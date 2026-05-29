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Judy Bloodworth's avatar
Judy Bloodworth
1h

I can’t wait to “meet” Santiago Campos. He gives me hope. Us oldsters screwed up this country and I don’t trust us to fix it. I do trust the youth even though they shouldn’t have too.

So CBS fired 3 women yesterday. Not people but women. Trump constantly bashes women. The he Supreme Court started taking our rights away. I don’t get how women don’t wake up and start fighting back.

I am a fan of Martina and was so upset when I heard she was part of the concert and shocked. Then I read her post and was a fan again. Something good.

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Skepticat's avatar
Skepticat
31m

I hope we see Santiago Campos in politics, but he may well be too smart.

This maladministration is brazenly and constantly committing war crimes in the Caribbean and elsewhere. It's been proven that many of the victims were fishermen, and none of the vessels were headed anywhere close to the U.S.

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