Monday, June 1, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

It is June 1st. Pride Month. The first day of Atlantic hurricane season. And the sixth anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Over the weekend the Minnesota Republican Party held a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin at their state convention. In Duluth. Delegates stood and bowed their heads for the man convicted of murdering George Floyd. Who is alive. In prison. While Floyd is not.

Three weeks ago at the Netflix Roast of Kevin Hart, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe said: “Right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” Kevin Hart defended him. Said he had the best set of the night. The crowd laughed. The platform aired it. The culture absorbed it.

That is the ecosystem. The bro comedians and the manosphere podcasters use comedy as a racist crutch. Say the unsayable and hide behind the joke. And when enough people laugh and the crowd goes along and the host defends it and nobody pushes back, it moves from the comedy club to the convention floor.

Everything you needed to know about Derek Chauvin was on that videotape. Everything. And the Minnesota Republican Party stood up and bowed their heads for him anyway.

As Eddie Glaude Jr. said when he joined me on Lemon Live at Five last week: not everything in America is about race. But everything in America is about race.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. DELANEY HALL. THEY GAVE BACK WHAT THEY NEVER SHOULD HAVE TAKEN.

People have been on hunger strike inside a federal detention center in Newark New Jersey for over a week. The governor showed up to check on them and was turned away at the door. Members of Congress who got inside described rotten food. People sleeping on floors. Medical care being withheld as punishment. A man was transferred to another facility because his wife was outside protesting.

And DHS called all of it a political stunt.

Yesterday Governor Sherrill announced that DHS agreed to restore family visitation. Limited visitation resumed at noon Sunday. Regular visitation hours restored today. They gave back what they never should have taken in the first place. That is not a victory. That is the minimum. The mediation deadline between Newark and the private company that runs this facility is June 15. Nearly 50 people have died in ICE custody since Trump’s second term began. The most in at least two decades. And the government is calling oversight a stunt.

The fight is not over.

TWO. THE MINNESOTA GOP HELD A MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR DEREK CHAUVIN. ON THE SIXTH ANNIVERSARY OF GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH.

Saturday the Minnesota Republican Party stood up at their state convention in Duluth and bowed their heads for Derek Chauvin. The man who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds while Floyd called out for his mother.

Chauvin is not dead. He is alive. In prison. Serving his sentence. They held a moment of silence for a living convicted murderer. On the sixth anniversary of George Floyd’s death. In the same state where George Floyd died. And Trump is reportedly considering a pardon.

This is where the comedy roasts that normalize the murder of Black men lead. From the punchline to the convention floor. From the joke to the moment of silence. From the roast to the pardon under consideration by the president of the United States.

Call it what it is.

THREE. TWO COURTS SAID NO TO TRUMP ON FRIDAY. IN ONE DAY.

Friday a federal judge in Virginia temporarily blocked Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund. The fund created to pay January 6th insurrectionists with your tax money. The same fund Mitch McConnell called utterly stupid and morally wrong. Blocked.

That same afternoon US District Judge Casey Cooper ruled Trump’s name must come off the Kennedy Center within 14 days. Said it plainly in 94 pages: Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name. Only Congress can change it. Trump responded by attacking the judge on Truth Social. Calling for him to be investigated. Impeached. Removed. Placing the judge and his wife in danger by putting a target on their backs in front of a radicalized base. Then said he would transfer control of the Kennedy Center to Congress.

Two courts. One day. Two losses. The man who acts like he is above the law is not above the law.

FOUR. 50 POSTS IN 7 HOURS. 37% APPROVAL. THIS IS WHAT DESPERATION LOOKS LIKE.

Saturday your president spent seven hours posting more than 50 times on Truth Social.

A Trump Peace Prize. With his own face on it. Himself replacing Lincoln on Mount Rushmore. An image of himself as the God of War that said YOU’RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED. Calls for a federal judge to be investigated and removed. Conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. AI slop. For seven hours straight.

The most recent ABC News Washington Post Ipsos poll has him at 37% approval. 62% disapproval. The highest disapproval of either of his terms. 61% of Americans say the Iran war was a mistake. 76% disapprove of his handling of cost of living. The Strait is still closed. Gas is still above four dollars. And the president is on Truth Social replacing Lincoln on Mount Rushmore.

This is not strength. This is a man watching his grip slip and posting faster.

FIVE. NOBODY WANTS TO COME TO TRUMP’S BIRTHDAY PARTY. SO HE’LL JUST TALK.

Morris Day and The Time. The Commodores. Young MC. Martina McBride. Milli Vanilli. All gone. Every single one said bait and switch. We were told it was nonpartisan. It was not.

What remains for America’s 250th birthday celebration on the National Mall: Vanilla Ice. Flo Rida. Bret Michaels. And a C+C Music Factory member who said he doesn’t care about Trump but wants the check.

And Trump’s solution? Replace the entire concert with himself. Just him. A microphone. Claiming he can draw bigger crowds than Elvis Presley.

A party nobody wants to attend. A host who can’t keep his guests. An audience that keeps shrinking. And a man who looks at an empty stage and sees the biggest crowd in history.

SIX. HURRICANE SEASON STARTS TODAY. DON’T COUNT ON THIS GOVERNMENT TO SAVE YOU.

NOAA is predicting an above-normal season. 13 to 19 named storms. Up to 5 major hurricanes of Category 3 or stronger. And the Trump administration is cutting billions from FEMA. Gutting pre-disaster grants. Slashing state reimbursements. Starving the local emergency teams whose only job is to protect you when the storm hits.

If you live on the coast make your plan now. Stock up now. Know your evacuation route now. Because when the storm comes this government will not be ready. And the people who will suffer most are the people who can afford it least.

Do not wait for them to save you.

SEVEN. A 19-YEAR-OLD FROM BRAZIL JUST REMINDED US WHAT POSSIBLE LOOKS LIKE.

After all the heaviness this week I need to tell you about João Fonseca.

Nineteen years old. From Brazil. Two sets down against Novak Djokovic at the French Open Friday night. One game from elimination multiple times in the fourth set. And he came back. Won the third set. Won the fourth. Won the fifth. Eliminated the greatest of all time in one of the most stunning upsets in Grand Slam history.

After the match he said: “He’s such an idol. It was a pleasure just stepping on the court against him.”

A 19-year-old kid. Down two sets. Against the greatest player who ever lived. And he came back.

With Sinner and Alcaraz also out the French Open draw is wide open. Someone who has never won a Grand Slam is going to win one. And a teenager from Brazil may be the reason.

The kids are going to be alright. I keep saying it. And they keep proving it.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Pam Bondi admitted during her closed-door congressional interview Friday that the Justice Department made redaction errors in releasing the Epstein files. She defended improperly exposing private victim details while over-redacting references to powerful individuals. She deflected every question about Trump’s relationship with Epstein. Not under oath. Not a deposition. Just a transcribed interview. And still she couldn’t keep her story straight.

Alabama AG Steve Marshall filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court this weekend to block a federal court order that threw out the state’s redrawn congressional map for diluting Black voting power. Justice Clarence Thomas set a 4 PM deadline today for plaintiffs to respond. Same playbook. Different decade. Watch this.

It is Pride Month. Every June since the Stonewall Uprising of 1969. Trump will not formally acknowledge it. Every president since Clinton has. This one will not. That will not stop the joy you will see across this country all month long. Happy Pride to the Lemon Nation. We see you. We celebrate you.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson of Florida announced she will not seek a ninth term. 83 years old. The cowboy hats. The convictions. The decades of fighting for people who needed someone to fight for them. Thank you Congresswoman Wilson. You showed up.

The Pentagon is recruiting uniformed service members to fill the audience at Trump’s UFC birthday party on June 14th. Screening them for fitness and appearance. Making them pay their own travel and lodging. Our troops. As background extras. For a birthday party. If Obama had done this the hearings would have started by sunrise.

Netflix streamed the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Eddie Murphy last night. Star-studded. Decades of genius. The man who made us laugh harder than almost anyone alive. Find it today. Some things are just pure joy.

It is June 1st. Pride Month. Hurricane season. The sixth anniversary of George Floyd’s death. A lot is happening. A lot is at stake. And something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. We will see you at 10 AM.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon