and digital platforms have overtaken corporate news networks. 54 percent of global audiences now get their news from independent sources. Trust in traditional media has fallen to 37 percent. Active news avoidance has hit 42 percent. The people did not just walk away from legacy media. They ran. And they ended up here.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and tonight at 5 PM for my Juneteenth interview with Kamala Harris right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon