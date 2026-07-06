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Judy's avatar
Judy
3h

Personally, I think the disasterous party that trump planned is the best news! I love this for him! May the rest of his life be filled with all the chaos he had bestowed upon America

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Sally Lyberger's avatar
Sally Lyberger
3hEdited

The good news was that they sent the rain wet Trump fans to the Museum of African American History!!! How fantastic is that??? You go, God!!

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