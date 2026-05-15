Friday, May 15, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Happy Friday. We made it through another week. And I want to be honest with you this morning because that is the only thing I know how to do.

I am struggling. Not because I am broken. Because I am paying attention. Maps being redrawn in the dark to erase Black voters. The Voting Rights Act gutted by a court that was supposed to protect it. A president who looks into a camera and tells you your financial struggles do not cross his mind. A regime that does not just disagree with its opposition. It intimidates it. Threatens it. Jails it.

And the people who should be speaking from the pulpit are mostly quiet.

That is what makes Pastor Cody Deese different. He is a white pastor in Georgia who has looked at what MAGA has done to Christianity and called it what it is. Not a revival. A corruption. He connects Trump, MAGA, and racism directly to the hijacking of the faith he was raised in. He lost more than 500 members of his congregation for telling the truth. He kept telling it anyway. We need more of that. Especially from people who don’t look like me.

We try to do the same thing here every morning. Tell you the truth. Even when the regime is watching.

Pastor Cody Deese joins me at 10 AM Eastern on Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show right here on Substack and YouTube. Come be with us.

Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. And in spite of all of it, something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. SOUTH CAROLINA IS CALLING A SPECIAL SESSION THIS MORNING TO ERASE JAMES CLYBURN’S SEAT. IT STARTS AT 11 AM.

This is happening today. Governor McMaster called a special session last night after reversing course under pressure from Trump. The goal is to eliminate the state’s only majority Black congressional district, held by James Clyburn. Earlier this week five Republican senators blocked it. Should have been the end of it. But Trump posted on Truth Social and the governor folded. In a special session it only needs a simple majority. South Carolina’s primary is June 9. People have already mailed in absentee ballots. They are meeting this morning to erase a Black congressman’s seat before an election is already underway. Pay attention today.

TWO. IRAN NOW WANTS TO CHARGE FEES ON THE INTERNET ITSELF. YES YOUR INTERNET.

Seven major undersea cables run along the bottom of the Strait of Hormuz. Those cables carry your emails, your Netflix, your bank transfers, your Zoom calls. Everything. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard affiliated media is now pushing the government to charge Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon fees just to use them. To require American tech companies to operate under Iranian law. Experts say the legal argument is weak and it is not official policy yet. But Iran controls the physical strait. A country that already shut down shipping does not need a strong legal argument to cut a cable. Your gas is hostage to this war. Now they want your internet too.

THREE. THE SUPREME COURT KEPT THE ABORTION PILL SAFE. BUT NOT BECAUSE OF ALITO.

The ruling came down Thursday at 5:30 PM. The Supreme Court majority kept mifepristone available by mail and through telehealth while Louisiana’s lawsuit continues. The two justices who wanted to take it away were Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. The same Alito who killed Roe. He called the decision unreasoned. Thomas argued mailing the pill violates the Comstock Act, an 1873 law being used in 2026 to block women from getting healthcare at home. The majority said no for now. More than 60 percent of all abortions use this medication. Today is a good day. Keep watching. This fight is not over.

FOUR. TRUMP FLEW TO CHINA TO BEG THE MAN HE CALLED OUR ENEMY FOR HELP CLEANING UP HIS OWN MESS.

The same man who called China our greatest enemy, slapped them with tariffs, called them cheaters and thieves, just spent two days in Beijing asking Xi Jinping to help him end a war he started. Meanwhile China buys 80 percent of Iran’s oil and has been reportedly helping the very country Trump is at war with. Xi warned him about Taiwan. No deal on the war. No breakthrough on the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s first request to Xi was to open Chinese markets so his billionaire friends could make more money there. Not about your gas. Not about the war. The billionaires first. He called it a great success. Your gas is still $4.50.

FIVE. THE PENTAGON WANTS MORE OF YOUR MONEY TODAY. $252 BILLION MORE.

While you fill up at $4.50 a gallon the Army is on Capitol Hill asking for $252.8 billion for next year. A 24 percent increase. For a war nobody voted for that has already cost $29 billion and drained our weapons stockpiles so badly a former combat pilot senator said it could take years to replenish them. Today two men in suits will ask Congress for more. How Congress answers tells you exactly whose side they are on.

SIX. AL GREEN SAYS IMPEACH HIM. HE TOLD US WHY ON THE SHOW.

Congressman Al Green of Texas is not stopping. He joined the show this week and said what a lot of people are thinking. Trump is not acting like a president. He ignores court orders. He defies the separation of powers. He believes the rules do not apply to him. Green knows impeachment cannot pass a Republican House. He says that is not the point. The point is to make every member of Congress go on the record. Yes or no. Is this president above the law. Because silence is also an answer. Watch the full conversation here:

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR. A COLLEGE KID FOUND A DINOSAUR IN A DRAWER AND NAMED IT THE MURDER MUPPET.

In 1982 scientists dug up a mangled fossil skull in New Mexico and put it in a drawer. It sat there for 40 years. Then a Virginia Tech paleontologist handed it to a freshman named Simba Srivastava and said figure out what this is. Two years later Simba had reconstructed a brand new species of meat-eating dinosaur, 205 million years old, three times older than T-Rex. A paleo-artist called it a murder muppet. Bulldog face, big eyebrows, mouth full of sharp teeth. Simba got to name it. He is a senior in college. He held up that tiny skull and said this specimen fits in my hands but it is the only proof that any of these creatures ever existed. One thing. Forgotten in a drawer for 40 years. Pulled out by someone paying close enough attention. Something good is going to happen to you today. Stories like this are exactly why I believe that.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

The Trump phone is finally shipping. $499, gold, runs Android, looks just like a Chinese phone that retails for $128 at Walmart. Nearly a year of delays. It comes with a headphone jack. That is the selling point.

The Senate voted 99 to 0 to withhold senators’ pay during shutdowns. The money goes into escrow and they get it all back. Does not take effect until after November. But 99 to nothing on anything in Washington right now is something.

Gas is $4.50 this morning. It was $2.98 the day the Iran war started February 28. Memorial Day is two weeks away. Plan accordingly.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is expanding to Las Vegas. Sin City gets its first PWHL team. Women’s sports keep growing. Good.

The hantavirus cruise ship story is not over. A French woman remains critically ill. Americans from the MV Hondius are still being monitored across multiple states. CDC says public risk is low. Keep watching.

Pope Leo XIV held his first full papal audience this week. First American pope. Born in Chicago. More progressive on social justice. Openly critical of nationalism. His message is simple. The church stands with the poor and the marginalized, not the powerful. Pastor Cody Deese at 10 AM. Pope Leo XIV from Rome. Different traditions. Same truth.

If today is your birthday you are a Taurus on the Gemini cusp. Dependable, curious, and probably already three steps ahead of everyone in the room. Use that energy this weekend.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon

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