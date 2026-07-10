Friday, July 10, 2026

Seven things. Start here.

This newsletter is reader supported. No billionaires. No corporate overlords. Just you and me. Hit subscribe if you are not already in. Share it with three people who need to know.

Share

This is an emergency.

Tuesday July 7. The DOJ sent letters to election officials in all 50 states threatening criminal prosecution if noncitizens remain on voter rolls. Five days to comply. Utah’s Republican Lieutenant Governor called it a threat. Said a dozen courts have already ruled the DOJ’s voter data demands illegal.

Thursday July 9. Trump fired the entire Election Assistance Commission by email. The agency that certifies voting machines. Zero commissioners. Cannot act. Cannot certify. Cannot protect your vote.

Two moves. Two days apart. One to threaten election officials from below. One to gut the agency protecting elections from above.

The midterms are months away.

This is the man who asked Georgia to find him 11,780 votes. Who sent a mob to the Capitol when they said no. Who spent four years screaming the election was stolen while building the infrastructure to steal the next one.

Every accusation is a confession.

Flashing red lights. If we are not paying attention right now. If we are not loud right now. We will wake up the morning after the midterms wondering how it happened.

He is showing us how. Right now.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Because the alternative is unthinkable. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

1. TRUMP IS STEALING THE MIDTERMS IN PLAIN SIGHT. TWO MOVES. ONE WEEK. NOBODY SCREAMING LOUD ENOUGH.

Tuesday July 7. Harmeet Dhillon sent letters to election officials in all 50 states. Criminal prosecution if noncitizens remain on voter rolls. Five days to comply. Utah’s Republican Lieutenant Governor called it a threat. Said a dozen courts already ruled the DOJ’s voter data demands illegal. Arizona’s Secretary of State called it politically motivated. Former DOJ voting rights lawyer David Becker: this is what panic and desperation looks like. They found nothing in 18 months so now they’re bullying.

Thursday July 9. Trump fired the entire Election Assistance Commission by email. The agency that certifies voting machines. Maintains the national voter registration form. Distributes federal election funds. Zero commissioners. Cannot act. Cannot certify. Cannot protect anything.

Two moves. Two days apart. Squeeze play. And the DOJ memo specifically targets the 90-day quiet period that bars voter purges close to elections. The midterms fall exactly in that window.

He asked Georgia to find him 11,780 votes. They said no. Now he is building a system where nobody can say no.

Every accusation is a confession. He told you the election was stolen. Now he is stealing it.

2. NOLAN WELLS. SIX DAYS. WE ARE STILL HERE.

Ben Crump revealed Wednesday on the show that Nolan’s phone was taken by people who were with him on that island. When the family got it back messages had been deleted. His father says Nolan was an elite athlete who could swim. The family is not accepting the drowning narrative and neither is Ben Crump who has represented the families of Breonna Taylor George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Ben Crump and Al Sharpton are holding a press conference today at noon in New York City demanding a transparent investigation and immediate release of all evidence. Independent autopsy results expected today. State autopsy still pending toxicology.

His mother Christine Wonsley: missing our Nolan so much every second of every day. This has been the worst time in our lives.

228-769-3063. Call if you know anything. His phone was taken. Messages were deleted. Someone knows something.

3. IRAN HAS A SPECIFIC PLAN TO KILL TRUMP. ISRAEL TOLD HIM. HE SWITCHED PLANES AND LIED ABOUT WHY.

Wall Street Journal Thursday. CNN confirmed with two sources. Israel shared new specific intelligence about a fresh Iranian assassination plot targeting Trump this week. The US had not independently verified the intelligence. Some officials suggest Israel may be trying to influence Trump’s decision on escalating military action against Iran.

But here is what is confirmed. The Secret Service asked Trump to switch planes leaving Ankara as a security precaution. New York Times confirmed it. Not the troop tour story Trump told reporters.

At Khamenei’s funeral in Tehran crowds chanted We Will Kill Trump with banners in the streets.

Trump told reporters: I am number one on Iran’s kill list. I guess I have been a bit lucky. Maybe that does not last very long.

The president said his luck might run out. To reporters. On camera. Casually. And then got on a different plane.

4. KASH PATEL USED THE FBI JET FOR DATE NIGHTS. SNORKELED AT PEARL HARBOR ON YOUR MONEY. SOMEONE TAKE HIS GOVERNMENT CREDIT CARD AWAY.

VIP snorkeling at the USS Arizona memorial at Pearl Harbor. On official FBI business. Helicopter tours across East Asia on your money. Jet skiing on your money. A brand new BMW X5 fleet because Chevy Suburbans were apparently beneath him. The FBI jet to Pennsylvania to watch his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins perform at a wrestling event. Yes that Alexis Wilkins. The same woman with fewer than 6000 Spotify listeners who performed at Trump’s broken America 250 birthday party. He flew a government jet to watch her at a wrestling event. Date nights in Nashville on the government dime. Winter Olympics in Milan on the FBI jet. Filmed chugging beers with Team USA hockey after the gold medal.

He demoted FBI personnel in Brussels because they failed to entertain him adequately.

He told field agents: if you have golf hockey fishing or hunting and beautiful sights you are going to see a lot of me.

Chuck Grassley. Jamie Raskin. Dick Durbin. Bipartisan investigation launched Thursday.

This man said he was a good steward of taxpayer dollars. He is the FBI director. Not a Real Housewife.

5. LORENZO SALGADO ARAUJO’S FAMILY FOUND OUT HE WAS SHOT BY ICE ON SOCIAL MEDIA. THEY RECOGNIZED HIS VOICE SCREAMING.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo kissed his wife goodbye Wednesday morning. Petted the family dog. Left for work. Hours later his family found out he was dead. Not from a phone call. Not from a knock on the door. From a video on social media. They recognized his voice screaming in agony.

ICE says he rammed a vehicle and used his car as a weapon. His son says his father was in the neighborhood looking to hire day laborers. No weapons. No criminal record. No history of violence. His son told reporters: my father was not a criminal. He was a hard working man who loved his family.

Representative Al Green stood at the vigil and demanded the Houston Police Department open its own independent criminal investigation.

A family identified their father’s death by the sound of his screams in a social media video. That is ICE’s America.

6. JUSTIN BIEBER. MADONNA. BTS. SHAKIRA. BURNA BOY. THE WORLD CUP HALFTIME SHOW LINEUP JUST DROPPED AND THE INTERNET IS NOT READY.

The first ever halftime show in World Cup history. July 19. MetLife Stadium. World Cup Final. 11 minutes curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay. Justin Bieber. Madonna. BTS. Shakira. Burna Boy. All confirmed.

This is expected to be the most watched 11 minutes of music performance in human history.

Every music festival on earth just became irrelevant. Nine days.

7. OFF THE RADAR. LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE IS BACK ON NETFLIX TODAY. AND THIS TIME IT IS TELLING THE TRUTH.

The reboot premieres today. Eight episodes. Already renewed for Season 2 before a single episode aired. Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine made one fundamental change. The 1970s original almost entirely erased the Native American families whose land the Ingalls settled on. This version tackles the violent and complex indigenous land displacements of the 1870s directly. Honestly. Without flinching.

The original told America a lie about itself for decades. This version is trying to correct it.

It took 50 years to tell the real story. Streaming now.

RAPID FIRE.

Bonnie Tyler died. 75. Total Eclipse of the Heart. Holding Out for a Hero. A voice that defined a generation. Gone. Rest in power.

This newsletter is reader supported. If you are not already a subscriber hit that button right now and join Lemon Nation. Share it with three people today. It grows one reader at a time and we need you in it.

Share

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon