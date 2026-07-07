Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Seven things. Start here.

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Democrats have a problem in Maine. And they need to deal with it today.

Graham Platner won the Democratic Senate primary to take on Susan Collins. One of the most important Senate races in the country. And now he is sitting on a sexual assault allegation with a paper trail. A former girlfriend. Therapist notes. Corroborating witnesses. A Wall Street Journal story about texting other women that dropped before the primary. And a governor who never endorsed him even after he won.

He says it is categorically false. He has not said he is staying in the race.

This is the moment. Democrats spent years saying believe women. Saying accountability matters. The Senate majority could be on the line. And how the party handles the next 48 hours will tell you everything about whether they actually mean what they say.

Story One.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

1. MAINE DEMOCRAT ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT. THE PARTY HAS 48 HOURS TO FIGURE OUT WHAT IT STANDS FOR.

Jenny Racicot. 41. Maine. Former girlfriend of Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner. Told Politico he entered her home drunk in 2021 and forced himself on her while she said no. Repeatedly. She has therapist notes. Friend messages. A corroborating witness who knew the story long before Platner was ever a candidate.

Platner says it is categorically false. Has not committed to staying in the race. Said he is taking time to reflect on the best path forward.

The Maine Democratic Party has options. Retiring congressman Jared Golden. Former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah. Former state Senate president Troy Jackson. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Governor Janet Mills never endorsed Platner even after he won the primary. She knew something.

This is not complicated. Either the paper trail means something or it does not. The party cannot have it both ways.

2. BELGIUM SAID “OVERTURN THIS.” USA LOST 4-1. WORLD CUP OVER.

Trump called FIFA. Got Balogun’s suspension reversed. Made it a whole diplomatic incident. Belgium was furious. The world was watching.

Belgium won 4-1. De Ketelaere scored twice. Freese made a critical error for the third. Lukaku added a fourth in stoppage time just to make absolutely sure everyone felt it. Balogun had one shot on goal the entire game. Courtois saved it.

Belgium posted two words after the final whistle. Overturn this. 🤷🏽‍♂️

They earned that. Belgium was better. Full stop.

3. NOLAN WELLS. WE ARE NOT MOVING ON.

18 years old. Ocean Springs Mississippi. Wide receiver. Freshman. Found Monday in the water off Horn Island. Went there July 4th with friends. The only Black person in the group. Friends left. He did not come home. Nobody who was on that island has told the full story.

If you were on Horn Island July 4th call 228-769-3063. Right now. Not later.

His mother said God took his time creating our son. We will keep saying his name until somebody answers the questions his family deserves answered.

4. A MAN SENT AN EMAIL TO ICE. FEDERAL AGENTS TRACKED HIM TO HIS HOUSE.

David Streever wrote a critical email to the former head of ICE. Feds showed up at his home in Rochester New York. Then tracked him to his hotel. Left a warning note suggesting the email may have been illegal. He is now suing for First Amendment retaliation.

An email. They tracked him across state lines.

I know something about being targeted for speaking truth. David Streever is not alone. And this should terrify every single one of us.

5. TRUMP AT NATO TODAY. THE ALLIES HE GHOSTED ARE IN THE ROOM.

Ankara Turkey. The same leaders who watched him sign an Iran peace deal that lasted nine days. The same partners who absorbed the economic shock of his war. The same allies he called freeloaders for years. All in the same room with him today. Marco Rubio somewhere doing cleanup in real time.

He created the mess. Now he has to sit in it. In front of witnesses. With cameras. Good.

6. 25 AMERICANS DIED FROM HEAT OVER THE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND. NOBODY SAID A WORD.

Phoenix 118 degrees. Las Vegas 117. Death Valley 130. 25 dead. Highest rate of heat related ER visits since 2017. No presidential statement. No national moment of acknowledgment. No chyron. Nothing.

While America watched fireworks and broken Ferris wheels 25 people died from heat.

Climate is not coming. It is here. It is killing people. And Washington has moved on.

7. BEYONCÉ DROPPED ON THE FOURTH AND THE INTERNET STILL HAS NOT RECOVERED.

Morning Dew. Classic R&B. No announcement. No press release. No broken Ferris wheel. No five dollar Minute Maid lemonade in a plastic bottle. Just music landing exactly when it needed to.

While Trump’s America 250 party got rained out by God Beyoncé showed up on time and delivered. The way she always does.

No further comment necessary.

RAPID FIRE. SEVEN MORE. DON’T BLINK.

Norway beat Brazil 2-1. Haaland scored twice. He is 6 foot 5 moves like a cheat code and just sent Brazil home. Extraordinary.

Trump told Congress to end birthright citizenship legislatively after SCOTUS upheld it 6-3. Called it too bad for our country. A birthright citizen just played in the World Cup for us. Too bad for our country.

SCOTUS said states can ban trans girls from sports. Becky Pepper-Jackson is 15 and just wants to run track. Trump posted BIG WIN in all caps. She is 15.

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson in court today. Critical hearing. The case that has consumed conservative media for weeks reaches a turning point.

Trump lifted export restrictions on Anthropic’s most advanced AI models called Fable and Mythos. Now going international. The AI race just got more complicated and more global.

The reflecting pool is still green. Still being drained. Olympic canoeist still facing charges for touching peeling paint. America 250 forever.

Paul Pelosi involved in a hit and run in California Saturday. Left a parked car with major damage. No injuries reported. Nancy Pelosi’s office has not commented. This is not going away.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon