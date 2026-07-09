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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
3h

Kinda speaks volumes that Syria is off the terrorism threat list but trans people, "antifa " and immigrants are not seen as terrorists!!!

The terrorists are running this country!

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Me again's avatar
Me again
3h

How can you include reality TV in the same list as Nolan Wells and terrorism?

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