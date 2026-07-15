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Scott Barger's avatar
Scott Barger
6h

Yet another reminder. Not mistakes. Depraved Indifference.

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Artist@Painter's avatar
Artist@Painter
6h

Thank you, Don and Daniel!☕️😊☕️🍋🍑🍋

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