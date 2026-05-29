Friday, May 29, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

I hear you.

I see the comments. I read them. You are exhausted. You want some good news. You want a reason to believe that something is working. That somebody somewhere is doing the right thing. That all of this is not just darkness without end.

I have something for you this morning.

His name is Santiago Campos.

Wednesday night at the News Emmy Awards, CBS handed Santiago a $10,000 scholarship named after Mike Wallace. The legendary CBS journalist. Scott Pelley presented it. Sharyn Alfonsi was sitting in the audience. The same Sharyn Alfonsi that CBS had fired that same day.

Santiago took the check. Thanked CBS for the generous gift. And then said this.

“I want to acknowledge how the recent direction of the outlet stains the legacy of Mike Wallace, the namesake of this scholarship.”

The audience froze. Pelley looked on. And Santiago kept going.

“As corporate elites take hold over the very pipes through which our information flows, journalism that serves people becomes increasingly harder to come by. What the people want is the truth. So if at any time you hesitate to utter the word genocide or remain silent in the face of blatant lies, remember to ask yourself: Who is this for? I hope you choose us.”

A high school student. With their check in his hand. Held up a mirror to every executive in that room.

Pelley said: “God, we need young people like you right behind us.”

He is joining us on the show this morning. And if that is not proof that something good is going to happen to you today I don’t know what is. The kids are going to be alright.

Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. IRAN. A TENTATIVE DEAL. TRUMP THREATENED TO BLOW UP OMAN. AND NOBODY HAS SIGNED ANYTHING.

This is breaking right now. US and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and begin formal negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. But Trump has not approved it. JD Vance confirmed progress Thursday saying the president will hopefully be in a position to endorse the agreement but that it is still TBD. And then Trump threatened to blow up Oman. His exact words. Because Oman was considering allowing Iran to charge tolls on the Strait of Hormuz. Treasury Secretary Bessent then threatened Oman with sanctions Friday morning. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency says the framework text has not been finalized or confirmed. The Strait is still closed. Gas is still above four dollars. Thirteen Americans are still dead. A deal exists on paper somewhere. The president threatened to blow up a country we are not at war with. And nobody has signed anything. Watch this all day.

TWO. PAM BONDI IS ON CAPITOL HILL TODAY. ABOUT EPSTEIN. WITHOUT AN OATH.

Today former Attorney General Pam Bondi sits before the House Oversight Committee for a closed-door transcribed interview about her handling of the Epstein files. Not a deposition. Not under oath. She agreed to a transcribed interview after skipping her sworn deposition in April. Democrats filed contempt charges. Republicans announced today’s date 45 minutes later. She will be reminded that lying to Congress is a federal crime. But there is no oath. Bondi was fired by Trump earlier this month. Todd Blanche replaced her. She has no government position to protect anymore. Which means she has either nothing to lose or everything to hide. Today we find out which.

THREE. CBS FIRED THREE WOMEN FROM 60 MINUTES IN ONE DAY. A HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SAID WHAT THE EXECUTIVES WOULDN’T.

On Wednesday CBS News fired three women from 60 Minutes in a single day. Veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi. Veteran correspondent Cecilia Vega. And executive producer Tanya Simon, a 30-year veteran of the program. Simon is being replaced by Nick Bilton. A tech and print writer who has never worked in television news. Alfonsi said it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting. She said it sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom. And that same night at the News Emmys while Alfonsi sat in the audience, while Pelley presented the Mike Wallace Memorial Scholarship sponsored by CBS, high school student Santiago Campos stood up with that check in his hand and told every executive in the room exactly what they needed to hear. The adults in the room with the titles and the offices and the corporate backing could not say what a high school student said without blinking. Santiago is joining us this morning. The kids are going to be alright.

FOUR. INFLATION AT A THREE-YEAR HIGH. AMERICANS ARE BURNING THROUGH THEIR SAVINGS.

The first inflation report under new Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh dropped Thursday. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge rose to 3.8% in April. Up from 3.5% in March. The highest since May 2023. Driven directly by the Iran war’s oil price shock. And Americans are responding by draining their savings. The personal savings rate cratered to 2.6%. The lowest since 2022. People are spending more than their income just to cover groceries and gas. Trump appointed Warsh specifically because he wanted rate cuts. With inflation at a three-year high you cannot cut rates. You might have to raise them. The president who promised to lower your cost of living has presided over the highest inflation in three years and the lowest savings rate in four.

FIVE. THE SUPREME COURT JUST RULED FOR A BLACK DEATH ROW INMATE IN MISSISSIPPI.

The Supreme Court handed down a major ruling Thursday in Pitchford v. Cain. In a 5-4 decision Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the three liberal justices to rule for Terry Pitchford, a Black death row inmate in Mississippi whose conviction was tainted when a state prosecutor struck four out of five potential Black jurors to manufacture a nearly all-white jury. The court found the racial bias unconstitutional. This is not just a legal victory for one man. It is a spotlight on what has been happening in Mississippi courtrooms for generations. Even on a deeply divided court the most brazen racial bias in capital cases cannot be ignored. Remember that the next time someone tells you the courts are too far gone.

SIX. TRUMP’S AMERICA 250 BIRTHDAY CONCERT IS A DUMPSTER FIRE.

The lineup for Trump’s Freedom 250 Great American State Fair on the National Mall was announced Wednesday. By Thursday five of the nine acts had dropped out. And every single one of them said the same thing. Bait and switch.

Morris Day and The Time: “It’s a no for me.”

Young MC: “I had no clue it was considered a Trump-backed event. I was told one thing and then it was a bait-and-switch. All the artists that dropped out thought it was supposed to be a regular show in DC.”

The Commodores: “Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party.”

Martina McBride: “I saw it as just a bigger version of so many state fairs I have performed at over the years. It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs.”

Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan: Out.

What remains for America’s 250th birthday celebration on the National Mall: Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, and a member of C+C Music Factory who filmed himself saying he doesn’t care about Trump, but wants the money. Moral of this story? All money ain’t good money!

Happy birthday, America.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: THE PENTAGON IS CONDUCTING A SECRET WAR. 196 PEOPLE ARE DEAD.

Since September 2025 the US military has been striking vessels suspected of drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea. At least 196 people killed. The Pentagon has not provided a single piece of public evidence that any of these vessels were actually carrying drugs. No evidence. Just explosions. The Pentagon’s own watchdog is reviewing the strikes but will not probe their legality. Democratic senators are demanding legal justification. Military legal scholars are calling it extrajudicial killing. Prior to this campaign drug traffickers were treated as criminals with due process rights. Now they are blown up by military drones based on intelligence the public is not allowed to see. The Iran war is consuming all the oxygen. This story deserves your attention.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Jannik Sinner, world number one and overwhelming French Open favorite, was eliminated in the second round Thursday by unseeded Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo ranked 56th. Sinner was leading 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 and one game from winning when he began cramping in the Paris heat. Lost 15 consecutive points. Then lost the next two sets 6-1, 6-1. First loss in 31 matches. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz already out with a wrist injury. The draw is wide open.

Tyler Andrews, 36, a cancer survivor from Concord Massachusetts, climbed Mount Everest from Base Camp to summit in 9 hours and 55 minutes Thursday. Broke the previous record of 10 hours and 56 minutes set in 2003 by more than an hour. Requires formal verification by Nepal’s mountain authorities. Raising funds for youth athletes in Ecuador and Nepal through his Chaski Foundation. A cancer survivor. A world record. On Everest. This week. Go find your mountain today.

Former CIA official David Rush was arrested May 19 after FBI agents found 303 gold bars worth over $40 million, $2 million in cash, and 35 Rolex watches in his Virginia home. Rush requested the gold from the CIA between November 2025 and March 2026 claiming work-related expenses. The CIA could not find the gold afterward. He also fabricated his military credentials and college degrees to get his top secret clearance. DOGE is cutting government spending one agency at a time while one of their employees was hiding $40 million in gold bars in his house in Virginia.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stood at the White House podium Thursday and showed reporters a proposed $250 bill featuring Donald Trump’s portrait. Federal law explicitly prohibits a living person on US currency. No living person has appeared on US currency since the 19th century. Congress needs to change the law first. The legislation is currently languishing on Capitol Hill with less than two months until July 4th. Senator Mark Warner said it best: “As Americans struggle with the rising cost of gas, groceries, housing, and health care, President Trump’s priorities are completely detached from the challenges families face.” A $250 bill. With his face on it. While gas is above four dollars.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded in a massive fireball on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Thursday night during an engine-firing test. The rocket was destroyed. The launch pad severely damaged. No injuries. The rocket had already been grounded in April after leaving a satellite in the wrong orbit due to engine failure. Bezos posted: “Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it.” No one was hurt. But it was a very rough night in Florida.

Shrey Parikh, 14, from Rancho Cucamonga California won the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC. In his third appearance at the national competition. He spelled 32 words correctly in 90 seconds during a rapid-fire spell-off to beat runner-up Ishaan Gupta who spelled 25. Set a new spell-off record. Won $52,500. When asked how he felt in the final round he said: “Spelling fast is what I do every day. A spell-off just came naturally.” A 14-year-old kid. Prepared. Showed up. Won. We needed that this week.

It is Friday. It has been one of the heaviest weeks in recent memory. And then a high school student stood up at the News Emmys with a CBS check in his hand and said what every adult in that room was too afraid to say. Santiago Campos is joining us at 10 AM. Tune in. Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Enjoy your weekend. We will be back Monday at 7.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon