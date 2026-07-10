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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
4h

Don and Daniel...great newsletter once again.

Did miss the Lemon Slices?

That's usually where yall sneak a little fun/interesting news.

While i love it either way, those Lemon slices are always something I look forward to

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Tia's avatar
Tia
4h

Don, what actions do we need to take to protect our elections?

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