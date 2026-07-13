Monday, July 13, 2026

Seven things. Start here.

This newsletter is reader supported. No billionaires. No corporate overlords. Just you and me. Hit subscribe if you are not already in. Share it with three people who need to know.

Share

Lindsey Graham is dead.

71 years old. Aortic dissection. Saturday night at his Capitol Hill home. He had just flown back from Ukraine where he met Zelenskyy and was lobbying senators on a Russian sanctions package. Trump spoke to him around 7 PM. Said he sounded a little tired. Emergency personnel called Saturday night. He did not make it.

And before the media spends the next week telling you what a great man he was let me say something different.

Lindsey Graham told you exactly who Donald Trump was in 2016. Called him a race-baiting xenophobic bigot. Said if Republicans nominated Trump they would get destroyed and deserve it. Said Trump was a narcissist and an egomaniac. He had Trump completely figured out.

And then he did a complete one-eighty. Became Trump’s most loyal Senate defender. His golf buddy. His legislative weapon. The man who had diagnosed the disease became one of its most enthusiastic carriers. He told the country to use his words against him if a Supreme Court vacancy opened in an election year. Then confirmed Amy Coney Barrett weeks before the 2020 election.

After the January 6th meeting with Capitol officers his office put out a press release calling it productive and emotional and promising he was committed to making sure the story of January 6 was fully told. Then he voted against the January 6 commission.

Michael Fanone the Capitol Police officer beaten on January 6th said it better than anyone on Substack Sunday. He described Graham looking the grieving mother of a dead police officer in the face and barking that he was not going to listen to her blame Trump for January 6th. Then when Fanone tried to show him his body cam footage from that day Graham turned away and looked at his phone.

That is who Lindsey Graham was. Not the John McCain ally the media will spend this week celebrating. The man who looked at January 6th footage and reached for his phone.

He was also a man who spent his entire career in the closet while standing with a party that demonized and restricted the rights of LGBTQ people. His record on those issues was not incidental. It was a choice. Made repeatedly. Over decades.

The Senate Republican majority is now 52-47. McConnell still hospitalized. Graham gone. Special primary August 11. The political machine never stops.

And neither do we. Because knowing the truth about who these people were and are is not despair. It is the beginning of clarity. And clarity is how we fight back.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

2. NOLAN WELLS. NEW DETAILS. A VIRAL PHOTO. AND WHY THE DISTINCTION BETWEEN FACT AND RUMOR MATTERS.

Confirmed new details first. Messages were deleted from Nolan’s phone before his family got it back. An alleged argument on the island was captured on Snapchat. Independent autopsy results still pending delayed due to canceled flights. Colin Kaepernick funded the independent autopsy. Tyler Perry is paying for the funeral.

Now the viral photo. A photo is circulating on social media claiming to show Nolan at a mainland pool party in Jackson County before 1 AM on July 5th. If true it would contradict the official timeline. Ben Crump reposted it. It is spreading fast.

But no official statement has confirmed this is Nolan Wells. No law enforcement agency has verified it. The image was originally posted on a teenager’s Instagram with the caption Summer 26. The timestamp showing when it was posted is not the same as a timestamp proving when the photo was taken. Those are two very different things.

This show does not spread unverified information. We report what is confirmed. We flag what is not. This photo is not confirmed. Do not share it as fact.

228-769-3063. Call if you know anything. His phone was taken. Messages were deleted. Someone knows something. The family deserves answers based on truth not social media rumors.

3. McCONNELL BREAKS SILENCE AFTER 26 DAYS. SAYS HE FELL AND HAS PNEUMONIA. DOES NOT MENTION THE CARDIAC ARREST AUDIO.

After 26 days McConnell released a statement Sunday. Said he fell at his Washington home in mid-June and briefly lost consciousness. Mild pneumonia. No heart attack. No stroke. No tumor. No hemorrhage. Regaining strength at a physical rehab facility. His office released a photo of him and wife Elaine Chao smiling and holding today’s Washington Post sports section. Proof of life.

But the EMS dispatch audio from June 14 said cardiac arrest and CPR in progress. His statement does not address that audio. Not once.

He also says he won’t be able to return to the Senate floor to vote for some time. With Graham now dead and the majority at 52-47 that is a problem that just became significantly more urgent.

He explained the fall. He explained the pneumonia. He did not explain the cardiac arrest audio. That is the one question his statement refuses to answer.

4. JAY-Z BROUGHT BEYONCÉ AND BLUE IVY TO YANKEE STADIUM. THE SHOW WAS HISTORIC. THE TARGET CONTROVERSY IS REAL.

Friday night. Yankee Stadium. Beyoncé opened the show in a Yankees jersey singing Mary J Blige’s hook on Can’t Knock the Hustle. Blue Ivy played piano live during Feelin It at 14 years old. Nas performed. Alicia Keys closed with Empire State of Mind. One of the great nights in New York music history.

But Jay-Z used a freestyle during the show to address what has been following him since June. He partnered with Target for an exclusive white vinyl edition of Reasonable Doubt for the 30th anniversary. The Black community boycott of Target over its DEI rollback is still very much active. Nina Turner and Tamika Mallory kept it running well into 2026. Critics called him a sellout. Said he was handing Target Black cultural validation at exactly the wrong moment.

His freestyle response was essentially: you people pick and choose who to boycott. The response to the response has not been warmer. People are calling him a corporate billionaire dressed up as a revolutionary.

The show was extraordinary. The controversy is real. Both things are true. That is Jay-Z in 2026.

5. TRUMP CALLED THE HOUSING BILL A BIG YAWN. IT BECAME LAW ANYWAY. WITHOUT HIM.

At midnight Saturday the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act became law without Trump’s signature. The most significant housing legislation since 1990. Trump called it a big yawn. Called it unimportant. Refused to sign it because the Senate would not pass his voter suppression bill. Tried to use millions of Americans who cannot afford homes as leverage.

The Constitution did not care. Congress stayed in session. The 10-day clock ran out. The bill became law.

Bans large corporate investors who own 350 or more homes from buying more single-family properties. Forces corporate landlords to sell rental communities after seven years with current renters getting first right to buy. Passed 85-5 in the Senate and 396-13 in the House. Veto-proof. Trump knew he could not stop it.

He called it a big yawn. Millions of Americans who cannot afford rent just got the most significant housing relief in 36 years.

6. THE MICHAEL JACKSON BIOPIC JUST CROSSED $1 BILLION. THE FIRST BIOPIC IN HISTORY. THE AUDIENCE HAS SPOKEN.

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael has officially crossed $1 billion at the global box office. The first biographical film in history to hit that milestone. Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson stars in his acting debut. Colman Domingo and Nia Long as his parents.

The film does not address allegations made against Jackson later in his career. It does not have to. Michael Jackson was acquitted on all 14 counts at his 2005 criminal trial. Not guilty is not guilty. The accusers’ credibility has been questioned extensively. The audience delivered its own verdict. 97% audience score against a 37% critics score. A billion dollars worth of people showed up for Michael Jackson.

A sequel is reportedly already in development.

Not guilty is not guilty. A billion times over.

7. OFF THE RADAR. FEDERAL AGENTS SHOWED UP AT NEW YORK TIMES JOURNALISTS’ HOMES FRIDAY NIGHT TO FORCE GRAND JURY TESTIMONY.

Late Friday night federal agents delivered grand jury subpoenas to several New York Times journalists at their homes. Related to the Times’s investigative reporting on security vulnerabilities with Trump’s Qatari-gifted Air Force One. Attempting to force reporters to reveal confidential sources before a grand jury next week.

This is the same administration that arrested this show’s host while he was livestreaming a protest. The same administration firing independent agency heads. The same administration threatening election officials with criminal prosecution. Showing up at journalists’ homes at night to serve subpoenas is not law enforcement. It is intimidation.

The First Amendment is not a suggestion. This is what the suppression of journalism looks like in America in 2026.

This newsletter is reader supported. If you are not already a subscriber hit that button right now and join Lemon Nation. Share it with three people today. It grows one reader at a time and we need you in it.

Share

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon