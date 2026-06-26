Friday, June 26, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Good morning.

People are going to die because of what the Supreme Court did yesterday.

Not my words. Justice Sonia Sotomayor said it from the bench. To her colleagues’ faces. In the highest court in the land. The consequences of today’s decision are predictable. More people will die.

And I believe her. You should too. Because it is true.

Yesterday the Supreme Court looked at hundreds of thousands of people who came to this country legally. Who built lives here. Who raised children here. Who paid taxes here. And said you can go. Six to three. Along ideological lines. The court Trump built doing exactly what he built it to do.

And then overnight two catastrophic earthquakes hit Venezuela. 7.2 magnitude followed 39 seconds later by 7.5. The strongest to hit that country since 1900. At least 235 confirmed dead. 4300 injured. The death toll rising by the hour. Buildings pancaked. Hospitals without power. Families searching through rubble with their hands.

And here is what I cannot get past this morning.

Venezuela already lost its Temporary Protected Status. This court already stripped it. So the people fleeing that devastation right now. The people who might look toward the United States and think maybe they will help us.

The door is closed.

Same court. Same ruling. Same six justices who went home.

And yet. I still believe something good is going to happen today. Not because I am naive. Because I have seen what happens when people wake up and pay attention. And after yesterday a lot of people woke up.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

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ONE. TRUMP MEDIA STOCK CRASHES TO AN ALL TIME LOW. THE CON IS RUNNING OUT OF ROAD.

DJT. Those are the ticker symbol letters for Trump Media and Technology Group on the Nasdaq. His own initials. Because of course.

That stock closed Wednesday at $7.52 a share. A new all time low. Breaking through its previous floor of $7.76 like it was not even there.

When Truth Social first launched this stock was worth over $90 a share. It spiked back to around $40 when Trump won in 2024. Now it is $7.52. Down more than 41 percent just this year. Down more than 57 percent from this time last year.

And here is the part that should make every person who ever bought this stock want to sit down.

In the first quarter of 2026 Trump Media reported a net loss of $405.9 million. Against revenue of $871,000. Not $871 million. $871,000. Less than a million dollars in revenue. Against a $405 million loss.

The company has never turned a profit. Truth Social is a ghost town compared to every major social media platform on earth. And in a desperate attempt to save itself the company tried to merge with a nuclear fusion company. A nuclear fusion company. The kind that has existed primarily in science fiction.

Even that is not working.

The man who calls himself the greatest businessman in the world is running a company that made $871,000 in a quarter and lost $405 million doing it.

Nature bats last.

TWO. TRUMP IS TRYING TO QUIETLY KILL THE HOUSING BILL. WITHOUT TOUCHING IT.

Here is how a pocket veto works. Under the Constitution the president has ten days excluding Sundays to sign a bill or it becomes law. Unless Congress adjourns. If Congress adjourns before those ten days are up and the president has not signed the bill it dies. Quietly. Without a veto on camera. Without a vote. Without a debate. Without accountability.

The July 4th recess is coming.

The bipartisan housing bill that passed both chambers with overwhelming majorities is sitting on Trump’s desk. He has already said he will not sign it until Congress passes his voter suppression bill. A bill that does not have the votes and is not going to pass.

So he is running out the clock. Waiting for the recess. Letting the most significant housing legislation in three decades die in the dark without ever having to explain himself to the American families who needed it. And here is the plot twist, most experts say a recess doesn’t count as adjourning, though I fully expect this president to argue it does.

Mortgage rates above 6 percent because of his tariffs and his war. Housing costs through the roof because of his policies. A bipartisan solution passed and waiting. And he is letting it expire.

This is governing by cowardice.

THREE. KAT CAMMACK NEARLY DIED UNDER HER OWN LAW. NOW SHE IS ATTACKING THE REPORTER WHO TOLD YOU ABOUT IT.

Kat Cammack is the co-chair of the House Pro-Life Caucus. She has spent years voting to defund Planned Parenthood and introducing federal abortion bans.

In May 2024 she checked into an emergency room while hemorrhaging from a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy. Doctors hesitated to treat her because of the legal liability under Florida’s six-week abortion ban. A sitting member of Congress had to read the law to medical staff and call the Governor’s Office just to get standard emergency care.

The Governor’s Office did not answer.

Journalist Tara Palmeri broke the story. Cammack is now accusing Palmeri of lying about how the interview would be used. Of playing politics with her trauma. Palmeri is not backing down. She says a sitting congresswoman calling the governor’s office from an ER bed to bypass an abortion law she helped create is news. Full stop.

We will talk to Palmeri today. Stay with us.

FOUR. THE SUPREME COURT HANDED TRUMP TWO IMMIGRATION WINS YESTERDAY. AND WE ARE NOT DONE.

Yesterday the Supreme Court ruled six to three twice. Both times for Trump. Both times against people of color.

First they ruled that asylum seekers physically standing at the US-Mexico border but not yet on American soil have not arrived in the United States and have no right to claim asylum. Border guards can physically block them and send them back. Into whatever they were running from.

Justice Sotomayor read her dissent from the bench. Said more people will die. And then invoked the MS St. Louis. The ship carrying 900 Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany in 1939 that the United States turned away. More than 250 of them died in the Holocaust.

Then the court ruled that the Trump administration can end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians and 6,100 Syrians. People who have been here legally for years. Decades. Gone.

The Haitian TPS holders argued racial discrimination. Trump called Haiti a shithole country. Spread the lie that Haitians in Ohio were eating dogs and cats. Fast-tracked asylum for white South African farmers while deporting Black Haitians.

Justice Alito wrote that none of Trump’s statements were overtly racial.

Justice Kagan put Trump’s own words about Haitians into the official Supreme Court record. Because Alito would not.

And we are not done. Birthright citizenship is coming. The Federal Reserve. Transgender athletes. Mail-in voting. Same court. Same six justices. Any day now.

FIVE. VENEZUELA IS DEVASTATED. AND THE PEOPLE WHO NEED US MOST CANNOT GET HERE.

Two earthquakes struck Venezuela Wednesday night. 7.2 magnitude. Then 39 seconds later 7.5. The strongest to hit the country since 1900. At least 235 dead. 4300 injured. USGS modeling suggests the final death toll could reach into the thousands.

Buildings pancaked in Caracas. The coastal state of La Guaira hit the hardest. More than 100 buildings collapsed. High rises up to 13 stories gone. Hospitals without power. Families digging through rubble.

The US is deploying search and rescue teams from Fairfax County Virginia and Los Angeles County. Two Navy ships are moving closer. Trump said he has instructed his administration to help.

And yet. Venezuela already lost its Temporary Protected Status. The same Supreme Court that ruled yesterday already stripped it. So the Venezuelans who have been here legally. Who built lives here. Who might now have family members trapped under rubble back home. Are being deported.

The first 72 hours after an earthquake determine how many lives can still be saved. The clock is running.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. PEOPLE ARE DYING IN NATIONAL PARKS. AND THE GOVERNMENT IS HIDING IT.

A secret Department of the Interior directive obtained by ProPublica explicitly instructs National Park Service staff to withhold information about deaths and severe injuries from the media and the public. Park rangers cannot confirm fatalities. They can only issue vague statements saying more information is coming.

No names. No warnings. No context.

Families are hiking trails that claimed lives days before. With no idea.

The reason for the policy according to internal documents. Avoiding bad press.

People are dying in America’s national parks and the government is hiding it so it does not look bad on cable news. That is what is happening.

SEVEN. ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ IS CLOSED. DeSANTIS IS CALLING IT A SUCCESS. THE PEOPLE WHO WERE IN IT TELL A DIFFERENT STORY.

Ron DeSantis stood in front of cameras Thursday alongside Trump’s border czar Tom Homan and declared mission accomplished at Alligator Alcatraz. The immigration detention camp built in the Florida Everglades in a week last July. Cost approximately $1 million a day to operate. Now closed.

DeSantis said 21,000 people were deported through the facility. Called it a success. Said it served its purpose.

Here is what it actually was.

Chain-link cages. White tents in sweltering Everglades heat. Surrounded by swampland and alligators. Worms crawling in the food. Toilets that would not flush. Floors flooded with raw sewage. Clouds of mosquitoes. Detainees cut off from lawyers. Isolated from their families. Without due process.

It cost more than $1 billion to run for less than a year. Florida may never be fully reimbursed by the federal government.

The ACLU called the closure long overdue. The Florida Immigrant Coalition said the only winners were the corporations and contractors who made millions off a manufactured emergency.

DeSantis called it a success.

Nature also bats last on conscience. Sometimes it just takes longer.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Lionel Richie collapsed mid-performance in Minnesota Thursday night. The 77-year-old icon stumbled during Dancing on the Ceiling. Told the crowd he felt dizzy. Sat down on stage. Was rushed to the hospital. Canceled the rest of the show. Sending love and prayers to Lionel. The man is a legend and we need him around.

A ship was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman Thursday. The British military confirmed it. Evacuations of ships through the strait halted immediately. Iran had previously threatened to stop ships using the route. The Iran MOU that Trump signed one week ago today is looking worse by the minute. More people will die from that too.

Chris Evert announced that her ovarian cancer has returned for the third time. The 71-year-old tennis legend shared the news on Instagram. She is stepping away from work to begin chemotherapy. Early detection is key. Get your screenings. Do not wait. Do not put it off. Go.

The Iran Football Federation is demanding that FIFA ban all LGBTQ Pride ceremonies ahead of their match against Egypt in Seattle today. A major international sports organization is being pressured to hide people’s basic humanity on a global stage. FIFA needs to stand up. We will see if they do.

Former MLB player Aubrey Huff went on a homophobic rant after the San Francisco Giants held a Pride night. Said queers do not watch baseball they watch The View. The View. He chose The View as his insult. On behalf of everyone who watches both baseball and The View. Sir. Sit down.

Team USA lost to Turkey in the World Cup 3-2 last night. It does not affect their advancement. They still finish first in their group. Next up is Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. But losing is losing and this team needs to tighten up before the knockout rounds start.

NASA found two new planets being called super puffs. About the size of Jupiter but with less than 6 percent of its mass. Scientists compare their density to cotton candy. They are more than 1100 light years away. In a week of genuinely terrible news it is nice to know the universe is still out here making cotton candy planets.

This newsletter grows one reader at a time. Share it with three people today. And if you are not already a subscriber hit that button and join Lemon Nation.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon