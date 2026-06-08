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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
12h

I hope the fans boos are deafening. He doesnt belong there and New Yorkers will gladly let him know.

The good news is getting more scarce each day.

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Ezekiel Springer's avatar
Ezekiel Springer
12h

My fellow Knicks fans, remember to boo loudly whenever his face comes on the jumbotron!

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