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Tracie Bell's avatar
Tracie Bell
18m

Good morning Don and Daniel!

Two more years of this madness with this horrible/evil administration!

I hope people are motivated more than ever to turnout to vote in the midterms.

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Tiffany Macgill's avatar
Tiffany Macgill
10m

Thank you D & D 💛🍋 Have a great day everyone! 💛🍋

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