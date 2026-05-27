Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Yesterday Eddie Glaude Jr. came on the show at 5 PM. He was supposed to stay 20 minutes. He stayed 45. Because neither one of us wanted to stop.

Eddie has a new book on race in America. And what happened in that conversation was something rare. The whole truth. No hedging. No both sides. No careful language designed to make everybody comfortable. Just two people talking honestly about what this country actually is versus what it has always claimed to be.

And Eddie said something that I keep coming back to this morning. Not everything in America is about race. But everything in America is about race.

Read that again.

Alabama redrawing its maps to dilute Black voting power. South Carolina trying to dismantle Jim Clyburn’s district. Texas choosing between a corrupt MAGA warrior and a 24-year incumbent who wasn’t loyal enough. The DOJ subpoenaing poll workers in Georgia. An ICE detention center in New Jersey where a governor can’t get through the door.

Not everything is about race. But everything is about race.

Watch the conversation here-

And then come back and read your Lucky Seven. Because it all connects.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. TRUMP LOSES TWICE ON MAPS. BLACK VOTERS WIN. FOR NOW.

A federal court blocked Alabama’s newly revised congressional map. Black residents make up nearly one third of Alabama’s population but the state drew its map to spread Black voters so thin they controlled only one of seven districts. The court said no. Alabama Republicans plan to appeal to the Supreme Court. So the fight is not over. And in South Carolina the state Senate rejected a proposal to dismantle the district of longtime Black Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn. Republicans joined Democrats to block it. Not out of the goodness of their hearts. They feared it would dilute their own Republican majorities. But the result is the same. Clyburn keeps his district. Black voters keep their representation. For now. These are wins. Take them. And keep fighting.

TWO. PAXTON WINS TEXAS. TRUMP’S GRIP IS REAL. AND NOVEMBER JUST GOT INTERESTING.

Ken Paxton crushed John Cornyn last night. 62% to 37%. It was not close. The 24-year Senate veteran, the former Senate Majority Whip, got destroyed by a man who survived impeachment, an FBI investigation, and more corruption scandals than most politicians accumulate in a lifetime. Because Trump endorsed Paxton and called Cornyn disloyal. And in today’s Republican Party that is all that matters. But here is what Republicans do not want you to focus on. Democrat James Talarico is now waiting. And he is leading both Cornyn and Paxton in recent polling. Texas has not elected a Democrat statewide since 1994. That may be about to change. Trump just handed Democrats their best shot at Texas in a generation. Because he cannot stop settling personal scores long enough to protect his own Senate majority.

THREE. IRAN IS THREATENING RETALIATION. NOBODY IS IN CHARGE.

After Monday’s US self-defense strikes in southern Iran, Tehran is furious. Iran’s Supreme Leader warned that Middle Eastern nations will no longer serve as shields for American bases. Iranian state media called the strikes a grave violation of the ceasefire. And yet Trump is still posting on Truth Social that negotiations are proceeding nicely. One minute bombs. The next minute peace decrees. The Strait is still closed. Gas is still $4.56. Thirteen Americans are dead. Israel is still bombing and not listening to Washington. And the deal taking shape does not dismantle Iran’s nuclear program. Ted Cruz called it a disastrous mistake. Lindsey Graham called it a nightmare for Israel. The Wall Street Journal said it plain: the Strait was open before this war started. If it just opens again and nothing changes, someone needs to explain what any of this was worth. I’ll believe a deal when the Strait opens.

FOUR. NORTH KOREA LAUNCHED A MISSILE. WHILE WE WERE FOCUSED ON IRAN.

While everyone was watching the Iran war this week, Kim Jong Un launched a close-range ballistic missile and multiple other projectiles toward the sea on Tuesday. The missile flew about 50 miles. It was North Korea’s first weapons test since April. And it came days after Russia and China publicly backed North Korea against Western sanctions. Putin in Beijing. Xi welcoming Kim’s provocations. North Korea testing missiles. Iran threatening retaliation. Russia attacking Ukraine. We are managing multiple fronts simultaneously while the president posts mandatory peace decrees on Truth Social and skips his son’s wedding to go to his golf club. Pay attention to all of it at the same time. That is the only way to see what is actually happening.

FIVE. EBOLA IS OUTPACING THE RESPONSE. AND TRUMP SHRUGGED.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed this week that the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa is officially outpacing the global response. 220 suspected deaths now confirmed. The Bundibugyo strain. No approved vaccine. No approved treatment. It is spreading through a conflict zone where doctors are dodging bullets to trace contacts and misinformation is so bad that people are burning down treatment centers. And when Trump was asked about it he shrugged and said it was confined to Africa. That is what he said about COVID at the start. The Houston area is hosting the Congo team at the FIFA World Cup which starts June 11. Fifteen days from now. The world is watching whether America learned anything. The answer so far is no.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: BELUGA WHALES JUST JOINED AN EXCLUSIVE CLUB

A study published this week in PLOS One confirmed that beluga whales can recognize themselves in a mirror. Two belugas named Natasha and Maris at the New York Aquarium demonstrated self-awareness in a series of underwater tests led by Professor Diana Reiss at Hunter College. They join chimpanzees, bottlenose dolphins, elephants, and magpies in a club once thought to belong almost exclusively to humans. These magnificent white whales have a level of cognitive depth and self-awareness that most humans completely underestimate. It changes the conversation about how we treat them. About who they are. About what we share with the other living things on this planet. In a week full of humans behaving badly, the belugas are out here being quietly extraordinary.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: TENNESSEE’S EXECUTION SYSTEM IS ON TRIAL

After a severely botched multi-hour lethal injection attempt on death row inmate Tony Carruthers, the ACLU and federal public defenders filed an emergency lawsuit requesting a statewide moratorium on executions in Tennessee. The legal action calls on Governor Bill Lee to halt all executions until a thorough investigation into the state’s lethal injection methods is completed. A multi-hour botched execution. In America. In 2026. And it took an emergency lawsuit to get anyone to pause. The death penalty debate in this country is long overdue for an honest reckoning. This case may force one.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

A federal judge dismissed the human smuggling charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia on May 22. The Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador had charges brought against him after he successfully challenged his deportation. Judge Waverly Crenshaw ruled that Todd Blanche’s public statements showed a vindictive motive. Called it an abuse of prosecuting power. Abrego Garcia said: “Justice is a big word and an even bigger promise to fulfill.” DHS called the ruling naked judicial activism and says his deportation order still stands. He is free for now. But the fight is not over.

The DOJ issued a subpoena to Fulton County Georgia seeking the names of election workers involved in the 2020 election. Legal experts are warning this could intimidate poll workers into mass resignations and threaten the integrity of future elections. The 2020 election was the most secure in American history. Certified. Recounted. Litigated and lost in over 60 courts. And the DOJ is still going after the people who ran it.

Trump’s administration is trying to require senior federal officials to sign non-disclosure agreements to prevent government leaks. Legal experts say it directly conflicts with federal whistleblower protections and government transparency laws. The administration that created a secret slush fund and buried documents at midnight on a government website wants everyone else to stay quiet.

Longtime civil rights icon and Representative Al Green lost his seat after a Republican-led redistricting map forced him to run against freshman lawmaker Christian Menefee in an incumbent-on-incumbent primary. Decades of fighting for voting rights and racial justice. Ended by a map drawn by the people he spent his career fighting against. Not everything is about race. But everything is about race.

A 90-foot open-air dome is being assembled on the South Lawn of the White House for UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. Trump’s 80th birthday. The first professional sporting event ever staged at the presidential residence. If Obama had done this they would have called it undignified. Just saying.

Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday she will step down as Director of National Intelligence at the end of June. She will attend today’s cabinet meeting. The administration that fired everyone who told the truth is now losing the people who didn’t.

NASA outlined a phased $20 billion roadmap to establish a permanent human base on the moon by the 2030s. International and commercial partnerships. Power stations, rovers, habitats. A stepping stone to Mars. While everything down here feels like it is falling apart, some people are still building something that reaches toward the stars. Hold onto that.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon