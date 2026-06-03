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Tracie Bell's avatar
Tracie Bell
20m

Good morning all. Thank you Don and Daniel for keeping us informed!

It’s crazy how an incompetent, inexperienced, washed up reality television actor can come in second place for mayor!

So sad to hear of the passing of Peobo Bryson! He was one of the greatest R&B singers and may he rest in peace!

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Gayla Kunis's avatar
Gayla Kunis
32m

Thank you for your loud and clear voice!

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