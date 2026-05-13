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Jenny Duceour's avatar
Jenny Duceour
2h

The power of a black former president in the face of this racist and bigoted regime isn’t to be overlooked! Trump is going to lose what’s left of his mind when he realizes that it’s Barack HUSSEIN Obama who tipped Texas and other red states away from his trash can of an administration.

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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
2h

Another great synopsis Don.

I just wish the news was less depressing. 😢

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