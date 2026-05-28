Want to be lucky today? Start here.

I need to talk to you this morning. And I mean you. Personally.

They wanted to know who you are.

The government of the United States tried to get the names, addresses, and personal information of my YouTube subscribers. The people watching this show. People like you.

And I have to ask. Why? Were they building a list? Were they trying to intimidate my subscribers? Were they trying to destroy my business? Were they trying to come after you next?

I don’t know. But I know this. If they got my YouTube subscribers they would have gone after every platform. Substack. Instagram. TikTok. Every single one of you.

They failed twice to arrest me through normal channels. Went around the courts to a grand jury. Then came after my subscribers. A judge said no. Those records were sealed. Until this week.

What do you call a government that tries to collect the names of people who watch a journalist?

Story One. Read it.

And after you read it, you can watch me break the news live on ‘Lemon Live At Five’ yesterday. Here’s the link:

Lemon LIVE at 5 | BREAKING: Major Updates In Don Lemon’s Freedom of the Press Case

youtube.com

Even with this news, something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Lemon Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. THEY CAME FOR ME. THEN THEY CAME FOR YOU.

Here is the full story. On January 18th I was at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota covering a protest as a journalist. Two days later the government filed a criminal complaint and tried to get arrest warrants for me and fellow journalist Georgia Fort. A federal judge looked at the case and said no. No probable cause. So they appealed to a different judge. No. Then they filed a petition with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals asking them to order the lower court to issue the warrants. The Eighth Circuit said no. Two rejections. Two courts. No probable cause.

So they went around the courts entirely and took it to a grand jury. Got their indictment. Arrested me at midnight in Beverly Hills on January 29th.

And then they went after my YouTube channel. Sought search warrants for my subscribers. Your names. Your addresses. Your personal information. A magistrate judge said no. No probable cause. Those records were sealed. Until this Tuesday when that court record was unsealed and the public found out for the first time what this government tried to do.

And yesterday my attorneys filed a new motion. Citing DOJ grand jury misconduct in Chicago, Wyoming, and Rhode Island. Cases thrown out. Judges saying out loud that this Justice Department can no longer be trusted to enforce its power fairly and honestly. My attorneys are asking for the grand jury transcripts in my case. Because if the DOJ has been conducting itself improperly in grand jury proceedings across this country I am entitled to know whether that same misconduct happened in mine.

McCarthy had his lists. Hoover kept files on journalists and civil rights leaders. The Stasi tracked citizens for what they read and who they followed.

I am not saying this is that. But I am asking you to look at what it looks like when it starts.

I am still here. Every morning at seven. Every day at ten and five. And I am not going anywhere.

TWO. BREAKING THIS MORNING. IRAN STRIKES BACK.

Overnight the US shot down four Iranian drones and struck a ground control station near Bandar Abbas. And this morning the IRGC claimed it struck a US airbase in retaliation. Kuwait’s army posted on X that its air defenses are actively responding to hostile missile and drone threats right now. This is escalating in real time. Three months in. Thirteen Americans dead. The Strait still closed. Gas still $4.56. A deal supposedly largely negotiated on Saturday still not signed. Not confirmed by Iran. Still somewhere between real and imaginary. Trump said at his cabinet meeting Wednesday: “Either that or we’ll have to just finish the job.” This morning Iran may be helping him make that decision for him. Watch this all day.

THREE. THE IRAN WAR IS KILLING THE GULF SHRIMPING INDUSTRY. AND NOBODY IS COVERING IT.

Acy Cooper has been shrimping since he was 15. He built a brand new 31-foot trawler. And now it sits tied to a dock in Venice, Louisiana because he cannot afford to run it. Diesel jumped from $3.50 a gallon to more than $5 in three months driven directly by the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. So Cooper took a second job ferrying oil rig workers to offshore platforms just to make ends meet. His shrimp is also being undercut by imports from Vietnam and India that account for more than 90% of American shrimp consumption. Gulf shrimp revenue was cut nearly in half between 2021 and 2023. And the war made it worse.

And here is the part that tells you everything about where this country is right now.

Acy Cooper voted for Donald Trump. He still supports him. He supports the war with Iran. He said he has heard presidents talk for decades about confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions but Trump is “the only one that’s had the balls to do it.”

The man whose business is being destroyed by this war still believes in the man who started it.

That is not a punchline. That is America in 2026.

FOUR. SOMEONE KNEW ABOUT THE IRAN CEASEFIRE BEFORE YOU DID. AND MADE $200,000 ON IT.

A Google software engineer named Michele Spagnuolo was arrested Wednesday for using confidential internal Google search data to make $1.2 million betting on prediction markets. He allegedly used internal tools to look up Google’s top trending searches and bet on their outcomes before anyone else knew what was coming. It is the second such federal case in two months. In April a US Army master sergeant named Gannon Van Dyke was charged with using classified military information to make $409,000 on prediction markets. And investigators found over 80 Polymarket accounts placed suspiciously timed bets on the Iran war ceasefire hours before it was publicly announced. One account made $200,000. Someone knew about that ceasefire before you did. Before the markets did. Before Congress did. And they cashed in. The House Oversight Committee has now opened an investigation. The question nobody is asking loudly enough is how many people with access to classified information about this war have been betting on its outcomes while American soldiers die and you pay $4.56 at the pump.

FIVE. DELANEY HALL. DAY FIVE. PEPPER SPRAY AGAIN. AND IT IS NOT JUST NEWARK.

The hunger strike at Delaney Hall in Newark is now in its fifth day. Wednesday night federal agents pepper sprayed protesters outside for the second time this week. Senator Andy Kim was hit with pepper spray Monday while trying to de-escalate. Rep. Adriano Espaillat got inside Wednesday with a court order. Newark’s mayor is asking the New Jersey governor to empower the state Attorney General to investigate. Martin Soto, the detainee who helped organize the strike, was transferred to another facility as punishment. And CNN confirmed this week that nearly 50 ICE detainees have died in custody since Trump’s second term began. The most in at least two decades. And it is not just Delaney Hall. Rep. Dan Goldman visited the ICE detention facility at MDC Brooklyn on May 18 and found persistent lack of medical care and unsanitary conditions. He is demanding answers from DHS Secretary Mullin and ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons. The government calls all of this a political stunt. The families outside those gates call it something else.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: A TINY BLUE OCTOPUS THE SIZE OF A GOLF BALL WAS JUST DISCOVERED 6,000 FEET BENEATH THE GALÁPAGOS

Scientists exploring the deep waters of the Galápagos Islands discovered a brand new species of octopus nearly 6,000 feet below the surface. About the size of a golf ball. Brilliant blue. Completely unknown to science until now. In a week when everything felt heavy and relentless, a tiny blue octopus was quietly living its life at the bottom of the ocean waiting to be found. Go find your thing today.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: AI FOUND WHAT THE DRUG COMPANIES MISSED

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania used AI to analyze over 400,000 Reddit posts from people taking Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight loss drugs. Found side effects that clinical trials never caught. Menstrual irregularities. Chills. Hot flashes. Hidden in plain sight in what real patients were actually saying publicly. AI reading the truth that the pharmaceutical industry’s own trials missed. This is going to change how we monitor drug safety. And it raises a question about how many other drugs have side effects sitting in plain sight in social media posts that nobody has bothered to look for.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Thunder lead Spurs 3-2. Game 6 is TONIGHT in San Antonio. If Oklahoma City wins they go to the NBA Finals to face the Knicks. Finals start June 3. Jalen Brunson was named Eastern Conference Finals MVP averaging 27.8 points and 6.7 assists. New York hasn’t been to the Finals since 1999. Tonight we find out who they play.

The green card policy reversed last week is already hitting people. Immigration officers have begun making new requests of applicants that lawyers say will overwhelm an already stressed system and deter hundreds of thousands of people from seeking legal status. People who have built lives here. Done everything the system asked. Now being told to leave and apply from their home country. No warning. No phase-in.

The DOJ issued a subpoena to Fulton County Georgia seeking the names of election workers involved in the 2020 election. Legal experts warn this could intimidate poll workers into mass resignations and threaten the integrity of future elections. The 2020 election was the most secure in American history. Certified. Recounted. Litigated and lost in over 60 courts. And the DOJ is still going after the people who ran it.

Tulsi Gabbard resigned as Director of National Intelligence on May 22nd. Her husband Abraham Williams was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. She wrote: “I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone.” Her last day is June 30. She is the fourth Cabinet member to leave during Trump’s second term. All four are women. Her principal deputy Aaron Lukas takes over as acting DNI. Whatever the circumstances we wish Abraham Williams a full recovery.

Scientists at USC identified potential new drug compounds that may reduce brain inflammation linked to Alzheimer’s disease especially in people with the high-risk APOE4 gene. Early stage research. But the most promising Alzheimer’s lead in years. Worth watching.

Eating more beans, lentils, chickpeas, tofu, and soy foods could slash high blood pressure risk by nearly 30% according to a major new analysis of studies published May 26th. Not a drug. Not a supplement. Beans. Your grandmother was right.

The US men’s national soccer team announced its World Cup roster Monday in New York. The World Cup starts June 11. Fourteen days from now. In American cities. With Iran playing in Los Angeles and Seattle while we are technically still at war with them. The most complicated World Cup in American history. And it is two weeks away.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon