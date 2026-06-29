Monday, June 29, 2026

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Good morning.

America turned 250 this week and Trump threw himself a party.

A broken Ferris wheel. Five dollar Minute Maid lemonade in a plastic bottle. Empty booths. A Confederate flag image on a monitor in the North Carolina pavilion. Bold enough to put it up. Not bold enough to keep it up when people lost their minds about it. And an algae swamp where the reflecting pool used to be sitting right there like a monument to everything this administration touches.

Everything Trump touches dies. The party was no different.

And while that sad spectacle was unfolding on the Mall, Tom Emmer, bigot, third most powerful Republican in Congress, was at a Faith and Freedom event telling Somali American citizens to go back where they came from. Failed DOGE founder Elon Musk sprinted to X to say he was absolutely right. And Megyn Kelly, former cable news host turned unhinged podcast screamer, got on her microphone after the Supreme Court stripped protections from 350,000 Haitians who have been here legally for fifteen years and screamed go back to f***ing Haiti.

Not one Republican said a word.

They are not on the Mall. But their bigotry is on display there just like that Confederate flag.

This country was built by immigrants. Not a slogan. The foundation. Every brick. Every road. Every idea.

A little boy walked into one of those empty pavilions this week. Looked around. Said this is boring. And walked out.

He said everything.

The racism is old. The xenophobia is old. The regression is old. And America is tired of it. November 2026 is coming. 2028 after that. Something is shifting. You can feel it everywhere except inside that broken Ferris wheel.

That little boy walked out on the whole sad spectacle and did not look back.

That is how I know something good is going to happen to you today.

Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. MIKE JOHNSON SAID THE QUIET PART SO LOUD THE WHOLE COUNTRY HEARD IT.

The Speaker of the House. Third in line to the presidency. Looked a room full of donors at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event in the eye and said: I run the protection program. I’ll take care of you.

Not a gaffe. Not taken out of context. The man stood up and told wealthy Republican donors that his job is to protect them and the president from congressional oversight. That if Democrats take back the House they will use committees to investigate Trump his family his cabinet and his donors.

And his solution is to make sure that never happens.

The Speaker of the House just told you he runs a protection racket. On the record. In public. To applause.

The founders are somewhere shaking their heads.

TWO. THE WAR IS BACK ON. THE MOU LASTED NINE DAYS.

Nine days.

Trump signed his historic peace deal with Iran on June 18. By June 27 US warplanes were striking Iranian military targets for the third time in three weeks. Iran hit a commercial tanker in the Strait of Hormuz with a drone. US Central Command responded with airstrikes on Iranian missile storage sites and coastal radar facilities. Iran then launched missiles and drones at US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Iran says the US violated the MOU. The US says Iran did. JD Vance told Iran to pick up the phone if they had objections. Trump said you’ll find out when asked if there would be consequences. Then had reporters removed from the room.

The deal Trump called historic. The one nobody had seen. The one his own Republican senators refused to endorse. The one the New York Post called a LOVEBOMB.

Nine days.

THREE. THE SUPREME COURT DROPS MORE DECISIONS TODAY. BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP STILL PENDING.

10 AM Eastern. The court issues opinions again.

As of the writing of this newsletter the birthright citizenship ruling has not been issued. But it is coming. Any day now.

Trump v. Barbara. The 14th Amendment. The constitutional guarantee that every child born on American soil is automatically an American citizen. A principle that has been the law since 1868. Since the amendment was passed specifically to ensure freed Black people and their children could never be stripped of citizenship again.

If the court upholds Trump’s executive order babies born here to undocumented parents are not Americans. A birth certificate is no longer proof of citizenship. A permanent underclass of stateless children is created overnight.

Five justices appeared skeptical during oral arguments. Trump himself said he would probably lose. But this is the same court that ruled six to three twice last week against Haitians and Syrians.

Watch at 10 AM. Full coverage tonight at 5 PM.

FOUR. TOM EMMER AND MEGYN KELLY SAID THE QUIET PART. NOBODY ON THE RIGHT FLINCHED.

Tom Emmer. Bigot. House Majority Whip. Number three in Republican leadership. Told Somali American citizens to go back where they came from at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event Thursday. Ted Cruz was right there nodding. Elon Musk immediately posted that he was absolutely right.

92 percent of Somalis in this country are citizens. More than half were born here. Ilhan Omar came here at nine years old as a refugee. Got herself elected to Congress. And said: I assimilated all the way to Congress and this idiot still tells me to go back where I came from.

And Megyn Kelly. Former cable news host turned unhinged podcast screamer. Got on her microphone after the Supreme Court ruling and screamed go back to f***ing Haiti at 350,000 people who have been here legally for fifteen years. People who contribute nearly six billion dollars to the US economy every year and pay more than 1.5 billion in taxes.

Katie Miller. Wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Celebrated the ruling by posting: great news for the dogs and cats of Springfield.

Not one prominent Republican said a word against any of it.

This is not a fringe. This is the party.

FIVE. THE GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR IS AMERICA’S SADDEST BIRTHDAY PARTY.

Ghost town. That is the word reporters used on opening day.

A broken Ferris wheel. No corn dogs. No funnel cakes. Five dollar Minute Maid lemonade in a plastic bottle. Oregon’s entire pavilion was one wooden chair and a sign that said THE BEAVER STATE. Maine sent lobster facts on a wall. Vermont sent nothing. Pennsylvania pulled out. At least ten states refused to participate.

The Washingtonian sent a reporter. She described the crowd as meager. Said she felt bamboozled and stupid for thinking something beautiful might be here. Said the only remaining entertainment was a 14-year-old singer from Arkansas performing Delta Dawn to an audience that was mostly not listening.

And in the North Carolina booth someone put a Confederate flag image on a monitor. Did not think twice. The outrage forced them to take it down. But the fact that it went up at all. At America’s 250th birthday party. On federal land. Steps from the Capitol.

Trump said at least 45000 people attended opening night.

The photos say otherwise.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. RFK JR. GOT CAUGHT ON TAPE DOING EXACTLY WHAT HE SAID HE WOULD NEVER DO.

Audio leaked Friday of a private call between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the sitting Secretary of Health and Human Services and a Libertarian candidate running for a House seat in Iowa.

On the tape Kennedy pressures the candidate to drop out so he does not hand the seat to a Democrat. Then offers him a deal. Says he cannot mention specific job titles on a recorded line. But promises that if the candidate drops out Kennedy will personally advocate for whatever policy area he wants to work in.

A sitting Cabinet secretary. Pressuring a third party candidate to drop out. In exchange for a government position. On a recorded call.

RFK Jr. spent two years telling everyone the system was corrupt. That Washington insiders traded favors for access. That he was different.

He is not different. He is the machine now.

SEVEN. FIFA STOOD UP. THE SEATTLE PRIDE MATCH HAPPENED. AND IRAN GOT KNOCKED OUT.

Iran and Egypt demanded FIFA move the World Cup match in Seattle away from Pride weekend. Both countries where being LGBTQ can get you imprisoned. FIFA said no. Seattle did not flinch. Rainbow flags flew inside the stadium. A massive Pride celebration happened outside.

Iran lost. Eliminated from the World Cup. On Pride weekend. In Seattle.

Sometimes the universe has a sense of humor.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

The NYC Rent Guidelines Board passed a two-year freeze on rent hikes for nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments. 5-4 vote. Mayor Mamdani promised it on the campaign trail. Delivered it. Elections matter. Write that down.

Congressional Democrats launched an investigation into the fourteen million dollar reflecting pool disaster after it was revealed the no-bid contracts went to Trump allies and Mar-a-Lago donors. The pool is green. The paint is peeling. An Olympian got arrested for touching it. And now we find out who got paid to make it that way.

Lionel Richie collapsed mid-performance in Minnesota Thursday night. Stumbled during Dancing on the Ceiling. Told the crowd he felt dizzy. Rushed to the hospital. Canceled the rest of the show. Sending love to a legend. We need him around.

Chris Evert announced her ovarian cancer has returned for the third time. She is stepping away from work to begin chemotherapy. She is 71 years old and has been fighting this for years. Early detection saves lives. Get your screenings. Do not put it off.

Alphabet the parent company of Google joins the Dow Jones Industrial Average today replacing Verizon. The index now includes all five of the world’s biggest tech companies. Apple. Microsoft. Amazon. Nvidia. Google. The old economy officially stepping aside for the new one.

World Cup fever is real. Videos are going viral of international fans experiencing American food culture for the first time. Europeans discovering ranch dressing. South Americans losing their minds over free refills. Africans filming themselves eating their first funnel cake. The World Cup on American soil is the best advertisement for this country that nobody planned.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon