Monday, June 8th, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

What a weekend.

Tim and I were honorary uncles at the bat mitzvah of our dear friend’s daughter Lili. Our friend Darren Walker showed up in a seersucker suit with a Lemon Nation pride shirt underneath. Our pictures on his chest. We got blinged out with light up glasses and glowing necklaces and danced like we had not a care in the world. And for a few hours we didn’t.

But then I came home and read Scott Pelley’s interview in the New York Times. And watched the Trump Welker interview from the barn in Wisconsin. My heart broke and my blood boiled at the same time. Two journalists doing the job the way it is supposed to be done. Both paying a price for it. Full stories in Two and Three this morning.

And while all of that was happening Israel and Iran started shooting at each other again. Day 100 of the war. This morning. While I was getting ready to write this newsletter.

I looked at those kids at Lili’s bat mitzvah dancing and laughing and full of life and thought maybe they will fix what we keep breaking. I hope so.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. DAY 100. IRAN AND ISRAEL ARE SHOOTING AT EACH OTHER AGAIN. THIS MORNING.

Today is the 100th day of the Iran war. And this morning Israel and Iran traded strikes in the most serious exchange since the April ceasefire.

Israel struck an Iranian petrochemical complex overnight. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it targeted two Israeli military bases. Iran declared an end to its military operations against Israel this morning. Israel has not yet responded. The Houthi rebels in Yemen announced they are banning Israeli shipping in the Red Sea. Adding yet another front to a conflict that was supposed to be winding down.

Trump posted on Truth Social demanding both sides immediately stop shooting. Said both sides are looking for an immediate ceasefire and that final negotiations on peace are proceeding quote subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way.

A hundred days in. The ceasefire is barely breathing. The Strait of Hormuz is still closed. Your gas is still above four dollars. And the president is posting on Truth Social.

TWO. SCOTT PELLEY SAID EVERYTHING. THREE VETERANS ARE STILL STANDING AT 60 MINUTES. FOR NOW.

If you have not seen Scott Pelley’s interview with the New York Times we will give you everything you need to know this morning at 10 AM Eastern on Hot Topics Live right here on Substack and on YouTube.

He told everything. The bribe CBS reportedly paid Trump to get the Paramount merger approved. Bari Weiss asking him to write that Renee Good was driving toward the officer who shot her when the video showed the opposite. The story that came within 19 minutes of not getting on air. The firing of Tanya Simon who spent her whole childhood not knowing if her father Bob Simon would come home from war zones. Told to get out by five o’clock. After thirty years.

Pelley teared up. Said it was like your spouse being murdered. Said CBS News is on fire. Said there is no democracy without journalism.

After the firings of Pelley, Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecilia Vega, and Tanya Simon three veterans issued a joint statement saying they are staying. Lesley Stahl. Bill Whitaker. Jon Wertheim. Said they don’t want to see 60 Minutes die. Called out how their colleagues were treated.

Good. Brave. And also. Nobody is untouchable there. Pelley proved that. The people who fired him are still running the place. Everyone still standing there should know that.

THREE. TRUMP IS COMING TO THE KNICKS GAME TONIGHT. AND NEW YORKERS ARE NOT HAVING IT.

The Knicks lead the NBA Finals 2-0. Game 3 is tonight at Madison Square Garden. The first NBA Finals home game in New York since 1999. And Trump is coming.

He is the first sitting president in history to attend an NBA Finals game. And his attendance has already cost thousands of New Yorkers their right to celebrate outside the building.

The outdoor watch party at Plaza 33 outside MSG. Canceled. NYPD canceled it in coordination with the Secret Service. Roads blocked. Counter-sniper teams deployed. Fans told to arrive two hours early. No bags allowed. Business owners around MSG furious about lost revenue.

Tens of thousands of fans who cannot afford tickets inside now being told to watch from Bryant Park or Wollman Rink or Brooklyn Bowl. Bryant Park is over a mile away. Brooklyn Bowl is in Williamsburg. Nobody who wanted to be outside Madison Square Garden tonight feeling the energy of this moment is going to feel it at Bryant Park or Brooklyn Bowl. That is not the same thing. And everyone knows it.

When asked about fans being priced out Trump said: watch it on television. It’s semi-free. That’s the way life goes.

Semi-free. To working class New Yorkers who have waited 27 years to watch their team in the Finals.

I went to Madison Square Garden this weekend and talked to people. Not one person was excited about Trump coming. The opposite actually. But every single person was excited about Mayor Zohran Mamdani being there. New York City’s mayor. Showing up for his city. That is what leadership looks like.

Watch what New Yorkers had to say: https://www.instagram.com/donlemonofficial?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

FOUR. THE SLUSH FUND IS DEAD. EXCEPT TRUMP KEEPS SAYING IT ISN’T.

Todd Blanche told Congress under oath the fund was dead. Period. That was Tuesday. By Wednesday Trump told reporters he would have to ask the lawyers. Called it a wonderful thing. And on Sunday in Wisconsin he told Kristen Welker: I don’t know what’s going to happen with the weaponization fund. I love the idea.

He has said some version of this multiple times since Blanche declared it dead. Senate Republicans blocked a measure that would have permanently banned it. The DOJ is fighting in court right now to prevent a judge from making the block permanent.

His own AG says dead. Trump keeps saying he loves it. The Senate killed the permanent ban. And the DOJ is in court fighting to keep it alive.

The fund is not dead. Trump keeps telling you so himself.

FIVE. TRUMP’S UFC FIGHT ON THE MALL MAY NOT HAPPEN.

An emergency injunction has been filed to stop the UFC fight at the White House on June 14th. The Public Integrity Project lawsuit alleges the administration bypassed mandatory environmental reviews. Built a 5000-seat stadium on federal parkland without congressional authorization. Violated National Park Service regulations that strictly ban sporting events on those grounds. And that Trump himself recently bought up to $50,000 in stock in TKO the UFC’s parent company while using public land for a private for-profit event charging Americans $8.99 to watch it on Paramount Plus.

The White House calls it an obstructionist stunt. A judge has to decide. Watch this.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: THE IRAN WAR IS STARVING PEOPLE WHO HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT.

The United Nations issued a severe alert this weekend. The 100-day blockade in the Middle East has triggered a catastrophic domino effect across the globe. International aid networks are running on empty. Severe malnutrition rates are skyrocketing across Africa and Afghanistan. Babies. Families. People who have nothing to do with any of these political games. Starving because world leaders cannot find a way to stop.

The Iran war is not just a Middle East story. It is a global food security story. And it is getting worse every day the Strait stays closed.

SEVEN. HISTORY MADE AT THE TONY AWARDS. DURING PRIDE MONTH.

At the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall this weekend costume designer Qween Jean became the first openly transgender person in history to win a Tony Award. She won for her breathtaking work on Cats: The Jellicle Ball. Bringing the genius of Black queer ballroom culture to the center of the American theater world. She accepted the award in a gorgeous lavender gown and told the room that trans people are here to take up space and shift the paradigm. The entire audience stood.

During Pride Month. In a year when trans people are under assault from federal policy in ways not seen in decades. Qween Jean walked onto that stage and won.

The arts always lead. Always.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

A federal judge completely struck down the Trump administration’s sweeping freeze on asylum and immigration benefits. Ruled that locking eligible applicants out of the system solely based on their country of birth is unlawful. Normal case processing must immediately restart for individuals from 39 targeted nations. The courts keep saying no. Keep paying attention to the courts.

Federal whistleblowers revealed a Trump administration plan backed by DOGE to falsely declare 2.7 million living people deceased in the Social Security Administration database. Designed to force immigrants to self-deport by destroying their access to jobs banking and government benefits. 2.7 million living people. Declared dead. By their own government. On purpose.

Trump signed an executive order reclassifying approximately 8000 senior career federal workers stripping them of civil service protections and making them at-will employees subject to political firing without cause. The nonpartisan professional civil service that has kept the government functioning across administrations for generations. Being dismantled. Quietly. On a weekend.

The Chicago Bears board of directors voted Thursday to advance plans for a new stadium in Hammond Indiana. Not a final decision. But one source told ESPN barring anything very strange it is a done deal. Illinois lawmakers failed to pass a stadium financing package before adjourning their spring session. Indiana approved up to $1 billion in incentives. The Bears have committed $2 billion to the project. Construction could start as soon as next spring with a stadium ready by 2031. A 106-year-old Chicago institution may be headed to Indiana. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson notes there is not a shovel in the ground yet. Watch this space.

This afternoon at 1 PM Eastern Tim Cook delivers his final WWDC keynote as Apple CEO. After 15 years leading Apple he steps down in September when John Ternus takes over. Today’s keynote is expected to unveil a completely rebuilt Siri powered by Google’s Gemini AI. Claude becomes an iPhone option for the first time. iOS 27 drops today. Watch it live on Apple’s YouTube channel at 1 PM Eastern.

The Knicks lead the NBA Finals 2-0 after a thrilling 105-104 Game 2 victory in San Antonio on Friday. Game 3 is tonight at Madison Square Garden. The first NBA Finals home game in New York since 1999. Two wins away from the first championship since 1973. New York City is electric. Go Knicks.

The latest jobs report showed 172,000 jobs added in May. Beat expectations. Third consecutive month of growth. Unemployment held at 4.3%. The economy is not collapsing. But gas is still above four dollars. Inflation is still above where it was when Biden left office. And 70% of farmers still cannot afford fertilizer. The number is real. So is everything else.

Share

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon