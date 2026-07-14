Tuesday, July 14, 2026

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Trump announced a primetime address to the nation Thursday at 9 PM.

Within hours a conservative outlet with a source in Georgia reported what was actually planned. Trump was going to declare that Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are illegitimate senators. Because of fraud.

The White House scrambled. Walked it back. Said the speech will not focus on Georgia’s 2020 election.

But Georgia Republican sources confirmed they were notified of the speech and its original Georgia focus in advance. The plan was real. The leak killed it.

Here is the legal reality. A president cannot remove a sworn-in senator. The Senate judges its own elections. A presidential declaration carries zero legal force. And the same Georgia ballots that elected Ossoff and Warnock elected Republicans statewide. Nobody is calling those results fake.

187 court challenges. 64 lawsuits. Zero proven fraud.

Ossoff said the thing nobody else would say. Trump’s obsession with Georgia elections revealed his fury that Black voters were instrumental to his defeat.

That is the whole story. Black voters in Georgia decided an election. This man has never accepted it. And Ossoff is up for reelection in November — so Trump wants him delegitimized before a single ballot is cast.

Every accusation is a confession.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

🍋 ICE SHOT THE WRONG MAN. HIS DAUGHTER SAW IT.

Neighbors left candles on the sidewalk in Biddeford, Maine. One sign read: “Immigrants make Biddeford great.”

Joan Sebastian Guerrero was 26. Colombian. Authorized to work here. Had a Social Security number. Drove for DoorDash. Married, with a three-year-old girl.

ICE went to a Biddeford address Monday morning looking for someone else. Guerrero was not the target. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed that to Senator Angus King — after first telling him the opposite.

DHS said the officer fired “fearing for public safety” as Guerrero “attempted to flee.” Then CBS obtained security camera footage. It appears to show his vehicle slowly driving in a circle a few times before coming to a stop.

A neighbor heard him say “I tried to stop.” Then the shots.

No body cameras. King says DHS told him they’re “on order.” Maybe 45 days.

His wife and daughter were on the street. The little girl in her pajamas. Neighbors watched police try to keep her behind the crime scene tape.

This is one week after ICE killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston. Also no body camera. Also a disputed account. Federal authorities are refusing to give Houston investigators the names of the agents involved — so Harris County DA Sean Teare and Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced Monday they’re opening their own independent investigation anyway. Mexico’s Senate has condemned the deaths of 17 Mexican citizens killed during US immigration enforcement.

DON’S TAKE Two dead men in two weeks. No cameras on either one. And Washington won’t even release the names of who pulled the trigger.

🍋 NOLAN WELLS’ FUNERAL IS MONDAY.

Nolan Xavier Wells, wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College. He would have turned 19 next month.

Ten days, and his mother still doesn’t know how he died.

Services are set for Monday, July 20 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The room is being set for 1,200 people. Tyler Perry is paying.

Ben Crump said Friday that a viral video captured Nolan demanding his phone back. On Monday, on Good Morning America, 20-year-old Tracestin Shepherd said the voice in that video is his own. “That’s me yelling.” He says there was no mention of a phone, that he was arguing with a stranger while friends restrained him, and that Nolan isn’t in the video at all. Rolling Stone reports others corroborate his account, including his uncle.

Shepherd declined to appear on camera, saying he fears for his safety. He says he and Nolan’s other friends have been receiving death threats since the body was found. “We did no wrong here and we don’t understand how we’re getting so much hate behind us.”

The family’s questions remain. Christine Wonsley says when she got Nolan’s phone back, his Snapchat — both accounts — was empty. Not even the last 24 hours of content. She and Elmore say they cannot understand why their son would have separated from the group. “We always told him, if you go with a group, you stay with a group.”

The sheriff says Crump hasn’t turned the phone over to investigators yet. Crump says he will, after the family’s own review.

The Don Lemon Show has learned that Ben Crump’s legal team will meet with local authorities this week, and that a press conference is expected to follow.

DON’S TAKE Everybody in this — the parents, the friends, the community — is asking for the same thing. The truth. What they need is transparency, and they don’t have it yet. 228-769-3063.

🍋 A JUDGE JUST BLEW UP TRUMP’S IRS DEAL.

Judge Kathleen Williams ruled Monday that Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS was filed in bad faith, for an improper purpose — to gain “the imprimatur of judicial legitimacy for a ‘settlement’ that had no viable basis in law or fact.”

Read what she actually wrote. The suit was “an attempt to use the Court to provide some legitimacy to an agreement to confer immunity to people and entities affiliated with the President and to earmark billions of dollars from American taxpayers.”

There was never adverseness between the parties, she found. Trump sued an agency he controls. Then his former personal lawyer — now the acting Attorney General — negotiated the settlement against him. “It is risible to suggest that there was ever adverseness between the Parties.”

That settlement created a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund. On the number itself, Williams wrote: “Even the Fund amount — $1.776 billion — speaks of a ‘branding’ effort rather than a deliberate and thoughtful calculation of damages.”

She referred Trump’s attorney Alejandro Brito to the Florida Bar. She limited another lawyer’s ability to practice in the district. And she mailed her ruling to the New York and DC bars, where Todd Blanche and Stanley Woodward are members and already facing ethics proceedings.

Blanche has his confirmation hearing to run the DOJ permanently on Wednesday.

DON’S TAKE He sued himself, settled with himself, and gave himself tax immunity. A judge appointed by Barack Obama just put every bit of it in writing.

🍋 TWO JUSTICES FACE CONGRESS TODAY.

First time in seven years.

House Appropriations this morning, Senate this afternoon. Officially it’s the Court’s roughly $225 million budget request — about a 10% increase, much of it for security.

Nobody is showing up for line items.

This comes two weeks after a term in which this Court gave the president the power to fire independent agency heads — a ruling Trump used eleven days later to gut the Election Assistance Commission.

Barrett was in the majority on that one. Kagan was in the minority.

Same table. Today. And Chief Justice Roberts has been declining these invitations since 2023.

DON’S TAKE The most powerful unelected body in America has to sit in a room and answer questions. That almost never happens. Watch it.

🍋 SOUTH CAROLINA JUST GOT ITS FIRST WOMAN SENATOR.

Darline Graham Nordone has never run for anything.

Governor Henry McMaster appointed Lindsey Graham’s younger sister Monday. She’s sworn in today. She serves until January 3.

She spent her career helping people with disabilities find jobs.

Both their parents died within 15 months of each other in the 1970s. Lindsey was 22. Darline was 13. He became her legal guardian, then adopted her so she could access his military benefits.

Her words: “Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him. I got it.”

Trump recommended her on Truth Social. Her appointment restores the Republican majority to 53-47. A special Republican primary is set for August 11 to determine who’s on the November ballot. Nancy Mace is considering a run.

DON’S TAKE It took until 2026 for South Carolina to send a woman to the United States Senate. Sit with that number for a second.

🍋 OFF THE RADAR: THE ECLIPSE IS ONE MONTH OUT.

August 12, 2026.

The first total solar eclipse visible from Europe since 1999. The path of totality runs across Greenland, Iceland and Spain.

If you can’t get there, it’ll be streamed everywhere.

DON’S TAKE The universe is still out here running on a schedule nobody can fire, subpoena, or overturn. Look up on August 12.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five — right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky. Lemon

🍀🍋7️⃣