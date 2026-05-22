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John Hamilton's avatar
John Hamilton
2h

Yes! This was a tough week. But, my Mom is here, and we all get to watch my daughter run track at regionals today! Perspective! Thank you Don!

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Tiffany Macgill's avatar
Tiffany Macgill
3h

OKC won game 2 😬

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