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Sally Lyberger's avatar
Sally Lyberger
7h

So many disgusting horrible things in the news. They make me so sick. Thank you for letting me hold on to your promise - something good is going to happen today. It just did. You, Don Lemon are my hero. Please stay safe. 😊

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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
7h

Good morning Don. I hope you are back safe and sound.

Pretty sure the news sums up how most Americans feel rn.

Hard to find hope in a sea of disasters.

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