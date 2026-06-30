Tuesday, June 30, 2026

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Good morning.

People will tell you everything in this country is not about race. They are lying to you. Everything in this country is about race. More specifically, it is about Black people.

Today the Supreme Court could prove it again.

The 14th Amendment exists because of Black people. Period. 1868. Three years after the Civil War. Written specifically to overrule Dred Scott, the Supreme Court decision that said Black people, free or enslaved, could never be American citizens. Could never have rights a white man was bound to respect. The amendment was the answer to that. Born here, citizen here. No exceptions.

That is the whole foundation. Everything else built on top of it, including the 1898 case about a Chinese immigrant’s son in San Francisco that proved the amendment meant what it said for everybody, not just the people it was written to protect first. The principle has held for 158 years.

Today the Court could take a wrecking ball to it. Carve out exceptions. Decide some babies born here count and some don’t. Build a database to sort which newborns get to be American.

A government checking your parents’ paperwork before anyone hands your baby a Social Security number. 320,000 babies a year who could be born here and belong nowhere. Stateless. Hospital wristband on. Citizenship: pending.

This is not new. This is the same fight it has always been. Who gets to belong to this country and who has to keep proving it.

Even Trump thinks he loses this one. We find out at 10 AM Eastern on the show. Newsletter gets updated the second we know.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. JUDGMENT DAY AT THE SUPREME COURT. THREE BOMBS LEFT ON THE SHELF.

10 AM. Final day of the term. Three left, and they’re all nukes.

Birthright citizenship. Whether your baby’s American the second they’re born, or whether the government gets to run a background check on your parents first. Trump says he expects to lose. Believe that when you see it.

Transgender athletes. Idaho and West Virginia want the Court to bless their bans. The Court already signaled during arguments it’s leaning their way. Becky Pepper-Jackson, 15 years old, just wants to run track in West Virginia. The state passed a law specifically to stop her. Her. One kid.

Campaign finance. NRSC v. FEC. Sounds boring. Isn’t. If the Court guts the limits on party coordination spending, the floodgates from Citizens United just get wider. The only justice left from the 2001 ruling that set the current limits is Clarence Thomas. He dissented then. He’s about to win.

Yesterday wasn’t a warm-up. The Court already let Trump fire independent agency heads at will, torching 91 years of precedent. Sotomayor called it a power “unknown even to the English Crown.” Today they finish the job.

TWO. SCOTUS TOLD TRUMP TO PAY UP. FIVE MILLION DOLLARS. NO TAKE-BACKS.

The Court Trump built just told Trump no.

Refused to hear his appeal of the 2023 E. Jean Carroll verdict. Jury found him liable for sexual abuse and battery. He spent years calling her a liar online. The Supreme Court looked at his argument that the Access Hollywood tape shouldn’t have been allowed in front of the jury and said pass.

Verdict stands. Five million dollars.

He’s still fighting the other one — $83.3 million for defamation. That’s coming for the Court next. Get the popcorn.

THREE. TEXAS JUST MADE THE BIBLE MANDATORY HOMEWORK FOR FIVE MILLION KIDS.

Not an elective. A requirement. Kindergarten through graduation. Texas is now the first state to put a religious text directly into the public school curriculum and call it mandatory.

Six-year-olds: David and Goliath, picture book edition. Fourth graders: Jesus, New Testament, required reading. Middle schoolers: dissect the Sermon on the Mount. High schoolers: Genesis next to Jane Austen, like that’s a normal pairing.

Separation of church and state, meet a wrecking ball with a Texas accent. Goes into effect 2030. Lawsuits start now.

FOUR. TRUMP’S OWN COURT TOLD HIM NO ON MAIL BALLOTS. HE THREW A TANTRUM ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

5-4. His handpicked supermajority refused to let him toss out ballots that arrive after Election Day but get postmarked on time.

His reaction: called it “very detrimental to honest elections.” Called it a “tremendous loss.” Translation: furious he can’t rig the rules through the courts after rigging them everywhere else.

Now he’s begging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act to choke out absentee voting the old fashioned way. Legislatively.

FIVE. COMCAST IS BREAKING UP WITH ITSELF.

Fifteen-year marriage between cable internet and Hollywood, over. Comcast is spinning off NBCUniversal and Sky — Universal Pictures, NBC, Telemundo, NBC News, Peacock, Bravo, the theme parks, all of it — into a separate public company. Comcast keeps the pipes: broadband, cable, wireless.

Wall Street liked it. Stock up 4.5% Monday.

The era of “own everything” media mega deals just took a hit. Watch what else falls apart next.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. THE TRUMP AND LUTNICK KIDS ARE RUNNING A TUNGSTEN HUSTLE IN KAZAKHSTAN.

The New York Times just dropped a bombshell: a federal mining deal funneling taxpayer-backed financing straight toward the president’s children’s pockets.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sat down with Kazakhstan’s president last September at the St. Regis. Trump phoned in. Together they locked up access to one of the planet’s biggest untapped tungsten reserves — a metal that goes into missile warheads, fighter jets, microchips — for a company called Kaz Resources. Then cleared the way for that company to apply for billions in federal financing.

The investigation found the Trump and Lutnick families have financial ties to at least 14 companies currently doing business with the federal government on mining deals.

Dad sets the policy. Son cashes the check. Second-term playbook, in broad daylight, nobody hiding it.

SEVEN. A 40-YEAR-OLD GOALKEEPER FROM A HALF-MILLION-PERSON ISLAND JUST BROKE THE INTERNET.

Josimar “Vozinha” Dias. Cape Verde. Forty years old. Stopped every single shot. Clean sheet for the ages.

Went from respected veteran known to die-hard African football fans to 17 million new followers overnight. A nation of just over half a million people just crashed the world stage and is not asking permission to stay there.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Trump declared on social media that an emergency Iran summit was happening today in Doha. Iran fired back within the hour calling it an absolute lie. No meeting scheduled. None planned. This is apparently how foreign policy works now — one side just announces things and dares the other to disagree.

Serbia’s president is resigning after tens of thousands flooded the streets for 18 months of protests over corruption and a deadly infrastructure collapse. Meanwhile in Albania, protesters have been showing up every single day since June over a luxury resort deal tied to Jared Kushner. Americans could learn something about showing up.

Three million Americans have lost health insurance since the enhanced ACA subsidies expired. Premiums spiked, families dropped coverage, and now people only go to the hospital when it’s an emergency — sometimes too late. Congress, your move. Any day now would be great.

Serena Williams is back at Wimbledon. 23 Grand Slam titles. Facing 20-year-old Maya Joint today. And she and Venus are reuniting for doubles later this week. Pull up a chair.

The new presidential plane — a $400 million gift from Qatar — takes its first flight tomorrow, hauling Trump to North Dakota for an America 250 event. National security experts have questions about flying the president around in a foreign government’s gift. Trump has no questions.

The US is sending $300 million to Venezuela after two devastating earthquakes. At least 3 Americans confirmed dead, more missing. Hundreds of search and rescue personnel on the ground. Praying they find the missing alive.

Last day of Pride Month. Started as a riot. Became a celebration. The fight is just as urgent as it ever was — and the Supreme Court may remind everyone exactly why in a matter of hours.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon