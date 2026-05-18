Monday, May 18, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Just got back from Baltimore. Road trip with my husband Tim and our three dogs to watch his nephew Billy graduate from Loyola. Good people. Warm people. The kind who show up for each other. It was a good weekend.

On the way back we stopped at a mall in Delaware to charge the car. A few of the big anchor stores were dark. Nordstrom. Gone. And I thought about all those families I’d just spent the weekend with, stretching every dollar, talking about gas and groceries in ways they never used to. We charged for a fraction of what they’re paying at the pump. At a mall that’s quietly dying.

Trump made renewable energy a punchline. Drill baby drill. His people are at the pump spending hundreds of dollars a week while the oil companies cash in.

The wealthy are getting the tax breaks. Sometimes no taxes at all. Everyone else is eating it. And I kept wondering whether the people who put this man in office ever really did it over prices. The evidence says no. We all know what the evidence points to. We’ve just been polite about saying it.

This weekend reminded me why none of us can afford to look away.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go

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ONE. WE TOLD YOU ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA ON FRIDAY. HERE’S WHERE IT STANDS.

The special session McMaster called is underway. The House passed a new map that would eliminate Congressman Clyburn’s district entirely. The Senate has not voted yet. That vote is the one to watch this week. Five Republican senators blocked this effort the first time around. McMaster called the session anyway, reversing everything he said for the past eight months, because Trump called. The June 9 primary is three weeks away. Absentee ballots are already in people’s hands. The courts are watching. So are we.

TWO. THEY MARCHED AGAIN. ON SACRED GROUND. BECAUSE THEY HAD TO.

More than 5,000 people showed up in Montgomery, Alabama on Saturday. They stood in the heat in front of the Alabama Capitol, the same spot where Martin Luther King Jr. addressed the voting rights marchers in 1965, the same building where Jefferson Davis took the oath of the Confederacy in 1861. Both monuments still standing right there, side by side, like an argument that never got settled. They came because the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act. They came because southern states are redrawing lines to make sure Black voters can’t elect the people they choose. They came because the fight that was supposed to be finished is not finished. Bernice King spoke. AOC spoke. Cory Booker called it sacred soil. The rally was called All Roads Lead to the South. And people came from all over the country to stand in that heat and say: we are not going back. Pay attention to what’s happening in the South right now. It is the whole story.

THREE. TEXAS JUST WEAPONIZED A HOSPITAL

Trans rights are under attack, and this week it got uglier. Texas Children’s Hospital, the largest children’s hospital in the country, agreed to open the nation’s first “detransition clinic” as part of a $10 million settlement with Attorney General Ken Paxton. They also agreed to fire five doctors who provided gender-affirming care and to stop offering that care entirely. The hospital says they did nothing wrong and settled to stop the bleeding from endless litigation. That tells you everything. Paxton ran this in coordination with Trump’s DOJ, and he’s using it as a campaign prop in his U.S. Senate primary race against John Cornyn. Politics over patients. Plain and simple.

FOUR. BILL CASSIDY IS OUT. THE PURGE CONTINUES.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy finished third in his own party’s primary Saturday night. Trump-backed Congresswoman Julia Letlow took 45% of the vote. State Treasurer John Fleming came in second at 28%. Cassidy got 25%. No one cleared a majority, so Letlow and Fleming go to a June 27 runoff. Cassidy is done. He voted to convict Trump after January 6th. That was his crime. Not corruption. Not incompetence. A conscience. The Republican Party has made clear: that is now a disqualifying offense. The purge is not slowing down.

FIVE. EBOLA. NO VACCINE. NO U.S. LEADERSHIP.

The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a global public health emergency on Sunday. More than 300 suspected cases. At least 88 deaths. This strain, the Bundibugyo virus, has no approved vaccine and no approved treatment. None. The U.S. pulled out of WHO and cut its funding. RFK Jr. is running health policy here at home. The response teams on the ground are understaffed and under-resourced because American leadership walked away. This is what that costs.

SIX. “I DON’T THINK ABOUT YOU.” HE SAID IT. THEN HE SAID IT AGAIN.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked President Trump if the financial struggles of everyday Americans were motivating him to make a deal with Iran. His answer: “Not even a little bit. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations. I don’t think about anybody.” Then he got on a plane to China and came back. Bret Baier asked him about it on Fox News Friday night. He said: “That’s a perfect statement. I’d make it again.” Short-term pain, he called it. Gas prices would drop like a rock once the war ends. Gas is $4.50 a gallon right now. It was $2.98 the day the Iran war started in February. That is not short-term. That is four months of people choosing between filling the tank and buying groceries. The new CBS News poll has his approval at the lowest point of his entire second term. CNN puts him at 35% overall. His economic approval is at 31%. Seventy percent of Americans disapprove of how he’s handling the cost of living. Meanwhile after his meeting with Xi he told Taiwan to “cool it,” leaving a $14 billion arms package sitting untouched. Speaker Johnson said Trump never said what he said. JD Vance called it a misrepresentation. Then Trump went back on Fox and said it again. These are the people running the country.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: GOING UNDERGROUND TO FIND THE BEGINNING OF EVERYTHING

Deep beneath the Black Hills of South Dakota, inside a transformed gold mine, physicists from around the world are gathering for the DUNE experiment, the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. They’re building a massive underground detector to study neutrinos, ghost particles that pass through everything, trying to answer the biggest question science has: why does matter exist? Why are we here at all? While everything on the surface feels like it’s falling apart, these people went underground to look for the truth. There’s something in that.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Acting AG Todd Blanche went on Fox News Sunday and said there’s “a ton of evidence” the 2020 election was rigged. Showed none of it. Couldn’t promise a definitive answer was coming. This is the man who used to be Trump’s personal defense lawyer. He now runs the Justice Department. Every prosecution the DOJ has brought against Trump’s political enemies has failed. Every single one.

The Washington Post got internal ICE records showing guards are using chemical agents, punches, and chokeholds on detainees, including people who asked for water, food, and medical care. Federal judges have ruled against ICE detention practices in 90% of cases. And 70% of people in ICE detention right now have no criminal conviction. None.

Morgan State University in Baltimore just secured nearly $9 million in federal funding for a new molecular biology lab and microelectronics research center. Democrats building while Republicans destroy.

Napoleon Solo, a 10-1 long shot, won the 151st Preakness Stakes Saturday at Laurel Park. The favorite faded. The Derby winner didn’t show up. Napoleon Solo just walked into history.

Two Navy jets collided mid-air at an airshow in Idaho yesterday. In front of a crowd. Both planes went down. All four crew members ejected and survived. Not the air show anyone paid to see.

Bulgaria won Eurovision for the first time ever. Singer Dara’s “Bangaranga” beat 24 countries by the largest margin in the contest’s history. The rest of the world was glued to Vienna. We were asleep.

The Trump administration is banning controlled burns nationwide. Fire season is coming. The people who fight fires for a living are sounding the alarm. Nobody in Washington is listening.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon