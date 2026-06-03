Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Same movie. Different cast.

I introduced you to Spencer Pratt yesterday. Told you to pay attention. Some very prominent people I spoke with said he had no shot. Nobody was taking him seriously. Just a reality TV villain with a grudge.

He finished second last night.

We did this before. 2016. Reality TV star. No experience. No qualifications. Just fame and outrage and a country angry enough to pull the lever. The mechanism is different now. AI videos instead of rallies. Podcasts instead of cable news. But the same bet. Fame beats experience. Celebrity beats credentials. Anger beats policy.

Old people be knowin. And I am telling you again. Do not underestimate what is happening here.

Full story in Story Three. But first. Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. CBS JUST FIRED SCOTT PELLEY. THE SAME MAN WHO PRESENTED SANTIAGO CAMPOS WITH HIS SCHOLARSHIP LAST WEEK.

Last Wednesday night Scott Pelley stood on a stage at the News Emmy Awards and presented the Mike Wallace Memorial Scholarship to high school student Santiago Campos. He looked at that young man and said: “God, we need young people like you right behind us.” Sharyn Alfonsi was sitting in the audience. The same Sharyn Alfonsi CBS had fired that same day.

Seven days later CBS fired Scott Pelley.

Monday morning Pelley confronted new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton in an all-staff meeting. Called Bari Weiss’ leadership “murdering” the show. Tuesday Bilton sent him a letter. “Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear. And I have heard you. Your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately.”

Thirty-seven years. Fifty-one Emmy Awards. The most decorated journalist in 60 Minutes history. Gone. After Sharyn Alfonsi. Cecilia Vega. Tanya Simon. All for the same reason. They would not pretend that what was happening to their newsroom was acceptable.

Santiago Campos said it at the Emmys: who is this for? I hope you choose us.

CBS chose something else.

TWO. THE SUPREME COURT JUST HANDED ALABAMA PERMISSION TO DISCRIMINATE.

The Supreme Court handed down an unsigned order Tuesday allowing Alabama to use a congressional map that eliminates one of its two majority-Black districts. Over the dissent of the three liberal justices. Despite a lower court finding the map was tainted by intentional racial discrimination.

In 2023 the Supreme Court ordered Alabama to draw a second majority-Black district. Alabama did it. Black Democrat Shomari Figures won that seat in 2024. Now the Supreme Court has allowed Alabama to eliminate that district for the 2026 midterms. Special congressional primaries set for August 11.

Justice Sotomayor wrote that the court doubled down on chaos after Alabama doubled down on racial discrimination.

Not everything in America is about race. But everything in America is about race.

THREE. SAME MOVIE. DIFFERENT CAST. SPENCER PRATT IS ON THE NOVEMBER BALLOT.

Spencer Pratt. The Hills on MTV. The villain everybody loved to hate. His house burned down in the Palisades fire. He went on Joe Rogan. Rogan said he would vote for him if he still lived in LA. He raised nearly ten times what the incumbent mayor raised last reporting period. Not from big donors. From people making AI videos of him as Batman fighting a Joker version of Karen Bass. People who never knocked on a door.

He finished second last night. He is on the November ballot.

Running neck and neck with Karen Bass. A Black woman. A former US Congresswoman. Former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. A career public servant who has dedicated her life to this work.

Even his own sister Stephanie came out against him in February. Called it a vote for stupidity. Then watched him campaign every single day. Watched him show up. Watched the movement grow. And reversed course completely. Told Vanity Fair: “I admit I was the first person to tell people that they were idiots if they voted for my brother. Wow, was I wrong.”

Los Angeles has four million people. A $12 billion budget. The nation’s largest homelessness crisis. And a reality TV villain is on the November ballot to lead all of it.

The mechanism is different from 2016. Rallies and cable news became AI videos and podcast appearances. But the bet is exactly the same. Fame beats experience. Anger beats policy. And a country exhausted by institutions keeps reaching for anyone who isn’t part of them.

Old people be knowin. Watch November.

FOUR. TRUMP PROMISED A $2,000 CHECK THREE TIMES. THE MONEY IS GONE. THE BASE IS STILL WAITING.

Trump promised $2,000 tariff dividend checks to middle and lower income Americans. Three times. July. November. December. Said the money would come from tariff revenue. Said it would arrive before the midterms.

The Supreme Court struck down his tariffs in a 6-3 decision in February. The funding is gone. Experts now say the likelihood of the checks arriving is effectively zero. Bessent confirmed they would need congressional legislation that does not exist. The math never worked anyway. A $2,000 check for every qualifying American would cost over $450 billion. Roughly double what the tariffs were bringing in even before they were struck down.

And the MAGA base is still waiting. The same people who called Obama’s stimulus socialism. The same people who said government handouts were un-American. Are now on social media asking loudly where their checks are.

Gavin Newsom and Governor Pritzker of Illinois responded by sending Trump an actual invoice demanding tariff refunds of at least $1,700 per household.

The cult is expensive. And the followers are starting to get the bill.

FIVE. THE JOURNALISTS ARE GOING BACK TO THE DINNER WHERE SOMEONE TRIED TO KILL THE PRESIDENT.

The White House Correspondents Association rescheduled their dinner to July 24. You remember why it was cancelled in the first place. A gunman opened fire at the dinner in April. The most prominent gathering of journalists and the president in the country. Shots fired. People ran.

And they are going back.

The WHCA said a free press will not be intimidated by violence. That is not an inside baseball story. That is an American story. About what it means to show up when showing up is dangerous. About whether the tradition of a free press holding power accountable survives not just the politics but the physical threat.

I have complicated feelings about journalists dining with a president who calls them pigs and enemies of the people. But I have no complicated feelings about journalists refusing to be scared off by a gun.

SIX. RUSSIA JUST LAUNCHED ITS BIGGEST ATTACK ON UKRAINE IN MONTHS. NOBODY COVERED IT.

While every camera was pointed at California Tuesday night Russia launched a massive assault on Ukraine. 73 missiles including hypersonic weapons. 656 drones. At least 22 people killed including a three-year-old child pulled from the rubble of a demolished apartment building. Over 100 wounded across Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv. Zelenskyy begging the West for air defense missiles. Warning that Putin is exploiting critical shortages.

And the American news networks were showing election returns from Los Angeles.

The world does not stop because we are not watching. A three-year-old died in Dnipro last night. Say their name.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: PETE HEGSETH JUST LOCKED JOURNALISTS OUT OF THE PENTAGON.

The Defense Department designated the Pentagon press office as a classified space. Journalists who have stood in that room for decades asking questions and holding power accountable are physically locked out. Hegseth first demanded reporters sign pledges to only publish approved information. Then forced them to have escorts in the hallways. Now the door is locked. We are at war. The military is conducting operations. And the press is locked out of the building where the decisions are made. Without journalists in that room you are getting whatever they decide to tell you. Nothing more.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

The NBA Finals start TONIGHT. New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs. Game 1. 8:30 PM Eastern in San Antonio. The Knicks haven’t been to the Finals since 1999. Twenty-seven years. The Spurs beat Oklahoma City in seven games to get here. Victor Wembanyama vs Jalen Brunson. The most anticipated Finals matchup in years. New York City is losing its mind. Set your alarm.

Karen Bass advances to the November runoff. Spencer Pratt finished second. Bass vs Pratt in November. A former congresswoman and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus vs the guy from The Hills. In the second largest city in America. We will be talking about what this means for a long time.

Peabo Bryson died Tuesday night following complications from a stroke. He was 75 years old. The voice behind the definitive Disney movie themes. Beauty and the Beast. A Whole New World. A voice like liquid gold. Rest in peace.

Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges are not dropping their lawsuit to halt the slush fund. Even though Trump said it is dead for now. They know what dead for now means from this administration. The lawsuit stays. The fight continues.

Trump appointed Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence Tuesday. 38 years old. Runs the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Zero intelligence experience. Zero national security background. Congress said the DNI must have extensive national security expertise. Trump said he manages $10 trillion. We are at war. The man now overseeing the CIA has previously overseen mortgage markets.

Budapest Pride is officially returning after being banned under Viktor Orban who was ousted by new Prime Minister Péter Magyar. Pride is back in Budapest. Happy Pride Month.

Some people on Medicare will soon be able to get GLP-1 medications including Ozempic for just $50 a month under a new CMS rule. Being challenged in court by pharmaceutical companies. If it survives it would be one of the most significant reductions in drug costs for seniors in years. Watch this one.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon