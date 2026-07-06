Monday, July 6, 2026

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Frederick Douglass stood before a crowd in 1852 and asked what the Fourth of July means to the enslaved man. His answer: a day that reveals with greater clarity than any other the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.

Not a celebration. An indictment.

174 years later the gap he described is still open. And this year somebody upstairs decided to make it impossible to ignore.

Trump spent the last year trying to gut the African American History Museum. Called it divisive. Signed an executive order in March 2025 putting JD Vance in charge of scrubbing it. Not my opinion. On paper. His paper.

Then Saturday his big America 250 birthday bash on the National Mall fell apart in real time. Record heat. People hospitalized. Lines so long Glenn Beck was out there complaining. Glenn Beck. Then the storm hit. Secret Service called an evacuation. Thousands of Trump’s own supporters scrambling for cover in the rain.

Where did they send them?

The African American Museum. The one he tried to erase. It filled up so fast more than a thousand people got left standing outside in the rain.

You tell me that is a coincidence. I am waiting.

They keep trying to erase us. And every single time we end up being the shelter in the storm. Literally this time.

That is how I know something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

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ONE. THE BLACK SON OF NIGERIAN IMMIGRANTS WHOSE CITIZENSHIP TRUMP TRIED TO ERASE JUST BECAME AMERICA’S WORLD CUP HERO. AND TRUMP PERSONALLY CALLED FIFA TO MAKE SURE HE COULD PLAY.

Folarin Balogun was born in Brooklyn. To Nigerian parents who were temporarily living in New York. Under Trump’s own birthright citizenship executive order — the one he spent this entire year fighting to impose — Balogun might not legally be an American citizen.

Let that live in your head for a second.

This man. This Black son of Nigerian immigrants. Is the leading scorer on the US Men’s National Team with three goals. The second most goals ever scored by an American at a World Cup. He got a red card in the Bosnia game. Automatic one game suspension. Should have missed tonight’s game against Belgium.

Should have.

Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino directly. His World Cup task force executive director called Infantino. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called Infantino. And on Sunday FIFA quietly announced the suspension was lifted. First time in 64 years a World Cup red card suspension has been reversed mid-tournament.

Belgium is furious and appealing. Belgian coach Rudi Garcia said he didn’t know July 5 was April Fool’s Day. Gary Neville said it absolutely stinks. Wayne Rooney said Infantino should be ashamed.

And here is the thing that should make every supporter of this administration’s immigration policy choke on their morning coffee.

The player Trump moved heaven and earth to put on that field is the exact kind of person Trump’s policies are designed to exclude. Born here to parents who were here temporarily. A birthright citizen. The kind of American this administration has been arguing in federal court should not exist.

Trump called FIFA to save him.

America contains multitudes. Most of them this administration does not want to acknowledge.

TWO. 400 NEO-NAZIS MARCHED THROUGH WASHINGTON ON THE FOURTH OF JULY. CHANTING TOTAL ARYAN VICTORY. AND THE PRESIDENT SAID NOTHING.

Four hundred masked men flooded DC streets on the Fourth of July. Khaki pants. Blue shirts. White face coverings. Upside-down American flags. Confederate flags. Marching to drums outside the Capitol. Chanting Reclaim America.

Not the Proud Boys. Worse. Patriot Front. A neo-Nazi white supremacist organization whose manifesto calls for a white ethnostate. Founded after Charlottesville in 2017 — the rally where a man drove his car into a crowd and killed a woman. Founder Thomas Rousseau was right there leading the march.

Two of his members declared on camera that the march was proof of total Aryan victory. On July 4th. In Washington DC. On the 250th birthday of America.

Reuters photographers captured them on the DC Metro. One image went around the world. A lone Black woman sitting quietly on a train completely surrounded by masked white nationalists.

DC police said they were monitoring First Amendment activities. No arrests.

The White House said nothing.

The Republican Party said nothing.

Four hundred neo-Nazis declared total Aryan victory on America’s 250th birthday and not one person in this administration could find a single word to say about it.

Frederick Douglass asked what the Fourth of July means to a man still in chains.

We now have the answer in high definition.

THREE. WHILE NEO-NAZIS MARCHED OUTSIDE AN AIR FORCE MAJOR WALKED UP THE CAPITOL STEPS IN UNIFORM AND SAID WHAT NEEDED TO BE SAID. IT WILL COST HIM EVERYTHING.

Major Jason Watson. United States Air Force. 20-year veteran. Walked up the steps of the Capitol on the Fourth of July while Patriot Front was marching through the streets below. Stood next to Democratic Representative Al Green. And called for the impeachment conviction and removal of Donald Trump and JD Vance.

In his uniform.

He knew exactly what he was doing. He knew what it would cost him. His pension. His freedom. His career. All of it on the line the moment he stepped onto those steps.

He climbed them anyway.

DC prosecutors released him and said they will not file charges. The Pentagon opened a military investigation immediately.

Four hundred neo-Nazis marched freely. Not one arrest. Not one investigation.

One man in uniform said what millions of Americans are thinking. And the full weight of the United States military justice system came down on him before the sun set.

This is the country we are living in at 250.

FOUR. TRUMP SPOKE AT AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY PARTY AND SAID THE CIVIL WAR WAS “A VERY BIG, BIG DEAL AT THE TIME.”

He finally took the stage at 11 PM. Two hours late. After the storm. After the evacuation. After most of the crowd had gone home.

And this is what he said.

About the Civil War — the war fought to keep Black people enslaved — Trump said: it was a very big, big deal at the time.

At the time.

This is the man who restored Confederate names to military bases. Who protected Confederate statues. Whose administration removed exhibits about enslaved people from national parks. Who called Black history divisive. And his summation of the Civil War at America’s 250th birthday was that it was a very big deal at the time.

He also said progressive Democrats are like a cancer that needs to be cut out. He pressed his voter suppression bill at America’s birthday party. He claimed the US had completely wiped out Iran’s military. And he said about World War II veterans: these are the greatest generation. I hate to admit that, but they are.

He hates to admit that World War II veterans are the greatest generation.

This is what America’s 250th birthday speech sounded like.

FIVE. THE AMERICA 250 PARTY SUMMED UP. GOD HIT THE EVACUATION BUTTON AND NOBODY COULD DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT.

Let’s just do the recap. Because history should record this properly.

Weeks of disasters. A broken Ferris wheel. An algae pond where a reflecting pool used to be. An Olympic canoeist arrested for touching peeling paint. A Confederate flag in the North Carolina pavilion. Mainstream artists refusing to perform. A concert replaced by Lee Greenwood, an opera singer and the FBI director’s girlfriend.

Then the finale. Triple digit heat. People collapsing. Lines so long Glenn Beck complained. A violent thunderstorm. A Secret Service evacuation. Thousands sheltering in the African American Museum. Trump taking the stage at 11 PM to a fraction of the crowd. Saying the Civil War was a very big deal at the time. While neo-Nazis declared total Aryan victory on the Metro outside.

Everything Trump touches dies. The party. The peace deal. The pool. The concert. All of it.

God was not subtle this summer. She made her point with weather and algae and peeling paint and an evacuation order on America’s birthday.

At some point you have to start listening.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. THE HOUSING BILL IS STILL SITTING ON TRUMP’S DESK. MILLIONS CANNOT AFFORD RENT. HE IS USING THEIR SUFFERING AS A BARGAINING CHIP.

The most significant bipartisan housing legislation in a generation passed Congress. Both chambers. Overwhelming margins. Designed to slash zoning restrictions. Fast-track affordable housing. Tax credits for first-time buyers drowning in six percent mortgage rates that Trump’s own tariffs and war created.

Sitting on his desk. Unsigned.

Trump will not sign it until Congress passes the SAVE America Act. His voter suppression bill. A bill that does not have the votes and is not going to happen.

He created the housing crisis. Congress handed him the solution. And he is using millions of struggling American families as leverage to make it harder for those same families to vote.

He looked at people who cannot afford rent and decided they were most useful to him as hostages.

SEVEN. BEYONCÉ DROPPED A NEW SINGLE ON THE FOURTH OF JULY AND REMINDED EVERYONE WHAT REAL AMERICA SOUNDS LIKE.

Morning Dew. Classic R&B and pop. Dropped at midnight. No announcement. No press release. No broken Ferris wheel. Just the music.

Because while everything else this weekend fell apart Beyoncé showed up exactly on time. The way she always does. The way Black excellence always does.

They keep trying to erase us. We keep showing up anyway.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Team USA plays Belgium Monday at 8 PM Eastern in Seattle. Balogun is in. Pulisic is ready. The whole country will be watching. We will have full coverage tonight at 5 PM on the show.

Serena Williams pulled out of Wimbledon doubles with Venus hours before their first-round match. Swollen right knee. The reunion is postponed. Do not count either of them out. These women have been defying expectations their entire careers and they are not done.

DOGE is officially dead. Elon Musk’s government cost-cutting machine reached its mandatory executive sunset date over the holiday weekend. Hundreds of billions promised in savings. Thousands of workers fired. The auditors are looking for the money. Nobody can find it.

Pope Leo stood in a migrant cemetery in Sicily over the holiday weekend. Honored the dead by name. Said America was built by immigrants. Said sovereign nations have the right to control their borders. Said both things in the same breath without his head exploding. Something Washington has been completely incapable of doing.

A federal appeals court cleared the way for the Interior Department to alter informational panels at George Washington’s Philadelphia home that detail his enslavement of nine people. Permission to whitewash history at a national landmark. On the 250th anniversary of the country those nine people helped build.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden on July 3rd. About a thousand guests inside. Thousands of fans outside. Congratulations to the happy couple. Thoughts and prayers to everyone who tried to get home from Penn Station that night.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon