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Tiffany Bosland's avatar
Tiffany Bosland
2h

Good Morning Don & Everyone. I better not ever hear another got damn peep about "Hunter's laptop" after the level of corruption from the trump spawn. Sickening.

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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
2h

What a shit show!

Thanks for the bite sized pieces.

When are they gonna leave trans and POC alone??

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