Wednesday, May 13, 2026

If you want a little luck today you came to the right place.

Here are 7 things you need to know before you start your day. Read this. Share it. And know that Something Good Is Going To Happen To You Today!'

Good morning. How are you doing. Grab your coffee. You are going to need it.

Last night we were tired but we were not hopeless. And I think that is the energy we all need right now.

Jemele Hill, Justin Pearson, and author and creator Myron Clifton joined me on the show and the conversation about redistricting and whether Black athletes should use their economic power against the SEC went somewhere real. The most important thing that came out of it was this. The idea is powerful but it has to be thought out. It cannot be social media noise. It has to be organized, strategic, and sustained. Otherwise it fizzles and the people erasing Black political power win twice. If you missed it go watch it right now.

Wednesday is here. The news did not slow down. Here are your Lucky Seven. Let’s go.

ONE. OBAMA JUST SHOWED UP IN TEXAS. AND THAT IS NOT AN ACCIDENT.

Barack Obama walked into a taco shop in Austin yesterday and told a room full of people they were looking at Texas’s next governor and senator. No announcement. No press conference. Secret Service agents opened the door and the restaurant manager realized for the first time who the VIP was.

James Talarico is running for Senate. Gina Hinojosa is running for governor. Obama worked the room for 30 minutes, paid cash, and walked out saying “Remember to vote.”

Obama does not show up anywhere by accident. He is the most careful political validator in the Democratic Party. When he appears quietly, without a formal endorsement attached, it means he has looked at the numbers and decided this race is real.

And the numbers back him up. Talarico is leading both potential Republican opponents in multiple polls. Prediction markets now give Democrats a 47 percent chance of winning that Senate seat. Two months ago it was 30 percent. Hinojosa is within five points of a four term incumbent governor sitting on $96 million.

Democrats have not won a statewide race in Texas since 1994. Not once in 32 years. The most popular Democrat alive just told a room full of Texans that this time is different.

Is Texas in play? The polls say maybe. Obama showing up says yes.

TWO. TRUMP IS ON A PLANE TO CHINA RIGHT NOW WITH MORE THAN A DOZEN BILLIONAIRES. YOU ARE NOT ON THAT PLANE.

While you read this, Trump is in the air headed to Beijing with Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Larry Fink, David Solomon, Stephen Schwarzman, Jensen Huang, and more than a dozen other CEOs negotiating your economic future. He meets Xi Jinping on Thursday and Friday.

This is the same man who told you Tuesday on camera that he does not think about Americans’ financial situation. Not even a little bit.

The agenda in Beijing is trade, tariffs, Taiwan, AI, and the Iran war. Every one of those issues lands directly on your kitchen table. And the people in that room have never once had to worry about their kitchen table.

THREE. THE FED HAS A NEW BOSS AND YOUR MORTGAGE IS ABOUT TO FEEL IT.

The Senate confirmed Kevin Warsh to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors yesterday 51 to 45. Today they vote to make him chair. Jerome Powell’s term ends Friday.

Warsh has one mission. Cut interest rates. Even with inflation at 3.8 percent. Even with gas at $4.52. Even with your cost of living at a three year high. Trump chose him because he will do what Powell refused to do. Put politics above your wallet.

Senator Elizabeth Warren called him a sock puppet for Trump. Warsh himself called for regime change at the Fed. Your mortgage rate, your car payment, your credit card interest. All of it runs through what happens in that building. The first rate decision under Warsh is June 16. Circle it.

FOUR. THE MAN NOW IN CHARGE OF YOUR FOOD AND MEDICINE IS DON JR.’S HUNTING BUDDY.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary resigned yesterday. The man replacing him is Kyle Diamantas, a 37 year old corporate lawyer with no medical degree and no scientific credentials who has been photographed holding dead turkeys with Donald Trump Jr.

Public Citizen confirmed what Vanity Fair first reported. He is Don Jr.’s hunting buddy. That is the qualification for the person who now decides what drugs your doctor can prescribe, what is safe in your food, and what medications you can access.

The mifepristone decision lands tomorrow at 5 PM. Don Jr.’s hunting buddy is in charge when that ruling comes down.

FIVE. CRACKING UNDER PRESSURE. TRUMP SAID HE DOESN’T CARE ABOUT YOUR FINANCES. THEN CALLED TWO FEMALE REPORTERS DUMB AND STUPID.

Tuesday on camera, the President of the United States told a reporter he does not think about Americans’ financial situation. Not even a little bit. I don’t think about anybody. His words.

This is the man managing a war that has cost nearly $29 billion. Gas at $4.52. Inflation at 3.8 percent, the highest in three years. Seventy seven percent of Americans including a majority of his own voters say his policies have made their cost of living worse. His approval on the economy is 30 percent. The lowest of his presidency.

And this did not happen in isolation. Monday he appeared to fall asleep in the Oval Office. Tuesday he made that statement. Then on the South Lawn called MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner a dumb person for accurately pointing out his ballroom costs doubled from $200 million to $400 million while he tried to fire Jerome Powell over 30 percent Fed cost overruns. Then called a second female reporter stupid for asking whether his economic policies were working. The White House posted both clips and celebrated them. Last Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial, ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott asked why he was focused on renovations while gas prices were soaring. He told her she could understand dirt better than him. The White House posted that clip too.

Three female reporters. Three attacks. Five days. Two days of erratic behavior on camera. A president telling the American people their struggles do not cross his mind.

The same man and the same party that screamed Sleepy Joe for four years and questioned Biden’s mental fitness daily. I never once saw actual video of Joe Biden asleep at his desk. I am not a doctor. But I am a journalist. And what I am watching this week is worse than anything they accused Biden of. The silence from the Sleepy Joe crowd is deafening.

SIX. LAST NIGHT’S SHOW WENT SOMEWHERE REAL. HERE IS WHAT YOU MISSED.

Jemele Hill, Justin Pearson, and Myron Clifton joined me last night and we had the most honest conversation I have seen yet about redistricting and the idea of a Black athlete boycott of the SEC.

Justin Pearson is running for Congress in the very district they are trying to redraw around him. He called it a political lynching. He is not wrong.

D.L. Hughley said it on a podcast this week. CNN played the clip. A fake graphic with Ryan Clark’s name went so viral he had to go on X and deny it. He never said it. The quote was fabricated.

The idea has real power. Black athletes generate billions for universities in states that are erasing Black political power. You cannot cash that check every Saturday and wipe out their communities’ representation every Tuesday. But a hashtag is not a boycott. A boycott needs a plan. That is the conversation we had. Watch the full conversation here:

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR. SOME OF THE GREATEST DISCOVERIES IN HISTORY HAPPENED BY ACCIDENT. THIS MIGHT BE ONE OF THEM.

Researchers just discovered that water sitting inside abandoned coal mine tunnels in Cumberland, British Columbia can be used as a geothermal energy source to heat and cool buildings. Cheaply. Cleanly. Almost no emissions. Nobody was looking for it. Nobody planned it. They stumbled onto it.

It got me thinking about something I mentioned on a Substack stream yesterday. Penicillin was discovered because Alexander Fleming left a petri dish out by accident. X-rays happened when Wilhelm Röntgen was experimenting with something else entirely. The artificial sweetener saccharin was discovered because a researcher misheard his instructions. He was told to test a substance. He thought he was told to taste it. And he did. And the rest is history.

If this works the way researchers believe it can, it does not just change Cumberland. It changes West Virginia. Kentucky. Every coal community in Appalachia that has been told for decades there is no future for them.

The universe has a way of showing us what we need exactly when we need it. We just have to be connected enough to notice. Something good is going to happen to you today. This is why I believe that.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Thursday. 5 PM. The abortion pill clock hits zero. Samuel Alito is making the call. The Trump administration still has not told the court what it thinks. That silence is an answer. Do not look away.

Queen Latifah is joining The Voice Season 30 this fall. Grammy winner. Emmy winner. Oscar nominee. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee this November. A hip hop pioneer in that red chair. U.N.I.T.Y. We could use that word right now.

Iran’s parliament speaker said this morning their military is ready to teach a lesson to any aggressor. The ceasefire is technically still in place. Barely.

Gas is $4.52. It was $2.98 the day the Iran war started February 28. That gap is not an accident. It is a policy.

Alabama primary is May 19. One week. The votes won’t count in four districts- those primaries will be held in August. They redrew the map to dilute your vote. Show up anyway. Especially anyway.

If today is your birthday you are a Gemini on the Taurus cusp. Curious, loyal, and probably already three steps ahead of everyone in the room. Use that today.

Jerome Powell’s term as Fed chair ends Friday. He is staying on the board on purpose to protect the institution’s independence. Respect that man.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

And remember:

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon