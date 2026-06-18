Thursday, June 18, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Good morning.

Two nights. Two interviews with Ashley St. Clair. And the internet has not stopped talking.

Last night she came back for Part Two. And if Part One was a bombshell Part Two was something else entirely. She alleged Stephen Miller is a racist. She alleged Benny Johnson is gay. She went in on Megyn Kelly. Said she does not like her. Insinuated she is a grifter. And said Megyn Kelly should sue whoever is giving her Ozempic because she looks too skinny. She said she had her own experience with weight loss supplements but the difference is she had people in her life who loved her enough to tell her to stop. Implying Megyn does not.

And she said that people at high levels of this administration know that arresting me was wrong. She said it on camera. To me. Last night.

If you have not watched it, you can do so here-

Now. I want to talk about where we are as a country this morning. Because I think a lot of us are feeling something that is hard to name but impossible to ignore.

Sick and tired of being sick and tired. That is where we are. Not just a phrase. A condition. What happens when you have been paying attention for this long and you refuse to look away even when looking away would be so much easier.

Have you ever been around someone whose thoughts are scattered. Whose decisions make no sense. Whose behavior is so erratic that everyone around them is permanently exhausted and off-balance. Where the rules change without warning. Where chaos is the only constant. Where you wake up every morning not knowing what fresh hell is waiting.

That is America right now. We are living inside the head of an unstable man. And it is exhausting in ways that are hard to articulate and impossible to escape.

The Iran deal is signed. Trump did it at Versailles over dinner. Marco Rubio was standing right behind him looking like he wanted to be anywhere else on earth. The Fed was supposed to cut rates. Now it is talking about raising them. Kash Patel leaked a terror plot before all the suspects were arrested. A democratic socialist is poised to win DC. The Obama Presidential Center opens today with Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder and every living president except the one currently in the White House.

And tomorrow something good is coming. Kamala Harris joins this show for Juneteenth. Talking about 2028. The Supreme Court. The Electoral College. What comes next.

Help is on the way.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

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ONE. THE IRAN DEAL IS SIGNED. TRUMP’S OWN PEOPLE KNOW IT’S A DISASTER. AND MARCO RUBIO LOOKED LIKE HE WANTED TO DISAPPEAR.

Trump signed the memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles Wednesday night. The formal signing ceremony in Switzerland planned for Friday may still happen.

Rubio was standing right behind him. He has been with Trump the entire time at the G7. But for two days he said almost nothing publicly about this deal. Just standing there. Quietly. Letting JD Vance be the face of it.

And Vance is already paying for that. Trump told reporters at the G7 that the $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran is a false story. Then added it could have been a little more accurate frankly. That statement came from Vance. On The View. Trump threw his own vice president under the bus on live television.

Rubio AND Hegseth AND CIA Director Ratcliffe had all privately raised concerns about the MOU before it was signed. Intelligence showed Iranian intentions are not in line with their commitments. They doubted the Iranians would agree to the nuclear steps the US was seeking. But they signed off anyway. Because the president wanted a deal.

The blowback from their own side has been brutal. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy called it the worst foreign policy blunder in decades. Said before the war the Strait was open Iran was being crushed by sanctions and 13 service members were still alive. Now 13 Americans are dead families have paid billions at the pump sanctions will be lifted and the bombing has stopped. Conservative commentators called it a surrender. An appeasement. A Marshall Plan for terrorists. The New York Times editorial board declared: President Trump Lost This War.

And Trump himself at the G7 said Iran could potentially enrich uranium for electricity purposes. Gave up entirely on their ballistic missiles. And said if Iran does not honor the agreement we will probably go back to bombing them. It’s amazing what bombs can do.

Barack Obama negotiated a verified deal without firing a single shot. Trump tore it up. Started a war. Killed 13 Americans. And ended up with something weaker. After 165 schoolgirls were killed when a missile struck their elementary school on the first day of the conflict.

And Rubio stood behind him at Versailles. Silent. Grim. Watching Vance take the blame.

This is what losing looks like when you are too proud to admit you lost.

TWO. DC IS ABOUT TO ELECT A DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST. AND TRUMP IS THREATENING A TAKEOVER.

Janeese Lewis George is on track to become the first democratic socialist to lead the nation’s capital after taking a commanding lead in the DC Democratic mayoral primary. She ran on housing. Universal childcare. A people-first government. And she is set to win.

Trump immediately threatened a federal takeover of the District if she takes office. The same threat he made after New York City elected Mamdani. And Mamdani and the administration now reportedly have a working relationship.

The voters keep sending a message. The question is whether anyone in Washington is listening.

THREE. KASH PATEL BLEW A LIVE TERROR INVESTIGATION. TO GET A HEADLINE.

The Secret Service is furious with FBI Director Kash Patel. He prematurely posted on social media boasting about foiling a terror plot against the UFC White House fight before all the suspects were arrested. The case was sealed. Roughly 10 suspects were still at large. And Patel jumped the gun to score a moment.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn fired back publicly at a press conference. Said: don’t choke on your own smoke.

The man running the FBI blew a live terror investigation for a social media post.

FOUR. THE FED BUCKED TRUMP. AND THE MARKET PUNISHED HIM FOR IT.

Trump appointed Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve Chairman in January specifically because he promised to cut rates. In his very first meeting Warsh did the opposite. Held rates steady. Stripped any suggestion of future cuts from the official report. And signaled that nearly half the committee is now considering a rate hike to battle Iran war inflation.

The Dow dropped more than 507 points the moment Warsh finished his press conference.

Trump appointed the man who just handed him this. The Fed he thought he controlled just told him no.

FIVE. OBAMA IS DOING WHAT TRUMP COULD NOT.

The Obama Presidential Center opens today on the South Side of Chicago. Bruce Springsteen. Stevie Wonder. Jennifer Hudson. Bono and The Edge from U2. Every living president is expected to attend. Bill Clinton. George W. Bush. Joe Biden.

Donald Trump was not invited.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Freedom 250 concert on the National Mall imploded. Artist after artist walked out. He called them third-rate on Truth Social. Canceled the entire thing. Replaced it with a rally headlined by himself and Lee Greenwood.

One former president commands the biggest names in music history. The sitting president could not keep a lineup together on the National Mall.

The contrast does not need a caption.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. 3.2 MILLION AMERICAN CITIZENS HAVE NO WATER. AND NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT IT.

Puerto Rico’s water crisis has become so severe the governor just activated the National Guard. Tens of thousands of people in San Juan have no running water. Some families have gone without for nearly two months.

People are hauling five-gallon buckets up flights of stairs just to flush their toilets. Spending money they do not have on bottled water. In a territory where 40 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Over 50 percent of the island’s drinking water is lost entirely to leaks and broken pipelines. Decades of criminal underinvestment. And Washington is silent.

These are American citizens. On American soil. Without water. This should be the lead story on every network in America. Instead you are reading about it here.

SEVEN. THE KNICKS ARE GOING TO THE WHITE HOUSE. AND NEW YORK IS NOT HAPPY ABOUT IT.

The parade through the Canyon of Heroes is today. Battery Park. 10 AM. Millions expected. The greatest celebration this city has seen in 53 years.

And then there is this.

James Dolan went on WFAN yesterday and announced the Knicks accepted Trump’s White House invitation. His exact words: We just did receive an invitation from the White House which we accepted. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.

I’m very proud to bring the team.

That is a white billionaire deciding where his Black players are going without asking them. Maybe he didn’t think about it. Maybe he did and just didn’t care. Either way that is racism. That is the belief that he owns these men and they go where he says.

This is the same president who told NFL owners to get that son of a bitch off the field when Black players dared to kneel. The same president who tweeted: Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike. One tweet. Two Black men. While LeBron was opening a school for kids in Akron.

That is who Dolan is bringing his team to visit.

Josh Hart called Trump a dumbass in 2020. He is supposed to walk into that White House and smile. No NBA team has visited Trump’s White House. Not once. The Golden State Warriors refused. The Toronto Raptors ruled it out before an invitation was even offered.

The parade is today. These men built something extraordinary. They earned every second of it. And their owner just showed them exactly who he is.

James Dolan should be ashamed of himself.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Kamala Harris joins this show tomorrow for Juneteenth. Talking about 2028. Expanding the Supreme Court. Getting rid of the Electoral College. And what comes next for the Democratic Party and this country. Tomorrow. Right here on Substack and YouTube. Do not miss it.

Tropical Storm Arthur. The first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. Formed off the Gulf Coast of Texas. Made landfall and weakened but still poses a flash flooding threat. The hurricane season has officially begun.

Social Security checks could face a 22 percent cut by 2032 unless Congress acts. That is the projection from the Social Security Administration itself. Not a think tank. Not a partisan estimate. The government’s own numbers. Congress is not acting.

The ACA subsidies expired six months ago and the fallout is crushing. Over 20 million Americans have watched their monthly health insurance costs jump 40 to 50 percent. Real people. Real numbers. Real pain.

Trump abruptly blocked his own intelligence chief nominee from testifying before the Senate. Ordered Jay Clayton to skip his confirmation hearing. Forcing the Senate to keep Bill Pulte in the top spy role. A federal housing official with zero intelligence experience. Running the nation’s intelligence apparatus. Because Trump posted about it on social media at 6 AM.

The Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The courtroom erupted in cheers. Eight women. Strangled. Over years. He will never see the outside of a prison again. Justice came slowly. But it came.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon