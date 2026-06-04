Thursday, June 4th, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Last night Jalen Brunson got hurt in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Knee. Left the game. Came back hobbled. Shot poorly. Struggled. And the Spurs went on a 15-3 run and took the lead.

And then the fourth quarter happened.

Brunson scored 13 points in the fourth. Hit a clutch corner three-pointer with one minute left. And the Knicks won 105-95 in San Antonio. Their 12th straight playoff win. The first team in NBA history to beat the Spurs in a Game 1 of the Finals.

I know sports is not politics. I know a basketball game is not a democracy. But I needed that last night. I needed to watch a man who was hurting decide that hurting was not enough of a reason to stop. I needed to watch a team that was down decide that being down was not the same as being out.

In a week full of the worst news about press freedom and war and racism and a Supreme Court that keeps handing democracy’s enemies exactly what they want it was nice to root for something. And watch it win.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. THE SLUSH FUND IS DEAD. BUT TRUMP KEPT THE PART THAT MATTERS TO HIM.

Tuesday Todd Blanche sat before the House Appropriations Subcommittee and said it plainly. “We are not moving forward with the fund. Period.” The $1.776 billion slush fund created to pay January 6th insurrectionists with your tax money is officially dead. Blocked by a federal judge. Killed by bipartisan opposition. Gone.

But here is what Blanche also confirmed in the same testimony. The IRS memo permanently shielding Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization from tax audits remains in place. “Nothing has changed with that,” he said.

So the insurrectionists get nothing. The people who beat police officers on January 6th get nothing. But Trump keeps his personal IRS immunity. Forever. The $10 billion lawsuit he dropped against the IRS in exchange for creating the fund? Gone. The fund? Gone. But the protection from ever being audited on tax returns filed before last month? That stays.

The deal was always about Trump. It was never about the January 6th victims. The proof is right there in what survived and what didn’t.

TWO. CONGRESS GREW A BACKBONE. BOTH CHAMBERS. FIRST TIME EVER ON THIS WAR.

Wednesday was a historic day in Congress. The House passed a War Powers Resolution to end the Iran war 215-208. Four Republicans crossed over. Speaker Mike Johnson opposed it. The House also voted to unlock aid to Ukraine in the same session.

Both chambers of Congress have now passed War Powers resolutions on this war. First time ever. The Senate passed theirs weeks ago. For the first time since Trump started this war 98 days ago without congressional approval both chambers have told him: stop.

Trump will veto it. Congress cannot override. The war is not ending today. But four Republicans in the House looked at this war, looked at 37% approval, looked at their constituents paying above four dollars for gas, and crossed the aisle. The cracks are real. November is coming.

THREE. THE COUNTRY IS WATCHING WHAT HAPPENS TO CBS. AND SO ARE WE.

Yesterday Santiago Campos joined the show. The high school student who stood on the stage at the News Emmys with a CBS check in his hand and told the entire industry what it needed to hear. Joy Reid joined. Jim Acosta joined. Scott McFarlane, who also left CBS, joined. Every single one of them said the same thing in different ways. This is bigger than CBS. This is bigger than Scott Pelley. This is about whether a sitting president can use regulatory pressure and litigation and corporate acquisitions to shape what the most watched news programs in America tell you.

The answer at CBS right now is yes. He can. He is. And the journalists who refused are gone.

Watch the full show here:

FOUR. A REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN SAID “HOMOSEXUALITY HAS NO PLACE IN AMERICA.” ON THE FIRST DAY OF PRIDE MONTH. THEN DELETED IT.

Congressman Andy Ogles of Tennessee posted on X: “Homosexuality has no place in America.” On June 1st. The first day of Pride Month. Then deleted it. Called it stupid and hurtful. Blamed a staffer. Ted Cruz pushed back. Mike Lawler pushed back. Conservative influencers pushed back.

We are not going to celebrate a Republican retreating from explicit homophobia as progress. It was said. It was believed. Someone typed those words and hit post. But the retreat tells you something. Even in the current Republican Party on the first day of Pride Month 2026 that particular statement cost him something.

Happy Pride Month. We see you. We celebrate you.

FIVE. GEORGE SANTOS BET ON HIMSELF. LITERALLY.

George Santos is under federal investigation for insider trading on a prediction market called Kalshi. He was betting on whether he would personally attend the State of the Union. While publicly teasing his attendance to move the market. While privately planning not to go. Using his own non-public personal plans to cash in on the opposite outcome.

He was betting against himself. Using information only he had. About his own schedule. For money.

The platform froze his account and flagged it for federal regulators.

George Santos. Still finding new ways to be George Santos.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: A NEW DRUG JUST DOUBLED SURVIVAL TIME FOR PANCREATIC CANCER.

This week at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting researchers presented Phase 3 trial data for a new daily oral pill called Daraxonrasib. It nearly doubled overall survival time for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. 13.2 months compared to 6.6 months on standard chemotherapy. More than double. Not a cure. But the most significant advance against one of the most devastating diagnoses a human being can receive in years. The 64,000 Americans diagnosed with this disease every year deserve to know this exists.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: WHILE EVERYONE WATCHED THE NBA FINALS GHANA CRIMINALIZED BEING GAY.

Ghana’s Parliament passed a bill criminalizing LGBTQ+ activities this week. Jail time for identifying as gay. Jail time for supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Passed quietly. While the world was watching Iran and the Knicks. It is Pride Month. And a country of 33 million people just made it a crime to be who you are. This is happening. And it deserves more than a footnote.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Jalen Brunson. 30 points. 13 in the fourth quarter. Hurt knee. Hurt ankle. Came back anyway. Hit the shot that won it with one minute left. Knicks lead the NBA Finals 1-0. Game 2 is Friday at 8:30 PM Eastern on ABC. New York City has not won an NBA championship since 1973. Three wins away.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced Thursday that the city is pursuing legal action to shut down Delaney Hall entirely. Not just improve conditions. Shut it down. The lawsuit against GEO Group that runs the facility continues. Mediation deadline June 15. The fight over that detention center is not over.

SpaceX filed for an initial public offering at $135 per share to raise $75 billion. Expected on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX at a valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion. Could make Musk the world’s first trillionaire. The man who decimated federal agencies and fired thousands of government workers is about to become the wealthiest human being who has ever lived.

Senate Republicans stripped $1 billion in Secret Service funding tied to Trump’s White House ballroom from their immigration enforcement package. The ballroom that Todd Blanche argued was mandatory for national security is now unfunded by his own party. The slush fund is dead. The ballroom money is gone. Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges won’t drop their lawsuit. A judge has reopened the case to probe potential collusion in how the original settlement was created. The walls keep closing in.

Vanilla Ice says he is still ready to perform at the Freedom 250 concert. Would perform for anyone including Putin and Iran. The last man standing at America’s 250th birthday party. The metaphor writes itself.

Weight-loss drugs including Ozempic are now linked to lower breast cancer risk in a new study. Women taking GLP-1 medications had significantly lower rates of breast cancer than comparable women not taking them. Another unexpected benefit of drugs that keep surprising researchers. Science keeps moving even when the government tries to slow it down.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool’s final protective coat is complete. Water will start flowing back very soon. The reflecting pool where Martin Luther King stood and told us about his dream is being restored. Hold onto that image today.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon

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