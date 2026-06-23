Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Good morning.

As you may know Clive Davis died yesterday. Yes he was legendary. And he was also my friend.

A great loyal generous friend who made me part of his family for years. A kind genius at a moment when the world is desperately short of both.

To the world he was the man who heard Whitney Houston before anyone else did. Bruce Springsteen. Aretha Franklin. Janis Joplin. Alicia Keys. Carlos Santana. Who had an ear so precise and a belief so absolute that he could walk into a room with an unknown 19-year-old girl from New Jersey and know she was going to change everything. He was right every single time.

I was at his last pre-Grammy gala at The Beverly Hilton. Just days after federal agents had detained me. I walked into that room carrying everything that had just happened. And Clive introduced me. Said kind words. And I received what I believe was the longest standing ovation of the evening.

You cannot repay something like that. You just hold it in your heart and memory forever.

The world could use more Clive Davis right now. A lot more.

He lived each day into his 90s knowing something good was going to happen. And he shared that with me.

And that is how I know something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

This newsletter grows one reader at a time. Share it with three people today. And if you are not already a subscriber hit that button and join Lemon Nation.

Share

ONE. TRUMP SCOOPED THE BRITISH PRIME MINISTER ON HIS OWN RESIGNATION. AND CALLED IT A WISH.

On Sunday Trump posted on Truth Social: Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects. IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY. OPEN NORTH SEA OIL. I wish him well.

On Monday Starmer announced he was resigning.

Piers Morgan called it the final humiliation. The leader of America’s closest ally had his political demise announced on social media by the president of the United States before he could tell his own country.

Starmer said he had heard the answer from his parliamentary party and accepted it with good grace. He will remain as caretaker until a successor is chosen. Andy Burnham the popular former Mayor of Greater Manchester confirmed immediately that he would run. He is the runaway favorite. If Burnham runs unopposed a new Prime Minister could be in place by mid-July.

This will be the United Kingdom’s seventh Prime Minister in a decade. Seven. In ten years.

Senior Republican Senator John Cornyn told Semafor this week that talking with Trump is not particularly useful because he can and will flip his opinion depending on whoever he last spoke to. Said Trump seems to revel in chaos. That is a senior Republican senator. About his own president. On the record.

TWO. TRUMP IS NOW THREATENING TEN YEARS IN PRISON FOR THE REFLECTING POOL.

The reflecting pool story keeps getting worse. Now Trump is threatening ten-year prison sentences for anyone he claims vandalized the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He says without evidence that vandals used a blade to create a 300-foot gash and poured corrosive chemicals into the water.

The actual reality. The Trump-connected contractor that won the no-bid contract painted the pool bottom a color called American Flag Blue. Heat caused massive algae blooms. Park staff poured in hydrogen peroxide to treat the algae. The intense chemical reaction caused the brand new liner to peel.

Five people arrested. Five more cited. A 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist detained for five hours for touching peeling paint.

And now ten-year prison sentences. For a pool failure the administration caused themselves.

We talked about this on the show yesterday-

THREE. A PRO-LIFE CONGRESSWOMAN NEARLY DIED UNDER FLORIDA’S ABORTION LAW. THEN TRIED TO BURY THE INTERVIEW.

Florida Republican Representative Kat Cammack co-chair of the House Pro-Life Caucus sat down with journalist Tara Palmeri and described a near-fatal medical crisis she suffered in May 2024. She was five weeks pregnant with an ectopic pregnancy. Doctors at the emergency room hesitated to give her the methotrexate she needed to save her life. They feared the legal consequences under Florida’s six-week abortion ban.

Cammack pulled up the Florida law on her phone to show hospital workers that ectopic pregnancies were exempt. She tried calling Governor DeSantis’ office. Nobody answered. Hours later she finally received the drug.

After the interview Cammack asked Palmeri not to air it. Palmeri published it anyway.

Cammack does not blame Florida’s abortion law. She blames the left for fearmongering that made doctors afraid. But the doctors who hesitated to treat her were afraid of going to jail. Under a law she helped create. That is the story. Whatever she calls it.

FOUR. CONGRESS IS ABOUT TO PASS THE BIGGEST HOUSING BILL IN A GENERATION.

Congress is on the verge of passing the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. The first major overhaul of federal housing policy in three decades. 381 pages. Bipartisan. Driven by an unlikely alliance between Republican Senator Tim Scott and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The bill’s centerpiece is a strict 350-unit cap on large institutional investors. Any for-profit corporation owning more than 350 single-family homes will be banned from buying more. Wall Street lobbied hard to kill it. They got one concession. A rule that would have forced them to sell off existing excess properties was removed.

But the cap stands. This is real. And it matters.

FIVE. THE WASHINGTON POST JUST REVEALED WHO WAS REALLY RUNNING TULSI GABBARD.

A year-long Washington Post investigation published Sunday reveals that Tulsi Gabbard. Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence who oversaw the CIA the FBI and the NSA. Allegedly received detailed political guidance throughout her congressional career from Chris Butler. The reclusive leader of a Hawaii-based breakaway Hare Krishna group that former members have described as a cult.

The investigation reviewed more than 25,000 pages of documents including hundreds of memos from 2011 to 2017. The memos allegedly contained directives on legislation she should propose policies she should embrace and how she should conduct herself on television. In 24 of 32 national television appearances between 2014 and 2016 Gabbard reportedly used near-verbatim talking points from Butler’s memos.

The documents also allegedly show a coordinated campaign of dozens of fake social media accounts used to defend and amplify Gabbard online.

Gabbard has already resigned as DNI citing her husband’s cancer diagnosis. Her team calls the investigation anti-Hindu bigotry and an extortion attempt. The documents say otherwise.

The woman who was overseeing America’s 18 spy agencies was allegedly taking orders from a reclusive religious leader in Hawaii. And her colleagues confirmed her with zero questions about it.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. A TRUMP-BACKED MILLIONAIRE JUST WON THE COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY. AND THE LOSER IS REFUSING TO LEAVE.

Abelardo de la Espriella. A far-right millionaire criminal defense lawyer with zero political experience. Won Colombia’s presidential runoff by approximately 250,000 votes in a nation of over 40 million people. The narrowest margin in more than three decades. Trump immediately celebrated on Truth Social.

De la Espriella wants to build ten massive megaprisons modeled after El Salvador’s brutal regime. Cut the state workforce by 40 percent. And has asked the Trump administration to target his domestic political opponents.

Outgoing leftist President Gustavo Petro is refusing to recognize the result. Challenging 33,000 polling stations over alleged voting software irregularities. Protests in the streets of Bogota.

Another country. Another far-right Trump ally. Another disputed election. Watch this one closely.

SEVEN. CLIVE DAVIS. THE ULTIMATE KINGMAKER. IS GONE.

And I will always love you.

Clive Davis passed away yesterday at his Manhattan home. He was 94 years old. His family confirmed he died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

He was the man who signed Janis Joplin at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. Who heard a 19-year-old Whitney Houston and knew immediately. Who revived Aretha Franklin’s career. Who gave Bruce Springsteen his first chance. Who signed Alicia Keys. Carlos Santana. Barry Manilow. Rod Stewart. Aerosmith. Pink Floyd. Billy Joel. Dionne Warwick.

He founded Arista Records. J Records. The Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU. He received five Grammy Awards. Was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Until his very last days he was still in the music. Still hosting his pre-Grammy parties. Still believing something great was about to happen.

He was right about that too.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Alan Greenspan died Monday at his Washington home. He was 100 years old. He commanded the Federal Reserve for nearly two decades. His wife NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell confirmed he died from complications related to Parkinson’s disease. Two American giants lost on the same day.

A federal judge froze a DOJ attempt to subpoena Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and local leaders over immigration enforcement. The court called the federal demands a coordinated attempt to retaliate against political opponents. The punishment is always the process. Until a judge says no.

Tucker Carlson officially severed ties with the Republican Party. Said on the Can’t Be Censored podcast he will no longer back the party he defended for over three decades. Whatever his reasons the conservative movement’s fractures are getting harder to paper over ahead of the midterms.

A federal judge blocked the DOJ’s request to obtain Maryland’s voter registration database. Said the government failed to provide sufficient legal justification. Two court losses in one week for the administration’s voter suppression efforts.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced she will boycott the US Embassy’s annual Independence Day celebration in Rome. After Trump bragged to an Italian broadcaster that she begged him for a photograph at the G7. The woman Trump called his closest European ally is boycotting his embassy’s Fourth of July party. That is where we are.

JD Vance is in Switzerland trying to turn the Iran memorandum of understanding into an actual peace deal. His job got infinitely harder after Trump on Sunday threatened to assassinate Iran’s negotiators according to reports and then threatened to restart the war entirely. Vance told reporters he explained to Iran that when they trash talk Trump the president is going to respond. That is American foreign policy right now. A vice president cleaning up his boss’s threats in real time from a hotel in Switzerland.

This newsletter grows one reader at a time. Share it with three people today. And if you are not already a subscriber hit that button and join Lemon Nation.

Share

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon