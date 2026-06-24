Wednesday, June 24, 2026

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Good morning.

This one is even more unbelievable than the original insult. And probably equally insulting.

UFC fighter Josh Hokit called Michelle Obama a man. In front of the world. On national television. At the president’s birthday party on the White House lawn. With Joe Rogan holding the microphone and saying nothing. With the president of the United States sitting ten feet away saying nothing. And then after his win Hokit walked over and gave Trump a chain. Trump accepted it.

And now Hokit says that was a compliment.

A compliment. You read that right.

He did not mention race. But he has done this to two Black women. Michelle Obama and WNBA star Brittney Griner. You can draw your own conclusions about that.

And Donald Trump has said nothing. Not one word. No one from the White House. No one from the administration. Two words. I’m sorry. That is all it would have taken. Nobody said them.

Maybe this ridiculous insulting outrageous response will finally garner the attention this story deserves. And maybe something good comes out of it.

But I do know that something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

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ONE. THE SENATE PASSED A WAR POWERS RESOLUTION ON IRAN. SYMBOLIC. BUT SIGNIFICANT.

The United States Senate passed a War Powers Resolution 50 to 48 Tuesday in a bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s military actions in the Middle East. Four Republicans crossed party lines to vote for it. Bill Cassidy. Susan Collins. Rand Paul. Lisa Murkowski. One Democrat voted against it. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

The resolution does not require the president’s signature and does not carry the force of law. But it is the first time a war powers resolution has successfully passed both chambers of Congress. And it sends an unmistakable message. A bipartisan coalition in Congress is saying enough.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Trump’s actions in Iran a historic blunder that will go down in the history books as one of the worst foreign policy forays America has ever made.

That is a Democratic leader. But the four Republicans who crossed party lines said the same thing with their votes.

TWO. TRUMP AND VANCE CLAIMED VICTORY ON IRAN INSPECTORS. IRAN SAID IT NEVER HAPPENED.

JD Vance stood in Switzerland on Monday and declared that Iran had agreed to let UN nuclear inspectors back into the country. Called it probably what we are most excited about as Americans. Called it the first step in permanently denuclearizing Iran.

On Tuesday Iran’s Foreign Ministry said flatly: neither have we had a meeting with the director general of the IAEA nor is there a plan for agency inspections of Iran’s damaged nuclear facilities. There is no protocol for this issue.

Trump responded on Truth Social accusing Iran of making false statements. Said Iran had fully agreed to inspections. Threatened to cut off all talks if they had not.

So either the administration completely misread what happened in Switzerland. Or the Iranians are playing them. Or both. Either way the deal that was supposed to be done is not done. And the two sides cannot even agree on what they agreed to.

THREE. JOSH HOKIT SAID IT WAS A COMPLIMENT. HE DOES NOT THINK WE ARE PAYING ATTENTION.

Ten days ago Josh Hokit called Michelle Obama a man at the president’s birthday party on the White House lawn. With the president sitting ten feet away. With Joe Rogan holding the microphone and saying nothing.

This week Hokit explained himself to sports journalist Ariel Helwani. He said he was giving Michelle Obama a compliment. Said in his mind calling a woman a man means she knows how to deal with adversity and work hard. He also said it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with freedom of speech.

He refused to apologize. Said you will never hear me backtrack from what I say.

This is not the first time. He called WNBA star Brittney Griner a man after a fight in January 2026. He called Michelle Obama a man after a fight in May 2025. And again at the White House on June 14. Three times. Two Black women. He sees a pattern even if he will not admit one.

Dana White called the comments nasty and false. Daniel Cormier called them disgusting irresponsible horrible and unnecessary. Senator Raphael Warnock called it bigotry and evil come alive. Robert Griffin III said it takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man. Especially with the history behind calling Black women men. Shannon Sharpe urged Michelle Obama to sue him for defamation. Dave Portnoy called on Trump to denounce it.

Trump has said nothing. CNN reported he appeared to show a half-smile seconds after the remark at the fight. He posted on Truth Social calling the UFC event incredible and said the White House has never looked more beautiful. He made no mention of Hokit’s comment. He has said nothing since.

Two words. I’m sorry. That is all it would have taken. From anyone. Nobody said them.

FOUR. CONGRESS JUST PASSED THE BIGGEST HOUSING BILL IN A GENERATION.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act passed both chambers of Congress and is headed to Trump’s desk. The first major overhaul of federal housing policy in three decades. Bipartisan. Driven by an unlikely alliance between Republican Senator Tim Scott and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The bill caps large institutional investors at 350 single-family homes. Any for-profit corporation owning more than 350 homes is banned from buying more. Wall Street lobbied hard to kill it. They got one concession. A rule forcing them to sell off excess properties was removed. But the cap stands.

This is real. This matters. And it passed.

FIVE. A POLITICAL REVOLUTION IN NEW YORK

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s political movement just turned a series of progressive challenges into a reality. By orchestrating a primary sweep of three safe congressional seats, the left is no longer knocking on the party gates—they are rewriting the blueprints. Rather than accepting a secondary role behind the traditional establishment, Mamdani’s network pivoted directly to a narrative of total electoral realignment.

Brad Lander, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Claire Valdez won their primary races. Longtime organizers. Pro-Palestinian advocates. Economic populists. But, for reaching into deep-pocketed congressional districts and unseating powerhouses like Dan Goldman and Adriano Espaillat, the winners are already being condemned by moderate figureheads for threatening party unity. Mamdani says the movement is simply meeting the true demands of the working-class base.

Two powerful incumbents ousted. Three safe districts secured. Dozens of standard party assumptions broken forever.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. NORTH KOREA IS QUIETLY BUILDING A WAR FLEET.

Newly obtained satellite imagery shows North Korea aggressively expanding military shipbuilding infrastructure at the port cities of Nampo and Chongjin. New rail tracks. Massive construction halls. A rapid escalation to fulfill Kim Jong Un’s directive to build a navy capable of projecting force beyond its shores. A fleet specifically designed to carry nuclear-capable cruise missiles to the doorstep of US allies.

The world is distracted by Washington. Pyongyang is moving at breakneck speed.

Watch this closely.

SEVEN. THE FAA IS ROLLING OUT AI TO CUT FLIGHT DELAYS. WHILE FACING A SHORTAGE OF HUMAN CONTROLLERS.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced a new artificial intelligence system called SMART. Strategic Management of Airspace Routes and Trajectories. Designed to analyze flight patterns weather data and airport congestion to predict bottlenecks before they happen and automatically reroute planes.

The rollout is expected this fall. The problem. The FAA is facing an unprecedented nationwide shortage of human air traffic controllers. The same shortage that has contributed to dangerous near-misses and a deadly crash at Reagan Airport last year.

AI is coming to your airport. Whether the humans are ready or not.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Josh Hokit was personally selected by Trump for the UFC White House card. Trump asked Dana White why Derrick Lewis was not on the lineup. White added Lewis and needed an opponent. Added Hokit. After Hokit’s win he walked over and gave Trump a chain. Trump accepted it. Then Hokit called Michelle Obama a man. And Trump said nothing. You do the math.

A horrifying development in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. A second note sent to a Tucson television station shortly after her abduction from her Arizona home in February said she died shortly after being taken and was buried in nature. Law enforcement sources say the note came from the same type of secure server as the first ransom note. The suspect remains unidentified and at large. Savannah Guthrie appeared on Today Tuesday in tears begging for anyone with information to come forward. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Oprah Winfrey revealed at the Cannes Lions festival that Whitney Houston fell off the stage during her final appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009. Oprah said Houston had relapsed that day and was not sober. She begged the studio audience not to share photos or speak about it publicly to protect Houston. They honored that request for nearly two decades. Whitney Houston’s estate responded immediately. Pat Houston said emphatically that Whitney did fall but it happened during a sound check due to the darkness of the area and her unfamiliarity with the stage. Said she was absolutely not high. Two very different accounts. One thing confirmed by both sides. It happened. And the audience kept the secret for nearly twenty years.

The Department of Justice filed an appeal to revive human smuggling charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The Maryland man whose wrongful deportation to a Salvadoran megaprison became a national embarrassment. A federal judge threw the case out last month ruling the feds engaged in vindictive prosecution strictly to punish him. The DOJ is appealing. The process is always the punishment.

The Supreme Court ruled that a Louisiana prisoner cannot sue prison guards who forcibly shaved his dreadlocks under federal religious rights law. The prisoner said his dreadlocks were a religious expression. The Court disagreed. A quiet ruling with enormous implications for the religious rights of incarcerated Americans.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to lead Portugal to a 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan and advance to the knockout round of the World Cup. He is 41 years old. Still doing it. Still.

Missy Elliott will curate a tribute to Aaliyah at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival. Thirty years since One in a Million. Elliott co-produced that album. The tribute will be inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. That is going to be something.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon