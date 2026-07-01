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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
3m

FFS, please leave people alone!!!!

The trans community cant take too many more hits!

They havent said ANYTHING about trans men tho. Just women, always women! 😢

They know NOTHING about biology, gender OR hormones! Sadly, at the same time they are obsessed with us!

Its f'ing exhausting!

Thanks Don and Daniel

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