Wednesday, July 1, 2026

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Good morning.

We survived the scare. The executive order is dead.

But a fractured court means the concept of who gets to be an American is still highly partisan.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in Trump v. Barbara. They struck down Donald Trump’s Day One executive order meant to dismantle birthright citizenship. They told the White House that the 14th Amendment means exactly what it says: if you are born here, you are one of us.

We won. The bedrock of American democracy held. But look closer at that vote.

6-3.

Six to three on a question that shouldn’t even be a question. That is not a legal triumph. This should have been 9-0. It shouldn’t have taken a single minute of debate.

The first sentence of the 14th Amendment isn’t written in code. It doesn’t have an asterisk. It says, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens.” That’s it.

When the court splits on the absolute baseline of human dignity and belonging, it tells us that the constitutional shield protecting hundreds of thousands of babies born this year is only as strong as the conscience of a single justice.But still, however narrow, we must celebrate every win.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. THE ULTIMATE BLOW TO THE TRUMP AGENDA. CLARENCE THOMAS GOES DOWN SWINGING.

The high court just took a flamethrower to Donald Trump’s Day One executive order. Trump v. Barbara. By a 6-3 vote, the Court ruled that if you are born on American soil, you are an American citizen. Period.

Trump immediately took to Truth Social to rage-tweet that the ruling is “too bad for our Country,” pivoting to beg Congress for a legislative workaround that has zero chance of passing.

But the real drama wasn’t Trump’s tantrum—it was the absolute meltdown in the minority opinion.

Justice Clarence Thomas dropped a stunning, bitter 91-page dissent. Thomas complained that the Court just created a right to citizenship for what he labeled “birth tourists and illegal aliens.” His core argument? That the 14th Amendment was strictly meant for freed slaves after the Civil War, and was never intended to protect the babies of foreign nationals.

The hypocrisy was highlighted by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson who used her concurrence to deliver a devastating counter-punch. She openly mocked Thomas, pointing out the brutal irony that a man who has spent his entire career demanding a “colorblind Constitution” is suddenly considering race.

TWO. THE AX FALLS ON TRANSGENDER ATHLETES. SCOTUS OBLITERATES THE LEFTOVER SPORTS DEBATE.

By a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court upheld state laws in Idaho and West Virginia that bar transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams in schools. Writing for the majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh—leaning hard into his background as a girls’ youth basketball coach—declared that the Constitution and Title IX “do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America”. Kavanaugh tried to soften the blow with a patronizing sign-off, writing that transgender athletes “warrant respect” and shouldn’t be “ostracized or vilified”—right after stripping away their right to play.

The ruling is an absolute gut-punch for transgender rights. This marks the third consecutive loss for transgender rights at the Supreme Court in two years, following losses on minor healthcare and student privacy. With 25 states already holding some sort of ban, the floodgates are officially open.

THREE. HIP-HOP’S ELITE ARE TRADING THE BLOCK FOR THE SWAMP. DON JR.’S BASH BOOKS 50 CENT

The MAGA millionaire circuit just officially became the hottest ticket in hip-hop.

50 Cent supposedly signed on to headline an exclusive July 3 bash at Executive Branch, the ultra-premium Georgetown club co-owned by Donald Trump Jr. He isn’t the first legend to cash a check in the capital, either. High-profile insiders confirmed to The Daily Beast that the members-only venue has quietly hosted powerhouse headline sets from Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland. It’s an elite circle charging a jaw-dropping $500,000 annual membership fee.

But let’s talk about the massive elephant in the VIP lounge: 50 Cent’s sudden case of political amnesia.

Back in late 2024, he made major headlines on The Breakfast Club by proudly claiming he turned down a massive $3 million offer to perform at Trump’s infamous Madison Square Garden campaign rally. Flash forward and his morals have apparently evaporated.

FOUR. SCOTUS SAYS UNLEASH THE CASH.

The Supreme Court just blew up the last real roadblock to unlimited money in American politics.

The conservative supermajority struck down a 50-year-old federal law that capped how much money political parties could spend in direct coordination with their candidates. They brushed aside decades of warnings about corruption, declaring that the law unjustly restricted the free speech rights of political parties.

This isn’t a future problem—the ruling lands like a tactical nuke right in the middle of the 2026 midterms

Before today, organizations like Super PACs could spend whatever they wanted, but they were legally barred from coordinating with a candidate’s actual campaign. Political parties, on the other hand, could coordinate, but their spending was strictly capped-this ruling gives the parties the ultimate cheat code: they get the best of both worlds.

FEC filings show the three major Republican committees are currently sitting on a staggering $256 million in cash with zero debt. The Democrats? They are limping into the midterms with just $126 million and millions in debt.

If you thought elections were already drowned in cash, you haven’t seen anything yet.

FIVE. THE HOUR OF RECKONING ARRIVES TONIGHT FOR THE MEN’S WORLD CUP TEAM

Tonight is the night. No more math, no more safety nets, and no more Group Stage cushions.

At 8 p.m. ET, team USA will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the world cup. The U.S. earned an extra day of rest by crushing it in the first round, but that advantage evaporates the second the whistle blows tonight. We’ve got the home field advantage, playing in Santa Clara, California.

Let’s go team USA.

SIX. UNDER THE RADAR- THE U.S. HOUSE IS COMPLETELY PARALYZED.

The House floor is completely paralyzed after a band of 14 ultra-conservative lawmakers shot down a routine procedural vote.. They are holding the entire legislative chamber hostage to try and force the Save America Act, Trump’s election disenfranchisement bill, into a Defense spending bill. They know the Senate has to pass the military spending bill so by putting the two together they could deliver a win for Trump. Except there is no appetite in the House to do that.

And to boot, the clock is ticking until the House leaves for a two week recess.

SEVEN. TAYLOR AND TRAVIS ARE READY TO LOCK DOWN NEW YORK.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning a high-security New York City wedding at MSG. It is already pacing to become the single most disruptive, star-studded celebrity event the city has seen since JFK Jr. married Carolyn Bessette.

They are reportedly building a massive castle inside Madison Square Garden. The security detail alone is expected to cross the seven-figure mark.

New York City loves a spectacle, but a Swift-Kelce wedding will test the gridlock limits of the five boroughs. Get ready to walk.

7 LEMON SLICES

THE GROUP CHAT

GOP Representative Tom Kean Jr. finally broke his months long silence on the House floor Tuesday, revealing he has been hospitalized for severe depression. It is great that he got the care he needed, but he spent months missing over 100 crucial votes while leaving his constituents and his own party completely in the dark. Voters tend to be incredibly forgiving about health struggles, but they usually expect you to tell them when you have entirely vanished from the job.

The Daughters of the American Revolution just overwhelmingly voted down a proposal to ban transgender women, choosing instead to stand by their inclusive membership policy. This is a truly historic step forward for such a traditional organization, proving that even our oldest institutions can evolve to reflect the modern realities of identity and equality. It happened on the same day SCOTUS rolled back trans rights, so our government should take notes on how to be inclusive.

The White House has lifted export restrictions on one of Anthropic’s advanced artificial intelligence models. Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said the government approved Anthropic’s “fable 5” model after a two-week review. Earlier this month -- Anthropic suspended access to both models after a U.S.export ban required the AI company to block its use by foreign nationals.

Trump shared a bizarre, AI-generated image of a massive golden eagle slapped onto the Truman Balcony to celebrate the White House’s 250th year. The internet immediately noticed the eagle’s shield only features 11 stars—the exact number of states that formed the Confederacy. It is yet another grotesque dog whistle.

The King is officially leaving Hollywood. LeBron James has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he is continuing his career for a 24th season, but he will be playing elsewhere. Rumors are already flying about a massive push from the Golden State Warriors to pair him with Steph Curry. He really made LA draft his son, took his $52 million, and then hit the road. Legend behavior.

Karamo Brown and Jussie Smollett are officially dating after being spotted on a massive, PDA-filled date day in Los Angeles. The Queer Eye host and the Empire alum hiked Runyon Canyon, held hands, and even grabbed lunch with Karamo’s mom. This comes just weeks after Smollett called off his engagement to publicist Jabari Redd. This is a plot twist nobody saw coming. Pride month is over, but the drama is just heating up.

The Washington Monument will be lit up starting tonight until July 5. It will celebrate the people, moments, and achievements that shaped the United States, but it’s being hosted by Freedom 250- Trump’s organization-so expect a whitewashed version of history… check it out, maybe they’ll surprise us.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon