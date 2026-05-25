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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
6h

Seems Ike the humpback whales win again. Freedom and courage shown in real time. Keep showing us how its done nature!

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Judy Bloodworth's avatar
Judy Bloodworth
5h

I’m so glad to see this today despite it being a holiday. I really missed it this weekend. Thank you for mentioning Kyle Busch. The tributes were heartbreaking yesterday. May he RIP. Definitely thinking of those we have lost in this war today.

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