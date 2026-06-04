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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
5h

So grateful for the good nuggets among all the crap.

Happy Pride and remember NOONE can erase us no matter how hard they try. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

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For the people or nothing.'s avatar
For the people or nothing.
4h

Regardless of what being said, it cant be possible to have immunity from tax audits. That's just corruption, it should be easily removable.

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