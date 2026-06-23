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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
2h

Don, I am so sorry for the loss of your friend, Mr Clive Davis. May he rest in power.

Please take some time to catch your breath.

Some of us in Lemon Nation are worried about you. 🍋💛🍋💛🍋

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Olddiva's avatar
Olddiva
1h

Don, this is a topic for discussion. Rep. Kat Cammack should not be able to hide her DESPERATION for an ABORTION, that without it, she could have died. As a former OB/GYN NP, I know the seriousness of such conditions (ectopic pregnancies). She needs to be dragged through it:

THREE. A PRO-LIFE CONGRESSWOMAN NEARLY DIED UNDER FLORIDA’S ABORTION LAW. THEN TRIED TO BURY THE INTERVIEW.

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