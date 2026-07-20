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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
38m

Another good one Don and Daniel.

Watching Trump refuse to leave the ceremony stage sums it all up...he does nothing and wants credit!

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Karen Marcus's avatar
Karen Marcus
42m

🍋💙🍋💙🍋💙🍋💙🍋💙🍋

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