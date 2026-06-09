Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CJ's avatar
CJ
2h

I love getting this in my feed every morning. It’s the highlight of my day gets me ready for the day thanks, DON.

Reply
Share
Maureen Marfell's avatar
Maureen Marfell
1h

Always enjoy this Newsletter Don.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture