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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
16h

Great newsletter Don and Daniel.

Im liking the highlighted "Don's take."

Always evolving, always good!

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Carole137's avatar
Carole137
16h

Hoping Darlene Graham doesn't turn out to be just another bootlicker, but at least she did good in her life helping the disabled.

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