Monday, June 15, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Good morning.

When it happens. When it finally happens. And you know exactly what I am talking about. We already know what it is going to look like. Saturday night showed us. New York City poured into the streets when the Knicks won after 53 years. Nobody organized it. Nobody built anything. Nobody charged a dime. Pure human joy just spilling out onto every block in every borough. Organic. Unstoppable.

That is the dress rehearsal. For the whole world. When Trump is over and Trumpism is dead this is exactly what it is going to look like.

And the man it is coming for turned 80 on Sunday. Famously fond of cheeseburgers and Diet Coke. His own doctors recommended he get more exercise and lose weight. He falls asleep on camera in the middle of the afternoon. 238 pounds and gaining. 22 doctors at his last physical and the White House would not tell us why.

Nature bats last. Always has. Always will.

And while nature was doing its thing Sunday Trump was on the South Lawn charging people $8.99 to watch a UFC fight in a 600-ton arena built on the people’s lawn. Invitation only. Sponsored by Bud Light. The same Bud Light MAGA destroyed in parking lots three years ago over a transgender woman on a can. Now plastered all over the octagon at his birthday party.

Nobody will have to charge admission for the real celebration. No 600-ton arena. No corporate sponsors. No subscription fee. No invitation required. People will just come. The way New Yorkers came Saturday night. Except everywhere. Every city. Every country. London. Paris. Lagos. Seoul. Pure unbridled joy from people who have been waiting a very long time. All of them coming out at once. Organic. Unstoppable. For free.

Something good always comes out of something bad. Trust me. And that is how I know something good is going to happen to you today.

Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

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ONE. THE KNICKS ARE CHAMPIONS. AND NEW YORK SHOWED THE WORLD SOMETHING SATURDAY NIGHT.

53 years. Over. Done. The New York Knicks are NBA Champions.

Jalen Brunson. Finals MVP. 45 points in Game 5. A floater with seconds left to win it. The Spurs led by 16 in the second half. Down again. Like Game 4. Like Game 3. And the Knicks came back. Again. Because that is what this team does. Because that is what New York does.

And when that final buzzer sounded something happened that no corporate sponsor could have manufactured and no subscription fee could have produced. New York City just came out. Into the streets. Into each other’s arms. Crying. Laughing. Dancing with strangers. From the Bronx to Brooklyn to Queens to Staten Island. Nobody organized it. Nobody sent invitations. Nobody built a 600-ton structure on federal land and charged $8.99 to watch. People just came. Because that is what pure human joy looks like when it has been compressed for 53 years and finally releases all at once.

That is real. That is New York. And that is something no amount of money can fake.

Mayor Mamdani announced the parade within one hour of the final buzzer. Said it perfectly. For more than 50 years New Yorkers have waited for this moment. Through near misses and heartbreak and a hope that every year could be our year this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit resilience and heart. Just like the five boroughs itself.

Thursday June 18. Battery Park at 10 AM. Up Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes to City Hall. Keys to the city. The first ticker-tape parade for a New York men’s team since the Giants in 2012.

Bing bong.

TWO. THE IRAN DEAL IS DONE. THE STRAIT IS REOPENING. VERIFY EVERYTHING.

This morning the US and Iran confirmed they have agreed terms to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the formal signing will happen Friday. The 60-day negotiating window begins. Iranian assets unfrozen. Active hostilities stopped.

Take a breath. A big one.

This administration tore up the Obama deal in 2018. Started a war that killed 13 Americans and drove your gas above four dollars. And is now rushing into a 60-day window to permanently dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Until inspectors are on the ground. Until uranium enrichment actually stops. Until the Strait is actually open and the gas prices actually fall.

This is a headline. Not yet a deal. Watch it every single day.

THREE. THE UFC WHITE HOUSE. TACKY. TASTELESS. ALREADY FORGOTTEN.

It happened. A 600-ton arena on the people’s lawn. Invitation only. Bud Light logos on the octagon. $8.99 to watch at home. Mark Zuckerberg cage-side. David Ellison in attendance. The celebrities who were supposed to show up did not show up. The arena was sparse. The energy was manufactured.

And outside protesters gathered on the streets of Washington while inside the billionaires partied on federal land.

This is what happens when you confuse spectacle with substance. When you build something enormous and charge people to watch it and fill it with corporate logos and call it a celebration of America.

Real celebrations do not need a subscription fee. Saturday night proved it.

FOUR. THE DOJ APPROVED THE PARAMOUNT CNN MERGER. AND IT IS AS BAD AS IT SOUNDS.

The Justice Department approved the merger that puts Paramount+ and Max. CBS News and CNN. Two historic studios and two major news rivals. Under one roof. Under the Ellison family.

David Ellison bought CBS. Installed Bari Weiss. Fired Scott Pelley. Staged the UFC fight at the White House. And is now acquiring CNN. His father Larry Ellison hosted a private dinner for Trump while the merger was under federal review.

Press freedom organizations are already using shareholder power to demand records proving whether the Ellisons traded favors with the Trump administration to get these deals approved.

This is not a media story. This is a democracy story.

FIVE. THE G7 IS UNDERWAY IN FRANCE. AND THE IRAN DEAL IS HANGING OVER EVERYTHING.

The 52nd G7 Summit is underway in France. World leaders gathered at the Hotel Royal with the Iran deal announcement dominating everything. French President Macron wants to talk about global economic governance and inequality. But all eyes are on Trump walking into a room full of allies he has spent 18 months alienating.

They will also discuss the rules for artificial intelligence. Three days. Watch this space.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. MEASLES IS SPREADING AND NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT IT.

2030 measles cases. 30 active outbreaks in nearly 40 states. The country is on track to surpass last year’s multi-decade record. And 92 to 93 percent of those cases are in unvaccinated children.

This is what vaccine misinformation does. Real children getting sick from a disease that was effectively eliminated in this country. And summer travel is about to make it worse.

This should not be off the radar.

SEVEN. THE WORLD CUP. AND THE US JUST SENT A MESSAGE.

The US men’s national team beat Paraguay 4-1. Folarin Balogun became the first American to score multiple goals in a World Cup match since 1930. Record crowds. 97 percent stadium capacity across North America in the opening week.

The World Cup is here. The US team is playing. And for once the biggest sporting event on earth is right in our backyard.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

The Knicks championship parade is Thursday June 18. Battery Park at 10 AM. Up Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes to City Hall. Keys to the city. Be there. Or watch it live. Either way do not miss it.

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago officially opens on Juneteenth June 19. The 19.3-acre campus in Jackson Park features interactive museum exhibits an athletic center and a new branch of the Chicago Public Library. Reserve tickets on the Obama Foundation website.

Veteran 60 Minutes producer Michael Gavshon resigned after a confrontation with Bari Weiss. 41 years at CBS. Gone. He joins Scott Pelley. Sharyn Alfonsi. Tanya Simon. Cecilia Vega. The talent purge at 60 Minutes continues. CBS News is on fire. Scott Pelley said so. He was right.

A plane crashed and caught fire in Missouri on Sunday killing a pilot and 11 others who were on a skydiving outing. A devastating tragedy. Our hearts go out to the families.

Elon Musk is officially a trillionaire. Driven entirely by the SpaceX IPO. One human being whose paper fortune is now larger than the entire annual economic output of Saudi Arabia or South Africa. While regular people are trying to pay rent and keep up with inflation. This level of concentrated wealth affects every single one of us whether we realize it or not.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction permanently blocking Trump’s $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund. The judge refused to rely on verbal assurances from the Justice Department that the program had been abandoned. The fund is dead. For now. Watch Trump’s next move.

This newsletter grows one reader at a time. Share it with three people today. And if you are not already a subscriber hit that button and join Lemon Nation.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon