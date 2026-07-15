Wednesday, July 15, 2026

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I’ve read a lot of Facebook posts from a lot of grieving parents over the years doing this job. I’ve never seen one where the mother had to correct the record herself because no official would.

That’s where we are with Nolan Wells this morning. Eleven days, no cause of death, and his mother is the one knocking down the rumors — on her own page, in her own words — because the sheriff running this investigation can’t be bothered to hold a briefing more than once a week. Today his parents finally sit down with the DA. We’ll be there.

And two states over, a father was shot dead in his own car by a man who’d been an ICE agent for a matter of months — while his three-year-old, still in her pajamas, watched from the sidewalk. People didn’t wait for Washington on that one either. They went straight to their senator’s office.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I have to believe that, because this morning’s newsletter needed it. Here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

🍋 NOLAN WELLS’ PARENTS SIT DOWN WITH THE DA TODAY. AND THEY’RE NOW DISPUTING THE ONE ACCOUNT THAT EXPLAINED WHY HE STAYED BEHIND.

Eleven days. No cause of death. Today changes that, maybe.

Ben Crump’s team confirms Christine and Elmore Wonsley are meeting with the Jackson County DA this afternoon — their first sit-down since Nolan’s body was found. A press conference is expected to follow.

A story with this much public interest deserves daily briefings, not once-a-week appearances. Every piece of misinformation that’s spread — the fake photo, the disputed video, the “he stayed for a girl” story — should have been batted down within hours of surfacing, not left to circulate for days while a grieving family did the correcting themselves on Facebook. The sheriff chose silence. Silence got filled with rumor.

Case in point: Tracestin Shepherd — the friend who says Nolan stayed behind because he’d met a girl — got treated as a credible eyewitness all week with zero pushback from the sheriff’s office. Christine Wonsley finally said what nobody official would: “We don’t know Tracestin.” Never been to their home. Not like Nolan’s actual childhood friends, whose families they know. She’s not calling him a liar. She’s saying the story everyone’s running with rests on a man her son’s own parents can’t vouch for.

Even the pool party photo — screenshotted everywhere as “proof” Nolan made it off the island alive — took Rolling Stone pulling the metadata to kill it. Taken June 27, a full week before he disappeared. Not the sheriff’s office. A magazine, days too late.

DON’S TAKE A grieving family is doing law enforcement’s PR for them, one Facebook post at a time. That’s the failure here. Not the resources. The urgency.

🍋 PROTESTERS MARCHED ON SUSAN COLLINS’S OWN OFFICE. A BUSINESS OWNER’S SECURITY CAMERA CONTRADICTS ICE’S STORY. AND THE AGENT WHO PULLED THE TRIGGER HAD BEEN ON THE JOB SINCE THIS YEAR.

Two men dead in two cities in six days. This is not a series of incidents. This is a pattern.

Joan Sebastian Guerrero, 26, was shot and killed by ICE in Biddeford, Maine on Monday. The Maine AG’s office says he was the actual target of a deportation operation and “attempted to flee in a vehicle in the direction of the officer.” A local business owner who reviewed his own security footage tells a different story: the car was circling the intersection aimlessly, and it didn’t look like the driver was even conscious before an SUV rammed into it. He gave the footage to investigators. It hasn’t been made public.

The agent who fired had been on the job since earlier this year — a former VA law enforcement officer, according to The Atlantic and ABC News. No body camera. Guerrero’s wife and 3-year-old daughter, still in her Bluey pajamas, saw his body afterward.

His father told Colombian radio: “My son was a person who truly left the country to build a future for his family… a good person, raised with values.”

Hundreds turned out for a vigil and march in Biddeford Monday night. More gathered Tuesday outside a federal facility in Scarborough demanding an independent investigation. And when word spread, protesters didn’t just take to the streets — they went straight to Senator Susan Collins’s Biddeford office. She voted last month to hand ICE and Border Patrol $70 billion over three years. “Vote her out,” they chanted.

This is the second man ICE has killed in six days. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, a father of three with no criminal record, was shot in Houston on July 7 — also not the actual target, DHS later admitted. Thousands protested there too. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is now holding a field hearing in Houston next Friday.

DHS’s response to two deaths: a temporary pause on vehicle stops, and a renewed promise of body cameras — the same promise they made in January after a shooting in Minneapolis and never kept.

DON’S TAKE A newly sworn-in agent with no body camera shot a man DHS first said wasn’t even the target. A witness with actual footage says the official story doesn’t match what he saw. People aren’t waiting for Washington to catch up. They’re already outside Susan Collins’s office.

🍋 TRUMP TEASED A THURSDAY SPEECH TO DECLARE OSSOFF AND WARNOCK “ILLEGITIMATE.” THEN HIS OWN PARTY LEAKED THAT HE WAS BACKING OFF.

A conservative outlet broke it Sunday night. The White House spent Monday walking it back.

The Washington Reporter cited a source in Georgia saying Trump planned to declare Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s 2020 wins illegitimate “because of fraud” — the same fraud claim litigated through 64 lawsuits and 187 individual counts, virtually all dismissed for lack of evidence. Within hours, the White House said the Thursday address “will not focus on Georgia’s 2020 election.” A Georgia Republican source said they’d been notified about the speech’s original Georgia focus in advance — meaning the walk-back came after the leak, not before it.

What the White House now says the speech covers instead: newly declassified intelligence on foreign interference in 2020, with CIA Director Ratcliffe, acting DNI Bill Pulte, FBI Director Kash Patel and DHS Secretary Mullin all expected to join him.

Watch for China. Trump himself never led with it in 2020 — his claims centered on Dominion and Venezuela. But his own lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani explicitly worked China into that conspiracy. And Ratcliffe — reportedly standing next to Trump Thursday — put out a memo in his final days as DNI claiming intelligence analysts undersold Chinese interference. If “foreign interference” gets specific Thursday, that’s where his own history points.

The Constitution has no mechanism to nullify a senator’s swearing-in. Ossoff and Warnock are seated. A speech doesn’t change that.

Ossoff: “Trump’s obsession with Georgia elections revealed his fury that Black voters were instrumental to his defeat.” Warnock: “This is John Lewis’ Georgia. We are not intimidated.”

DON’S TAKE He got caught planning it before he could say it. The same election that put Republicans in office statewide only becomes “fraud” when it elects the two Black senators he can’t stand.

🍋 KEN PAXTON BUILT HIS CAREER PROSECUTING VOTER FRAUD. HE MAY HAVE COMMITTED IT SIX TIMES — AND HE’S GETTING OUTRAISED THREE TO ONE.

Paxton voted six times over two years from a Collin County address his own wife’s divorce filing says he moved out of. Asked twice to name a single inaccuracy in that reporting, his campaign said nothing — just called it “a baseless, lie-filled tabloid story.” Meanwhile his Democratic opponent, James Talarico, posted a $30 million fundraising quarter to Paxton’s $9 million. Ted Cruz is now publicly warning it’s “a one- or two-point race.”

DON’S TAKE Sometimes the accusation is the confession — and right now it’s the only thing keeping this race close.

🍋 E. JEAN CARROLL GOT PAID. “THE EAGLE HAS LANDED.”

A jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll in 2023. His lawyers spent years pointing out the jury didn’t use the word “rape” under New York’s narrow legal definition. Judge Lewis Kaplan shut that down directly, calling it “entirely unpersuasive” and writing that Trump “did in fact digitally rape” Carroll — that the jury’s finding constitutes rape “in common modern parlance.” Trump fought the payment through appeal after appeal anyway. The money finally moved Monday: $5.6 million. Carroll’s words the moment it landed: “The Eagle has landed.” The bigger number — $83.3 million — is still tied up in appeal.

DON’S TAKE His own lawyers’ favorite talking point was the judge’s to demolish, and he demolished it in writing.

🍋 OFF THE RADAR: THE DNI SEAT IS STILL EMPTY, AND THE MAN WHO MIGHT FILL IT ALREADY SUBPOENAED FOUR JOURNALISTS.

Jay Clayton — the U.S. Attorney who authorized subpoenas against four New York Times reporters over their Air Force One reporting — finally gets his confirmation hearing today at 9:30am, after Trump abruptly canceled it once already last month to squeeze Congress over his voter ID bill.

DON’S TAKE The man in line to run American intelligence already used his current job to go after journalists. That’s not a footnote. That’s the résumé.

RAPID FIRE.

🍋 12 states, led by California, sued Monday to block the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros. merger. The Writers Guild backed it, calling the deal “one of the worst proposed” in years.

🍋 Shark Tank is leaving Hollywood for Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta this fall — with MrBeast joining as a recurring guest shark alongside Mindy Kaling.

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Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon