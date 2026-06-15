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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
5h

Thank God for the Knicks. The rest of the news sucks.

This regime destroys EVERYTHING it touches and he sleeps thru most of it!

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Bev Ramos's avatar
Bev Ramos
5h

Are we to believe that we've only lost 13 soldiers in a four month war, or mini war as dumbass callsit?

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