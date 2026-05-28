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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
4h

Thank you Don for you dedication.

My new spirit animal is this little octopus 6000 feet down! I think its onto something! LOL

Thanks for adding in a few fun facts to this mornings shit show!

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Danna's avatar
Danna
4h

Thank you, Don. I am going to search for my tiny blue octopus today! 🍋💙

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