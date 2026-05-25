Monday, May 26, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Thursday I said something spontaneously on my show that resonated with a lot of you. A few news outlets even wrote about it.

I was discussing how the late night hosts went dark so Colbert could have his moment. Nobody asked them. They just showed up for each other.

And I said: White House press corps, take note.

Stand up for your colleagues. Stand up for the First Amendment. You work for the American people. Not the other way around.

Some people had something to say about that. Critics always do. Especially when you’re first. But that same night AG Sulzberger, the publisher of the New York Times, stood at Yale and said the same thing. Capitulation. Press freedom under its most serious threat in generations.

Same message. Same night. Nobody called me first.

Today is Memorial Day. We honor the men and women who stood up for what was right. Who were not afraid. Who showed up even when it cost them everything. That is supposed to be the original idea on which this country was founded. Being unafraid to be the first to do what’s right.

Wake up tomorrow and be that same thing in your own life.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. THE STRAIT IS OPENING. MAYBE. WATCH THIS CLOSELY TODAY.

This is the story of the morning. Trump announced over the weekend that an Iran deal is “largely negotiated.” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard authorized 33 ships including oil tankers and container ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours. The first significant movement in three months. Gas hit $4.56 this weekend, the highest in four years. But gasoline futures dropped sharply Sunday on Iran deal optimism. If the deal holds and the Strait fully reopens, prices at the pump could start falling this week. That is a big if. Trump posted Sunday that his team should not rush. Said “time is on our side.” Said “the blockade will remain in full force until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed.” Iran has not officially confirmed any deal. Iranian state media contradicted parts of what Trump announced. A senior US official said it could take a few more days to finalize. So we are somewhere between a breakthrough and a bluff. Watch this all day. It is moving fast.

TWO. THE NAACP JUST ISSUED ITS MOST POWERFUL CHALLENGE TO COLLEGE SPORTS.

Last week the NAACP launched the Out of Bounds campaign. A national call for Black athletes, recruits, fans, and alumni to withhold athletic and financial support from public universities in eight states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. All states that have moved to erase Black voting representation after the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act. NAACP President Derrick Johnson said it plainly: “You can’t have one without the other. Profiting off Black athletes while suppressing their vote is out of bounds.” The Congressional Black Caucus backed it up by threatening to block the SCORE Act unless conference leaders oppose GOP-led redistricting. No major athlete has publicly committed yet. The transfer portals are closed until 2027. But the idea is planted. And D.L. Hughley said it best: “If athletes stop going to the Tennessees and the Louisianas, ESPN and the presidents of schools and the chambers of commerce would start having conversations.” Watch this space.

THREE. SHOTS FIRED NEAR THE WHITE HOUSE. THIRD TIME IN A MONTH.

Saturday evening a 21-year-old man named Nasire Best of Dundalk, Maryland approached the Secret Service checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, pulled a 9mm pistol from a bag and opened fire on officers. Secret Service returned fire and killed him. A bystander was struck in the exchange. Trump was inside the White House. This was the third incident of gunfire near the president in a single month. April 25th at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Earlier in May near the Washington Monument. And now this. Three incidents. One month. When a country is this angry and this desperate the violence finds its way to the center of power. And the people in charge keep acting like it’s weather. It is not weather.

FOUR. TRUMP SKIPPED HIS SON’S WEDDING. THEN SPENT THE WEEKEND POSTING THIS.

Don Jr. got married Saturday on a private island in the Bahamas. Ivanka was there. Eric was there. Tiffany was there. The groom’s father stayed at the White House. He said Iran required his attention. And then he spent the weekend posting an AI image of himself looming over Greenland captioned “Hello, Greenland.” A map of Iran covered by the American flag captioned “United States of the Middle East?” A glowing missile defense fantasy over the White House. And a video of himself throwing Stephen Colbert into a dumpster. He said about missing the wedding: “That’s one I can’t win on.” He is correct. But his idea of focusing on Iran and actually focusing on Iran are two very different things.

FIVE. ZUCKERBERG FIRED 8,000 PEOPLE. THEN GOT CAUGHT SPYING ON THE REST.

Meta announced 8,000 layoffs last week. The same day leaked audio surfaced of Mark Zuckerberg telling executives that Meta had been tracking employees’ Gmail accounts and coding sessions to train its AI models without their knowledge. Eight thousand people lost their jobs the day their CEO was caught surveilling the ones who remained. And Trump, who spent years railing against Big Tech censorship, scrapped his AI safety executive order that same week after Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and David Sacks called him directly. Three billionaires. One phone call. The safety guardrails gone. The three billionaires are fine.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: OPENAI JUST BROKE AN 80-YEAR-OLD MATH PROBLEM

An internal AI model at OpenAI autonomously disproved a geometry conjecture that has stumped the world’s greatest mathematicians for 80 years. Not assisted. Not guided. On its own. Fields medalist Tim Gowers called it a milestone in AI mathematics. The model didn’t just solve the problem. It found a flaw in an assumption everyone had accepted as true for eight decades. We are at the beginning of something we do not fully understand. And it is moving faster than any of us are ready for.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: TWO HUMPBACK WHALES JUST REWROTE THE RECORD BOOKS

Scientists confirmed this week that two humpback whales traveled between breeding grounds in Australia and Brazil. The longest migration ever recorded for any mammal on earth. Thousands of miles across open ocean. No GPS. No maps. No permission from anyone. Just two creatures crossing half a planet because something inside them said go. Nobody told them it was impossible. They just went.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Kyle Busch died Thursday at 41. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. The winningest driver across NASCAR’s three national series in history. He was to race in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte that Sunday. His family confirmed Saturday that severe pneumonia had progressed into sepsis. His last race was at Dover the weekend before. After winning he told reporters: “You never know when the last one is gonna be. Take whatever you can get.” Rest easy, Rowdy.

AG Sulzberger at Yale Law School Thursday named CBS News specifically for reshaping its journalism to align with Trump under new ownership. Named Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison. Named Bari Weiss as the person shaping CBS News editorial direction. Called it capitulation. Called it the most serious test of press freedom in generations. The publisher of the New York Times said what a lot of people in this industry have been afraid to say. It needed to be said.

An explosion and fire at a Staten Island shipyard Friday killed one civilian and injured 36 people, most of them firefighters and first responders. Two explosions hit as firefighters were already on scene rescuing trapped workers. A fire marshal suffered a fractured temple and brain bleed. The cause is under investigation. First responders ran toward the danger so others could escape. Remember them today too.

The green card policy was quietly reversed Friday with almost no notice. Foreigners living legally in the United States who want permanent residency must now leave the country and apply from their home country. No phase-in. No warning. Dropped on a Friday before a holiday weekend. Hundreds of thousands of people who did everything the system asked of them are now being told to leave to prove they deserve to stay.

The Knicks lead the Cavaliers 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. One win from the NBA Finals. Game 4 is tonight in Cleveland. The Knicks haven’t been to the Finals since 1999. New York is not playing around.

The Spurs and Thunder are tied 2-2 in the Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama is doing things that shouldn’t be possible at 22 years old. Game 5 is Tuesday in Oklahoma City. This series just got very interesting.

It is Memorial Day. Take a moment today. Not for the barbecue. Not for the sales. For the Americans who died in a war that started in February and may finally be ending. For Major Sorffly Davius whose name is still missing from the Pentagon’s official casualty list. For every family spending this holiday with an empty chair at the table. Honor them by paying attention to why they are gone. And by demanding better from the people who sent them.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon