Monday, July 20, 2026

Seven things. Start here.

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Today we bury Nolan Wells.

Visitation is 9 to 11 this morning, Central time, at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs. Funeral immediately after. Reverend Al Sharpton is delivering the eulogy. We’re livestreaming the funeral right here on The Don Lemon Show for anyone who can’t be there in person.

Christine Wonsley has asked, over and over, for peace today. She said Nolan would never want violence. So whatever anger you’re carrying into this morning, carry it quietly today, and let his family have this.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN GOT CAUGHT IN A CONTRADICTION ON NATIONAL TV. AND ADMITTED THEY MIGHT HAVE KILLED THE WRONG MAN.

On Face the Nation Sunday, Margaret Brennan pressed Homan directly on the Houston shooting, an unmarked vehicle, no way for the driver to know it was law enforcement. Homan disagreed with her on camera, insisted officers had visible insignia. When she asked if they’d even caught the actual people they were looking for in either the Houston or Maine shooting, Homan said, “One of them I believe we did.” Then shrugged it off as something that “happens in law enforcement all the time.”

Two men are dead. In one of those cases, the border czar isn’t sure they had the right target.

Separately, the New York Times reported the FBI has told agents nationwide it will stop investigating assault claims against ICE agents, the exact investigations that produce evidence in shootings like these. Responsibility would shift to an ICE-adjacent agency, letting ICE effectively investigate itself. DOJ and DHS issued a joint denial. The internal guidance already went out.

DON’S TAKE He wasn’t sure they got the right guy, and he’s fine with that. That should scare you if you’ve ever been pulled over by an unmarked car.

TRUMP’S OWN FORMER ELECTION SECURITY CHIEF WENT ON TV AND TOOK HIS SPEECH APART, NUMBER BY NUMBER.

Chris Krebs, who Trump fired in 2020 for calling that election secure, told Face the Nation Thursday’s speech “further bolsters” his confidence, not weakens it. The receipts: in 2020, Krebs’ CISA ran 33 classified security briefings with election officials. This administration has run zero. In 18 months, they’ve charged 39 people nationwide with noncitizen voting. DHS has filed 30-plus lawsuits demanding states hand over voter data and is 0 and 16 in court.

Republican election officials in West Virginia and Utah say the White House never actually reached out to them with whatever evidence supposedly justified Thursday’s speech. Utah’s response: stop filing “frivolous lawsuits” and send the actual resources instead.

DON’S TAKE Zero briefings. Thirty-nine people. Zero and sixteen in court. That’s not a security plan. That’s a speech looking for a reason to exist.

TRUMP GOT BOOED TWICE AT THE WORLD CUP FINAL. THEN CAME HOME AND SAID “I COULDN’T CARE LESS” ABOUT THE WAR.

Booed during the anthem broadcast, booed again at the trophy ceremony, loud enough that Infantino had to physically move him off the stage so Spain could celebrate without him in the shot. Second time in two months he’s been booed at that same stadium.

Hours later, flying home, a reporter asked if Iran has abandoned the ceasefire entirely. Trump’s answer: “I couldn’t care less.” US troop deaths hit 17 over the weekend. Three more Americans died in the last five days alone, two in Jordan, one in Iraq.

DON’S TAKE Seventeen dead Americans and the response is a shrug.

STEFON DIGGS’ ACCUSER HANDED OVER 100 PAGES OF TEXTS. CARDI B JUMPED IN. IT DID NOT GO WELL FOR HER.

Christopher Griffith says Diggs drugged him and made unwanted sexual advances at his Maryland home in 2023. Diggs sued him for defamation first; Griffith countersued for sexual assault. A federal judge already ruled that Diggs calling Griffith a mere “acquaintance” wasn’t good enough and ordered him to explain the relationship in detail. This week Diggs filed a new denial, specifically calling the exposure claim “completely false and defamatory.”

Cardi B publicly took Diggs’ side on social media this week. Griffith fired back directly: “I don’t know why liars lie, but if a liar told me I was lying, I wouldn’t believe them.” Diggs, 32 and a four-time Pro Bowler, remains unsigned by any NFL team.

DON’S TAKE A judge already said “acquaintance” doesn’t cut it. That’s not nothing.

FIFA BROKE ITS OWN RULES FOR THE HALFTIME SHOW. AND FANS SPENT THE WHOLE THING ASKING IF IT WAS AI.

First-ever World Cup final halftime show, Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber, produced by Chris Martin. FIFA blew past its own 15-minute halftime limit, drawing real criticism from sports scientists over injury risk from players’ muscles cooling down mid-final. Wayne Rooney called the whole thing “crap” on BBC. Ronaldo apparently drove a car around the field grinning for the cameras. The staging around Madonna’s entrance was disputed as fake. It wasn’t AI-generated, but enough of it looked bizarre that fans seriously asked.

DON’S TAKE When your own fans think a live show might be fake, that’s not a compliment.

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN JUST HAD THE BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND OF HIS CAREER.

“The Odyssey” pulled $124.5 million domestic, $264.1 million worldwide, Nolan’s biggest global opening ever, ahead of “The Dark Knight Rises.” 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Half the audience was 18 to 34. Universal spent $250 million making it and it’s already paying that back.

DON’S TAKE In a summer this heavy, sometimes the good news is just a great movie doing great business.

OFF THE RADAR: THE US STRUCK AN UNFINISHED IRANIAN NUCLEAR PLANT. THIS IS NIGHT NINE.

The US hit the Darkhovin nuclear plant construction site early Sunday. The IAEA confirmed the site had no nuclear material yet and poses no radiological risk, but is investigating. Iran called it a violation of international law. This is the ninth consecutive night of strikes since the ceasefire collapsed.

DON’S TAKE Nine nights running and most of the country still doesn’t know this war restarted.

RAPID FIRE.

JD Vance and Usha welcomed their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance, born Sunday at Walter Reed. First baby born to a sitting vice president in over 150 years.

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Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon