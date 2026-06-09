Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Good morning, sleepyhead.

I know you’re dragging right now. Because I am too. That game went almost to midnight and I was on a plane in my Knicks shirt watching it on my phone with the guy sitting next to me. We were reacting like we were in a sports bar. The people around us were not exactly thrilled. But they got it eventually.

Sports is one of the few things left in this country that brings people together. No matter who you voted for. No matter what you believe. You put on the blue and orange and you are all in it together. That is what last night was supposed to be. New York City’s moment. Twenty-seven years of waiting.

And then Donald Trump showed up.

Nobody asked him. New York City did not want him there. And in case he didn’t know they let him know from the very beginning. During the national anthem. No doubt about it. They booed him relentlessly. Bigly. Big old boos that echoed through the whole building. There was no mistaking what that was.

A loser showed up and caused the winners to lose. Bad juju. The outdoor watch parties canceled. Fans in ridiculous security lines. The energy killed before tip-off. All because one man cannot let a moment exist that is not about him.

He said on his way out he heard mostly cheers.

He was not at the same game. Not physically. And not in his head. Which is a whole other story about how delusional this man is. But I digress.

Series still 2-1 Knicks. Game 4 Wednesday. Two wins away. Down is not out.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. HE GOT BOOED. THE KNICKS LOST. NEW YORK HAS THOUGHTS.

Donald Trump sat in James Dolan’s luxury suite with members of his administration while the crowd booed him during the national anthem. He told reporters he heard mostly cheers when he left. The Spurs won 115-111. It was a four point game right down to the final seconds. The Knicks’ 13-game winning streak is over. Series 2-1 Knicks. Game 4 Wednesday at 8:30 PM Eastern on ABC. Two wins away from the first championship since 1973.

AOC called his presence a vibe killer. New York called it a jinx. I call it what it is. A man who cannot help making everything about himself. Even other people’s joy.

TWO. PRATT FINISHED THIRD. TRUMP AND THE TWO JOHNSONS ARE CRYING RIGGED. WITHOUT EVIDENCE.

Nithya Raman overtook Spencer Pratt for second place as mail-in ballots came in for the Los Angeles mayoral primary. Bass won. Raman second. Pratt third. Bass vs Raman in November.

And immediately Trump was on Truth Social crying rigged. No evidence. No basis. No court that will hear it.

Speaker Mike Johnson went on CNN and when asked for evidence of fraud said: you tell me Manu. Called the election stinks to high heaven. Then admitted the fraud claims are impossible to prove. And kept making them anyway.

Senator Ron Johnson went on NewsNation saying there is tons of evidence of fraud. This is the same Ron Johnson who was caught on hidden camera in 2021 saying the 2020 election was not stolen. That Trump lost because 51,000 Republican voters did not vote for him. His own words. On tape. He has since reversed course completely.

And here is what ends the whole argument. Trump’s own hand-picked US Attorney for Los Angeles debunked the specific viral fraud claim himself. The claim that Pratt received zero votes in one ballot count was false. Debunked by Trump’s own Justice Department.

California law requires counties to count all mail-in ballots received by Tuesday. This is how California elections have always worked. This is not fraud. This is math.

THREE. MAINE VOTES TODAY. THE MOST SCANDAL-PLAGUED CANDIDATE DEMOCRATS HAVE IS STILL PROBABLY GOING TO WIN.

Maine voters are heading to the polls right now for the Democratic Senate primary. Graham Platner. Military veteran. Oyster farmer. Hit with allegations of physical intimidation by ex-girlfriends. Explicit sexting leaks. Incendiary Reddit posts. A past Nazi-symbol tattoo controversy. The national Democratic establishment has been quietly terrified.

And he is still heavily favored to win today.

Governor Janet Mills suspended her campaign in April but never formally withdrew. Still on the ballot. David Costello also on the ballot. Maine uses ranked choice voting. Polls close at 8 PM Eastern tonight.

If Platner wins today he faces Susan Collins in November. The latest poll has him up 9 points. The most competitive Senate race in the country. Democrats are going to have to decide whether a man with this much baggage is the right person to carry their banner.

Watch this one tonight.

FOUR. WHILE TRUMP WAS AT A BASKETBALL GAME XI JINPING WAS MEETING KIM JONG UN.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang Monday for his first visit to North Korea in seven years. Both leaders emphasized an unbreakable bond. Their joint statement targeted the Western-led global order. Days before Xi’s arrival North Korea unveiled a new facility that effectively doubled its production capacity for weapons-grade nuclear materials.

Xi is reasserting Chinese dominance over North Korea after years of watching Kim cozy up to Putin and send troops to Ukraine. This is a major geopolitical realignment happening in real time. China. North Korea. Russia. All tightening their bonds.

The world does not wait for basketball games to end.

FIVE. TRUMP’S BORDER CZAR IS THREATENING TO FLOOD NEW YORK CITY WITH ICE AGENTS.

Tom Homan went on national television Sunday and openly threatened to deploy more ICE agents into New York City than anyone has ever seen. He said: it’s coming.

Why? Because Governor Kathy Hochul and state officials had the nerve to pass laws protecting their communities. Banning federal agents from wearing masks during operations. Keeping local police out of federal deportation schemes. Barring agents from schools and places of worship.

Homan’s response to local governments doing their jobs is to threaten a federal occupation of the largest city in America. Sending massive teams into densely populated neighborhoods. People with no criminal records. People who have been here for decades. People whose children were born here.

Mayor Mamdani said the city will not cooperate. Governor Hochul said the laws stand. Homan said it is coming anyway.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: AMERICANS ARE LEAVING THE UNITED STATES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE THE GREAT DEPRESSION.

For the first time since 1935 more people are leaving the United States than moving in. Not immigrants. Americans. Packing up and going.

The Brookings Institution confirmed it. The Census Bureau confirmed it. A net loss of approximately 150,000 people in 2025. Accelerating in 2026.

Portugal. Germany. Ireland. Spain. Places where a dollar goes further. Where healthcare does not bankrupt you. Where your 5-year-old does not do active shooter drills in kindergarten.

One in five Americans say that given the opportunity they would permanently move to another country. Forty percent of women between the ages of 15 and 44 say they are ready to go.

The last time this happened Franklin Roosevelt was trying to hold a country together during the worst economic collapse in American history.

The shining city on a hill is losing its residents. That is not a political talking point. That is Census Bureau data.

SEVEN. HELLOFRESH DROPPED A PRIDE CAMPAIGN AND CONSERVATIVES ARE HAVING A MELTDOWN.

HelloFresh ran a Pride Month campaign acknowledging that eating might not be a top priority for everyone celebrating. Offered high-fiber meal kits for people who are prepping. Dropped a promo code called BOTTOMSUP.

Conservatives are losing their minds. Threatening boycotts. Warning about the fall of Western civilization. Over a fiber joke.

The people hyperventilating about a promo code are the same people who have spent years telling us they are not bothered by the gays. They seem very bothered.

Happy Pride Month. Bottoms up.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

A US Army Apache attack helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz Monday night. Two-person crew safely rescued. Cause unknown. Not clear whether it was shot down by Iranian fire experienced mechanical failure or went down for another reason. Neither the White House nor CENTCOM commented. Trump told reporters the pilots are fine. Day 101 of a war with no end in sight. A helicopter down near the closed Strait. Watch this one closely.

Pope Leo XIV addressed the Spanish parliament Monday and condemned the escalating violence between Israel and Iran. Called every war a painful defeat of the capacity to negotiate. Urged world leaders to demonstrate diplomatic courage. A voice worth listening to even if the people firing the missiles are not listening.

Israel and Iran signaled a halt to direct military exchanges after hours of heavy missile strikes Sunday night pushed their fragile ceasefire to the brink. The pause is volatile. Both nations warned they are ready to resume if triggered by further hostilities. Fragile is the right word.

Trump posted on Truth Social demanding Senate Majority Leader John Thune immediately fire Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough. She ruled that the SAVE America Act requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote violates budget reconciliation rules. Cannot pass with a simple majority. The nonpartisan official whose job is to make sure the Senate follows its own rules is now a target because she did her job.

The Knicks still lead the NBA Finals 2-1. Game 4 is Wednesday at 8:30 PM Eastern on ABC at Madison Square Garden. Two wins away. Down is not out. The fourth quarter exists for a reason.

The Pentagon reduced its recognized military faith codes from over 200 to 31. Mormon lawmakers Mike Lee and John Curtis of Utah erupted when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was excluded from the Christian category. The Pentagon responded by removing the Christian label from all 31 categories entirely. Problem solved by making it everyone’s problem.

A federal judge struck down Trump’s $100,000 fee on H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers. Judge Leo Sorokin ruled it was an unlawful tax that Congress never authorized. A coalition of 20 Democratic state attorneys general won. The administration continues to lose in court. Keep paying attention to the courts.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon