Thursday, June 25, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Good morning.

Barack Obama went on the All the Smoke podcast this week and told the world that Donald Trump has a suite in his head. Not just a room. A suite. Rent free. And people reacted like a Black man staying dignified in the face of racism was breaking news.

I get it. I do. The man is extraordinary. But can we talk about something for a second.

Black people have always been classy in the face of hate. Always. Not because we wanted to be. Not always because we chose to be. But because we had to be. The law was not on our side. The rules were not on our side. Public sentiment was not on our side. And our God and our parents and our forefathers demanded it of us whether we liked it or not.

Rosa Parks was classy when she refused to give up her seat. John Lewis was classy when billy clubs came down on his skull on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Fannie Lou Hamer was classy when she testified about being beaten half to death in a Mississippi jail. Frederick Douglass. Thurgood Marshall. Shirley Chisholm. Dr. King. Malcolm X. Farrakhan. All of them. Dignified and exquisite in the face of people who wanted them dead or silent or both.

Of course Barack Obama is classy. Of course Michelle Obama is classy. They cannot help it. Like Juvenile raps: “She get it from her mama.” And our mamas got it from their mamas. All the way back. Before we were even brought here in chains on ships by people who thought they owned us.

So yes. Admire Barack Obama. He is remarkable. But do not act surprised that a Black man remained dignified when a racist came for him. Black people have been doing exactly that since before this country knew what to call it.

We invented that.

And that is why I know something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

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ONE. TRUMP WENT TO THE CAPITOL. GOT SONNED BY HIS OWN PARTY. DROVE HOME.

Donald Trump rode up to Capitol Hill Wednesday for a closed door lunch with Senate Republicans. He came to demand they pass his voter suppression bill and blow up the filibuster to do it. He left with nothing. Not a commitment. Not a vote count. Not even a polite maybe.

Within minutes of sitting down Trump was in a screaming match with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy. The same Bill Cassidy whose Senate seat Trump just helped take away by backing his primary opponent. Cassidy stood up and told the president of the United States directly: you have not told the American people what is going on. It was supposed to last four weeks. It has lasted four months.

Trump called him a lunatic. Told him to sit down.

Cassidy did not sit down.

One senator described the whole thing to Semafor as a total cluster you-know-what. Senator John Kennedy said Trump was mad as a murder hornet. Tommy Tuberville compared it to a halftime speech from a losing coach screaming about communism with two minutes left.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune sat there and said absolutely nothing for the entire lunch. John Cornyn waited until he got safely outside the building to say what he actually thought. The president closed by preaching unity but spent the entire hour criticizing members of the conference.

And that morning before any of this happened Trump canceled the signing ceremony for the bipartisan housing bill. Posted on Truth Social that he will not sign the most significant housing legislation in three decades until Congress passes the SAVE America Act. A voter suppression bill his own majority leader says does not have the votes and is not going to happen.

He came to the Capitol to demand his party help him. Got into a screaming match instead. Drove back to the White House having accomplished absolutely nothing.

Just another Wednesday.

TWO. THE SUPREME COURT IS DROPPING ITS MOST EXPLOSIVE DECISIONS TODAY. HOLD ON TO SOMETHING.

Decisions drop at 10 AM Eastern this morning. And what is coming could rewrite the foundation of American life before lunchtime.

Birthright citizenship. The court will decide whether Trump’s executive order ending automatic citizenship for children born on US soil is constitutional. At least five justices appeared likely during oral arguments to strike it down. Trump himself said he would probably lose.

The Federal Reserve. The court will decide whether Trump can fire Lisa Cook a Democratic member of the Fed’s Board of Governors.

Transgender athletes. The court will rule on whether states can ban transgender girls from competing in female sports.

Who gets to be American. Who gets to be protected. Who gets to be heard. All of it. Today. At 10 AM.

We will have full coverage tonight at 5 PM.

THREE. TRUMP BLEW UP THE HOUSING BILL. THE PEOPLE WHO NEED IT MOST WILL PAY.

Mortgage rates are stuck above 6 percent. Because Trump’s tariffs and the Iran war drove inflation to a three year high. Forcing his own handpicked Fed chair to freeze interest rate cuts entirely.

Congress handed him a lifeline. The first major overhaul of federal housing policy in three decades. Bipartisan. Designed to convert vacant commercial properties into affordable housing. Fast-track rural builds. Expand financing for veterans.

And Wednesday morning Trump blew it up. Said he will not sign it until Congress passes his voter suppression bill.

He created the housing crisis. Congress handed him the solution. And he threw it in the trash over a bill that does not have the votes and is not going to pass.

The families who cannot afford rent right now are collateral damage in a temper tantrum.

FOUR. TRUMP’S AMERICA 250 CONCERT WAS AN EMBARRASSMENT. THE OBAMAS SHOWED HIM HOW IT IS DONE.

Every mainstream musical act bailed on Trump’s Freedom 250 National Mall concert when they realized it was a political rally dressed up as a patriotic celebration. Every single one.

So Trump scrambled and found three replacements. Lee Greenwood singing God Bless the USA for the ten thousandth time. Opera singer Christopher Macchio. And Alexis Wilkins. Kash Patel’s girlfriend. A country singer with 5863 monthly listeners on Spotify who announced she was not accepting payment for the great honor.

The FBI director’s girlfriend. At America’s 250th birthday party. On the National Mall.

Trump headlined the rally himself. Called himself the number one attraction anywhere in the world. Said he draws larger audiences than Elvis in his prime.

Last week the Obama Presidential Center opened in Chicago. Jennifer Hudson. John Legend. Stevie Wonder. Bono. Every living former president except the one currently living in the White House because he was not invited.

The contrast is not subtle. It is not trying to be.

FIVE. NEW YORK JUST TOLD THE DEMOCRATIC ESTABLISHMENT TO SIT ALL THE WAY DOWN.

Mamdani’s people swept. Three for three. Brad Lander knocked out Dan Goldman. Darializa Avila Chevalier knocked out five-term incumbent Adriano Espaillat who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Claire Valdez won Brooklyn. All three expected to cruise in November in their solidly Democratic districts.

Hakeem Jeffries campaigned against every single one of them. Lost every single one.

Trump went on Truth Social and called them Communists. The same man who just got laughed out of a Senate lunchroom by his own party.

The left is not waiting for permission anymore. New York just proved it.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. TRUMP’S DEPORTATION MACHINE JUST GOT ITS MOST POWERFUL WEAPON YET.

A federal appeals court ruled 2 to 1 Tuesday that Trump can resume fast-tracking deportations without immigration hearings. Two Trump appointed judges in the majority. One Obama appointee dissenting.

The administration can now deport potentially millions of people without giving them a chance to make their case before a judge. And they are not required to tell migrants they have the right to avoid accelerated deportation if they can prove two years of residency.

This happened quietly. While everyone was watching the National Mall.

That is always when the most dangerous things happen. When everyone is looking somewhere else.

SEVEN. THE KENNEDY CENTER TARP. PETTIEST MAN IN AMERICA STRIKES AGAIN.

A federal judge ruled Trump’s board acted illegally when they slapped Trump’s name on the John F. Kennedy Center. Ordered the letters removed. They removed them. And then put up a massive scaffold with a thick white tarp covering the exact spot where Kennedy’s name should be.

The letters are gone. Kennedy’s name is still covered. By a tarp. That the administration refuses to take down.

Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty called it an act of petty defiance.

The judge gave the administration until the end of July to explain what the tarp is for.

The law and order administration. Defying a court order. With a tarp.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

The July 4th fireworks on the National Mall are scheduled for 10:30 PM to 11:10 PM. An hour and a half later than usual. Great news if you love keeping toddlers up past midnight. This is the pro-family administration by the way.

Marco Rubio is on a Persian Gulf diplomatic tour trying to smooth over anxieties about the Iran ceasefire deal while Trump publicly argues with Iranian officials about what they actually agreed to in Switzerland. Rubio is essentially doing cleanup for a boss who keeps setting fires while he is trying to put them out.

US National Parks are offering free entrance July 3 through July 5 for Independence Day weekend. Worth noting the National Park Service removed Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day from its free entry list. And replaced them with Flag Day. June 14. Which is also Trump’s birthday. Make of that what you will.

A legal battle has erupted over the Titanic. The company holding exclusive salvage rights quietly proposed auctioning off more than 100 artifacts recovered from the seafloor. The federal government is suing to block it. Arguing all 5000 items must stay together as a public collection. Some things should not be for sale. The Titanic is one of them.

Team USA plays Turkey in the World Cup tonight. The US already clinched the top spot in their group. Turkey is already eliminated. This is essentially a scrimmage on the world’s biggest stage. But it is still Team USA. Still a World Cup. On American soil. Show up anyway.

The hantavirus scare linked to a cruise ship last month is officially over. CDC and HHS concluded their response. Zero cases. Nobody under observation. Done. Good news is still news.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon