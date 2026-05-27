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Tracie Bell's avatar
Tracie Bell
4h

Good morning Don and Daniel. It’s disturbing how much of a grip Trump still has! Most of the candidates he’s endorsing are winning.

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Tiffany Lardge's avatar
Tiffany Lardge
3h

I can’t get enough of the 7. Yesterday’s interview with Prof Eddie had me in a chokehold. Excellent

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