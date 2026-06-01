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Michael Harmon's avatar
Michael Harmon
37mEdited

You stay lucky, Mr. Lemon, and let something(s) good happen to you today, as well. Once again, a great round up. Much appreciated and respected.

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Imogene Simmons's avatar
Imogene Simmons
18m

Someone be sure to let Kevin Hart know about the moment of silence for the man who killed the person at the but of a joke in his production. Thanks Don for telling it like it is. Things look bad but we have to believe that the truth is our weapon for rising above this foolishness!

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