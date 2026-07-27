Monday, July 27, 2026

WANT TO BE LUCKY? START HERE.

Good morning.

There was a time when presidents went to the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner expecting to be the butt of a few jokes.

That was part of the deal.

You laughed.

You shook a few hands.

You went home.

Friday night, President Trump had something else in mind.

Instead of laughing along, he used the evening to settle scores with journalists. I happened to be one of them.

That part doesn’t bother me.

I’ve been doing this long enough to know criticism comes with the job.

What I miss is the understanding that one night of jokes doesn’t make a president smaller.

If anything, it reminds us that the office is bigger than the person holding it.

We could use a little more of that.

Anyway…

Let’s get lucky.

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THERE WAS A TIME.

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner has always been one of Washington’s strangest traditions.

Politicians.

Journalists.

Comedians.

Everybody in the same room.

The idea is simple.

Nobody is above being laughed at.

Friday night, President Trump decided that wasn’t for him.

He spent much of the evening revisiting old grudges and taking shots at reporters, including me.

I’ve heard worse.

What disappointed me was watching another opportunity for a little humility disappear.

There’s nothing wrong with a president defending his record.

There’s something different about needing to win every room.

DON’S TAKE

A little humility has never weakened a presidency.

THEY’RE STILL WAITING.

Mississippi officials have officially released the Sea Tow emergency call connected to the Nolan Wells case.

The recording has been circulating online for days.

Now it’s official.

In the call, a teenager tells dispatchers the boat is taking on water and says everyone is accounted for.

But Nolan Wells never made it home.

His friends say he chose to stay behind on Horn Island.

His parents don’t believe that.

The independent autopsy couldn’t determine how he died, and prosecutors say the state’s autopsy findings won’t become public unless they’re presented to a grand jury.

So the recording answers one question.

It doesn’t answer the only one Nolan’s family really cares about.

What happened to their son?

DON’S TAKE

An official recording doesn’t end a story when the biggest questions are still unanswered.

THERE’S ALWAYS ANOTHER WAY.

Back in the spring, many people thought the Supreme Court had put the brakes on President Trump’s tariff plans.

Not exactly.

His administration has revived broad tariffs using a different law—one that’s been on the books for more than 50 years.

The White House says the move protects American workers and targets unfair trade practices.

Supporters agree.

Critics say consumers will eventually pay the price.

Either way, this story won’t stay in Washington for long.

It usually ends up in the places all economic stories end up.

The grocery store.

The hardware store.

Your next online order.

DON’S TAKE

Trade policy feels far away until it’s printed on a receipt.

AN EMAIL CHANGED EVERYTHING.

Imagine spending months getting ready for college.

You’ve picked your classes.

You’ve met your future roommate.

Your family is counting down move-in day.

Then your phone buzzes.

Your admission is gone.

Hundreds of incoming Howard University students found themselves in exactly that situation after missing a financial deadline, even though many say scholarships, loans and military benefits were still being processed.

Some students have since been reinstated.

Others are still waiting.

College is supposed to test students.

Not their patience before they even get there.

DON’S TAKE

Opportunity shouldn’t disappear because paperwork moves slower than people.

MAINE JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE INTERESTING.

Democrats have a new Senate nominee. Troy Jackson.

Republicans already know who they’re running against.

Now both parties are pouring their attention into a race that could help decide control of the Senate.

If you’re looking for one state to keep an eye on between now and November…

Maine belongs on the list.

DON’S TAKE

Sometimes one race tells you more than a hundred polls.

BARBIE HAS A NEW ALL-STAR.

Angel Reese has turned “Bayou Barbie” into something bigger than a nickname.

Mattel unveiled her signature Barbie doll during WNBA All-Star Weekend, making her the first Black WNBA player to receive the honor.

Kids will see it as a doll.

The rest of us should see something else.

Another reminder that women’s sports aren’t waiting for permission anymore.

They’re building their own spotlight.

DON’S TAKE

Representation is powerful.

Success makes it even more powerful.

WHAT BELONGS IN A CLASSROOM?

Tuskegee University says bonnets, do-rags and bedroom slippers don’t.

Its new dress code has started a conversation that stretches far beyond one campus.

Supporters say colleges should prepare students for professional life.

Critics say professionalism shouldn’t begin with policing hairstyles and headwear.

It’s one of those debates where people hear the same words but have completely different conversations.

DON’S TAKE

Students deserve high standards.

They also deserve to understand why those standards matter.

LUCKY SLICES

The U.S. and Iran appear to be stepping back from direct attacks, at least for now. The hope is diplomacy gets a chance to do what missiles can’t.

President Trump travels to Michigan today, where manufacturing and tariffs are expected to dominate the conversation.

The FDA has approved a new over-the-counter pain medicine that combines two familiar medications.

Black Panther 3 is officially moving forward, with David Jonsson set to play T’Challa’s son.

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Until tomorrow…

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon