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hcmBoston's avatar
hcmBoston
4h

The Paul Pelosi incident would not be in the news if he weren’t Nancy Pelosi’s husband. No one was injured. Apparently, he was not intoxicated. He didn’t get a “pass”. Maybe he shouldn’t be driving, but that’s an issue for many older folks. Can we use this as an opportunity to revisit vision and other re-testing for people “over a certain age”? I’m one of those people, and i think it’s important.

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Peter N. Faiz's avatar
Peter N. Faiz
2h

Don, I just got to say — there’s a story on how you re-invented yourself, or did you? After ‘the firing’ you lived life, I assume from the pictures, and enjoyed yourself. You waded into the new phase of your career with nary a worry. Now you’re back on top(ish) again. That’s cool.

There’s a story there, on how you handled the weight of it all and came out looking younger, happier and darn gosh it, freer! Tell that please.

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