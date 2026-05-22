Friday, May 22, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

It has been a week.

The tabloids came after me yesterday. The New York Post. Fox News. And yes, Megyn Kelly. A woman who lost her NBC show after defending blackface on national television wants to weigh in on qualifications and journalism. She mentioned my husband. I said what I said. White men fail up in this industry. I watched it for thirty years. I lived it. And the fact that it made certain people uncomfortable means it landed exactly where it was supposed to.

But while they were talking about me, here is what was actually happening.

Enrique Tarrio. The Proud Boys leader. Convicted of seditious conspiracy for planning January 6th. Sentenced to 22 years. Pardoned by Trump. Is now telling reporters he plans to file for between $2 million and $5 million from the $1.776 billion slush fund. Your tax dollars. His pocket. And he said, verbatim: “I’m not greedy. But my life was all f—ed up because of this.” And: “Everyone deserves to get money.” Including, Todd Blanche confirmed, people who assaulted police.

The officers who defended that Capitol are in court right now trying to stop this fund.

And the tabloids were writing about Don Lemon.

I know what they were doing. And so do you. And I also know this. In spite of all of it, something good is going to happen today. I wholeheartedly believe that. For you and for me. Especially on the weeks that try everything they have to take it from you.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go

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ONE. THE SLUSH FUND IS EATING TRUMP’S OWN AGENDA.

The Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, convicted of seditious conspiracy for planning January 6th, sentenced to 22 years, pardoned by Trump, is seeking between $2 million and $5 million from the $1.776 billion slush fund. George Santos is in line. Rod Blagojevich is in line. An attorney representing over 400 January 6th defendants warned the fund “may not stretch far enough.” And Tarrio said from Miami: “Everyone deserves to get money.” Including people who assaulted police, which Todd Blanche confirmed he cannot rule out.

Mitch McConnell responded with a statement that said: “So the nation’s top law enforcement official is asking for a slush fund to pay people who assault cops? Utterly stupid, morally wrong. Take your pick.”

And the blowback got so severe that Senate Republicans left Washington for recess without passing Trump’s $70 billion immigration enforcement bill. His top legislative priority. Blown up by his own slush fund. The White House ballroom funding was also stripped from the bill after Republican revolt. Two priorities. One week. Both gone.

The machine is eating itself. And Brian Fitzpatrick said they’re going to kill it.

TWO. STEPHEN COLBERT SAID GOODBYE. ON HIS OWN TERMS.

Last night Stephen Colbert took his final bow at the Ed Sullivan Theater. 11 years. More than 1,700 episodes. A star-studded farewell. Ryan Reynolds. Tig Notaro. Biden, Clinton, and Pelosi sent tributes. And at the end he brought out his entire staff. All of them. On stage. Because for Colbert, that was always the point. The people. Not the platform.

He told Hollywood Reporter before the show: “My son graduates college on the 18th. My show ends on the 21st. My brother gets married on the 23rd. The universe has conspired to give me the proper perspective.”

That is a man who knows who he is.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he “absolutely loves” that Colbert was fired. The President of the United States celebrating the end of a television show because the host made him uncomfortable.

One of them walked off that stage with his dignity intact and his staff around him. The other posted about it from his phone at midnight.

THREE. TRUMP MAY SKIP HIS SON’S WEDDING TO GO GOLFING.

Don Jr. is getting married this weekend. In the Bahamas. Saturday. His fiancée Bettina Anderson. Small private ceremony. And reporters asked the president Thursday if he’d be there.

His answer: “He’d like me to go. It’s going to be just a small, little private affair and I’m going to try and make it. This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.”

Then the White House released his weekend schedule. Saturday: Bedminster, New Jersey.

His golf club.

Not the Bahamas. Not his son’s wedding. His golf club in New Jersey. The man who says thirteen dead soldiers isn’t that many. The man who called a military strike a beautiful thing to see. The man with the nuclear codes and the Truth Social account. Cannot make time for his son’s wedding but can make time for Bedminster.

This is not good timing for him. He has a thing called golf.

FOUR. THE IRAN WAR. THE CEASEFIRE. THE DEAD THEY WON’T COUNT.

The ceasefire is still technically holding. Iran submitted a new proposal. Trump called it garbage. Iran’s Parliament Speaker said they are prepared for every option. The Strait of Hormuz is still closed. Gas is $4.45 nationally. The war has gone on for nearly three months. Thirteen confirmed American deaths on the official Pentagon list. At least one more, Major Sorffly Davius of the New York Army National Guard, whose name is missing from the official casualty rolls despite being recognized by his congressman and the Chair of the Joint Chiefs. The White House pressured the Pentagon to stop giving regular casualty updates. Trump set deadlines for a deal on March 21st, March 23rd, April 7th, and multiple times since. The clock he keeps saying is ticking has been ticking since February. He has a thing called Iran. Apparently not enough of a thing to skip Bedminster for.

FIVE. MILLIONS ARE LOSING MEDICAID. RIGHT NOW. TODAY.

Nebraska went first. May 1st. Work requirements under the Big Beautiful Bill kicked in. Between 16,000 and 30,000 Nebraskans projected to lose coverage. Nationally between 5 and 11 million people expected to lose Medicaid by 2028. Between 19% and 37% of them are already working. They just can’t prove it. The paperwork was designed to be impossible. They didn’t cut Medicaid by cutting your benefits. They cut it by drowning you in forms until you disappear from the rolls. Federal guidance requiring all states to implement these requirements drops June 1st. Ten days. Millions of people are about to lose healthcare and it is barely making the news.

SIX. 5,000 MORE AMERICAN TROOPS JUST SHIPPED TO EUROPE. QUIETLY.

While everything else was consuming the news cycle this week, the Pentagon quietly announced it is sending 5,000 additional troops to Poland. Not Iran troops. NATO troops. Being moved to the eastern flank of Europe as Putin returns from Beijing, Russian nuclear drills continue, and the Iran war drags into its third month. Five thousand more American service members being deployed. No press conference. No prime time address. Just a Pentagon announcement while the president was busy posting about Colbert and hedging on his son’s wedding.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: TWO WHALES JUST REWROTE THE RECORD BOOKS

Scientists announced this week that two humpback whales were found to have traveled between breeding grounds in Australia and Brazil. The longest migration ever recorded for any mammal on earth. Thousands of miles across open ocean. No GPS. No maps. No explanation that science has fully cracked yet. Just two whales crossing half the planet because something inside them said go. Nobody told them it was impossible. They just went.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Megyn Kelly reacted to my Substack essay by mentioning my husband Tim. A woman whose show was cancelled by NBC after she defended blackface on national television wants to have a conversation about qualifications. I said what I said. I’ll have more to say on the show this morning.

Enrique Tarrio told Reuters: “I’m not greedy. But my life was all f—ed up because of this.” And: “Everyone deserves to get money.” The man convicted of seditious conspiracy for planning January 6th is seeking $2 to $5 million from your tax dollars. George Santos and Rod Blagojevich are also in line. Todd Blanche confirmed he cannot rule out payments to people who assaulted police officers.

Mitch McConnell on the slush fund: “So the nation’s top law enforcement official is asking for a slush fund to pay people who assault cops? Utterly stupid, morally wrong. Take your pick.” Mitch McConnell. Write that down.

Senate Republicans left Washington for recess without passing Trump’s $70 billion immigration enforcement bill. His top legislative priority. Derailed by his own slush fund. The White House ballroom funding was also stripped. Two priorities. One week. Both dead.

The Knicks beat the Cavaliers in Game 2 to go up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Jalen Brunson had 36 points. Madison Square Garden lost its mind. Indiana and Boston play tonight in the other conference.

Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference Finals 1–1. Victor Wembanyama finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 blocks. At 22 years old, he continues to impact every part of the game, though Oklahoma City found a way to even the series.

It is Friday. It has been one of the heaviest weeks in recent memory. The slush fund. The dead soldiers. The Colbert cancellation. The tabloids. All of it. And something good is going to happen today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Go find it. Enjoy your weekend. We will be back Monday at 7.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon