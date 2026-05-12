Tuesday, May 12, 2026

If you want a little luck today you came to the right place.

Here are 7 things you need to know before you start your day. Read this. Share it. And know that Something Good Is Going To Happen To You Today!

Good morning. Hope you slept better than I did.

I was out late last night at the Webby Awards. I’ll tell you more about that in a bit. But while everybody was celebrating and taking photos, news started breaking and I found myself stepping away to record a quick social media update for Lemon Nation. Honestly, that moment kind of summed up America right now.

Because while everybody’s arguing over headlines and polls and political strategy, something bigger is happening underneath all of it and a whole lot of people can feel it. Especially Black Americans.

What’s happening to Black voting power right now does not feel random and it does not feel new. It feels familiar. This is the same country that panicked after Reconstruction when Black political power started growing and suddenly the rules changed. Districts got redrawn. Laws got rewritten. Representation got watered down. Different era, different language, same fear: don’t let Black folks gain too much political power.

But what makes this moment different is how slick it is. This is not the old racism most people grew up learning about in history books. No burning crosses. No politicians standing at podiums openly screaming slurs. This version wears a suit. It speaks legalese. It hides behind court rulings and phrases like “constitutional fairness” and “race neutral policies.”

And honestly, that may be what makes it so dangerous.

Because now the very laws and protections that were created to correct generations of discrimination are being turned around and used against the very people they were supposed to protect. That’s the knife twist in all of this. The same Voting Rights Act protections that once helped open doors are now being described as the problem.

White supremacy adapts. Racism adapts. It mutates with the times. And what we’re watching right now may be one of the most polished and politically sophisticated versions America has ever seen.

You can wrap it up in legal language all day long, but a whole lot of people know exactly what they’re looking at.

And honestly, I think people are exhausted by being told not to believe what they can clearly see happening right in front of them. Exhausted by the gaslighting. Exhausted by the double standards. Exhausted by the performance.

People want honesty right now. Real honesty.

Which, by the way, brings me back to why I was at the Webbys last night. But I’ll save that for later.

For now, grab your coffee. Here are your Lucky Seven. And in spite of all of it, I still believe something good is going to happen to you today.

Let’s go.

ONE. HERE WE GO AGAIN. THE ATTACK ON BLACK POLITICAL POWER.

The Supreme Court allowing Alabama to move forward with a congressional map that weakens Black voting representation is not some abstract legal debate for cable television panels.

It’s about power.

It’s about who gets represented. Who gets heard. And who gets erased.

This comes as South Carolina enters its own redistricting fight involving its only Black congressional district and longtime Congressman Jim Clyburn.

And let’s just say what a whole lot of people are dancing around: Black political power is being challenged all across the South right now.

That is the story.

TWO. TRUMP SAYS THE IRAN CEASEFIRE IS “ALMOST DEAD.”

Donald Trump raised eyebrows yesterday after describing the Iran ceasefire as basically being on life support during an Oval Office appearance.

“The patient is almost dead,” Trump said before turning toward Dr. Oz as reporters looked on.

And honestly, that image alone says a lot about where America is right now.

People are nervous because Americans have seen this movie before. A “limited conflict” suddenly becomes years of instability, billions of taxpayer dollars, rising oil prices, and ordinary people footing the bill while politicians go on television pretending everything is under control.

Even if bombs never land anywhere near the United States, Americans still feel these wars every time they buy groceries, fill up their tank, or pay an electric bill.

And people are already stretched thin.

THREE. THE GAS PRICES ARE STARTING TO SCARE TRUMP.

Gas prices are climbing again just as Americans head into summer travel season, and reports say Trump is considering suspending the federal gas tax.

Will it actually help? Maybe a little. Maybe not much.

But politically, the bigger story is this: the White House knows people are anxious.

You do not start floating emergency ideas unless you know Americans are frustrated. And despite what politicians and economists say on television, regular people know exactly how the economy feels when they swipe their card at the grocery store.

People do not care about charts when eggs, rent, insurance, and gas all feel higher at the same time.

That anxiety is real.

FOUR. THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS SAYS PUT SOME RESPECT ON BLACK WOMEN’S NAMES.

Aretha Franklin sang about it. Now the National Association of Black Journalists is demanding it.

The organization is calling out what it describes as a pattern of disrespect and hostility toward Black women journalists covering Donald Trump after another heated exchange involving ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott.

And this conversation is bigger than one moment.

Because Black women journalists have repeatedly found themselves singled out, mocked, or targeted simply for doing their jobs and asking direct questions.

April Ryan dealt with it.

Yamiche Alcindor dealt with it.

Now Rachel Scott is dealing with it.

A source tells our team Trump was especially angry with Rachel Scott during the NABJ convention because she changed the original question she planned to ask him and surprised him with something tougher.

Apparently accountability was not on the approved question list.

FIVE. THE WOMEN PUSHED BACK.

One thing that stood out after the Kevin Hart roast wasn’t actually Kevin Hart.

It was the women.

Chelsea Handler and Sheryl Underwood joined us yesterday on The Don Lemon Show and the conversation quickly became about something much bigger than comedy.

It became about culture.

About who gets to dominate the conversation. Who gets rewarded for outrage. Why so much modern media feels designed around angry men with microphones. And why women are constantly expected to laugh along quietly.

The podcast bros. The manosphere guys. The “alpha male” economy. All of it.

And the women pushed back hard.

Not because comedy should be sanitized. Not because nobody can joke anymore. But because too often women are expected to sit politely while men build entire careers saying the most outrageous thing possible into a microphone.

Yesterday, they did not sit quietly.

Honestly? Good.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: EIGHT CHILDREN WERE BURIED IN LOUISIANA.

Yesterday in Shreveport, Louisiana, hundreds of people gathered to say goodbye to eight children killed in a domestic violence massacre last month.

Eight children.

Some as young as three years old.

The national news cycle moved on quickly, because it always moves on quickly. But communities do not move on that fast. Parents do not move on that fast.

One mother reportedly kissed all eight caskets goodbye one last time.

And honestly, stories like this are why I think we have to fight the temptation to become numb.

Every headline is somebody’s real life.

Every statistic is a family.

And those children deserved more than one news cycle.

SEVEN. THANK YOU.

Okay. Now I can finally tell you why I’m exhausted this morning.

Last night at the Webby Awards in New York City, The Don Lemon Show won two Webbys.

Two.

And sitting there last night, I kept thinking about this community we’ve built together.

Independent. Honest. Growing. Unfiltered.

Because at this stage in my career, walking away from the anchor desk could have meant fading quietly into the background. A lot of people expected exactly that.

But I watched corporate media cozy up to power, twist itself into false equivalencies, and become more worried about access than honesty.

And I knew I could not do it anymore.

So we built something different.

A small team trying to make a big impact.

And every single one of you who tunes in, subscribes, shares, comments, argues, laughs, supports us, and believes in this next chapter helped make last night possible.

So thank you.

Seriously.

And a special thank you to my husband Tim and to Nikki, Andy, Chris, Douglas, and Daniel. You all make this thing go.

A lot of people thought this next chapter would get quieter.

Instead, it got louder.

And we’re just getting started.

THE GROUP CHAT PORTION OF THE NEWSLETTER

Trump appeared to drift off again during an Oval Office event yesterday. The White House says he was “blinking.” Sure.

This is the same man who spent four years branding Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe.” Funny how suddenly everybody wants nuance.

Gas prices continue climbing ahead of peak summer travel season and Americans are already feeling it.

If today is your birthday, you’re a Taurus. Loyal, observant, stubborn, and probably already over somebody’s nonsense before breakfast.

The hantavirus cruise ship story is still developing and health officials are monitoring travelers across multiple states. Officials continue to say the public risk remains low.

Somewhere in Tennessee, officials are still dealing with millions of escaped bees shutting down a highway and honestly that feels symbolic somehow.

And yes, I’m still tired from the Webbys. Worth it.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

And remember:

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon