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Stan En Daliva's avatar
Stan En Daliva
12h

From CPR to just a fall? Naw!

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MIRIAM GOERK's avatar
MIRIAM GOERK
12h

Not buying one story that they tell about

McConnell, I’m betting that he’s brain dead

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