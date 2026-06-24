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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
7h

So if I called Josh Hokit a woman, am I complimenting him?

I think not!

This regime is more full of shit than an elephant after eating a tree!

Idk anymore....🤦🤦🤦

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Lou Cook's avatar
Lou Cook
7h

I imagine Ms. Michelle will be a lady and ignore that small-minded b.s.

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