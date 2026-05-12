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Joseph Elliot Gerard Ferguson's avatar
Joseph Elliot Gerard Ferguson
4h

Don Lemon has arrived! Congratulations on your awards. Isn’t it amazing that no matter what happens our folks continue to put one foot in front of another???

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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
4h

This daily newsletter is 🔥 Don. Its bite sized synopsis that is much easier to digest.

Keep up the great work.

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