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Karen Marcus's avatar
Karen Marcus
6h

Prayers for Lionel and Chris. Thank you for another super important newsletter. I will forever be a Lemonhead 🍋💙🍋

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Tracie Bell's avatar
Tracie Bell
6h

Good morning all, Amy Coney Barrett has two Haitian adopted children. It’s evil that she would vote with the rest of the conservative justices! They are corrupt and thank goodness for Justice Kagan. She included all the derogatory and racist statements Trump said in her dissent. Alito said those horrible statements were not racist. There has got to be some reform with this court!

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