Thursday, July 9, 2026

Seven things. Start here.

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Nolan Xavier Wells has been dead for five days. And corporate media is just now showing up.

18 years old. Ocean Springs Mississippi. Wide receiver. Freshman. Went to Horn Island July 4th with a group of friends. Friends left. He stayed. Body found Monday in the marsh at the edge of the island. Ben Crump retained. Independent autopsy results expected tomorrow. Investigation active.

Five days. A young Black man dead on a Mississippi barrier island with unanswered questions about why his friends left without him. The Don Lemon Show and independent media have been on this story since it happened. Corporate media needed five days to decide it was worth covering.

We know what different means. We have always known.

If you were on Horn Island July 4th call 228-769-3063. Right now.

You can also donate to the family’s GoFundMe by clicking here.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

1. NOLAN WELLS. FIVE DAYS. CORPORATE MEDIA JUST ARRIVED. WE NEVER LEFT.

The Jackson County Sheriff says no evidence of a crime. But the investigation is active. The sheriff confirmed there are no surveillance cameras anywhere on Horn Island making every photo video and eyewitness account essential.

Ben Crump who represented the families of Breonna Taylor George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery is representing the Wells family. He is flying Nolan’s body to Washington DC for an independent autopsy. Results expected tomorrow, Friday July 10.

The state autopsy results are still pending. Investigators are sorting through a flood of tips calls and social media speculation. The sheriff says detectives have received new information but will not release it until they can confidently lay out a timeline of Nolan’s final moments.

His mother Christine Wonsley wrote Wednesday: missing our Nolan so much every second of every day. This has been the worst time in our lives.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised over $230,000. You can donate here.

If you were on Horn Island July 4th call 228-769-3063. The family deserves answers. So does this country.

2. TRUMP QUESTIONED WHETHER TO BELIEVE A RAPE VICTIM. THE MAN IS AN ADJUDICATED SEXUAL ABUSER.

On Air Force One Wednesday Trump was asked about Graham Platner. His response: it’s really a question of whether or not you believe the woman. A lot of people say big falsehoods.

Then he said: it’s very interesting when a Republican woman came out with the same charge nobody believed it. When this woman came out everybody believed it.

Trump was referring to Lyndsey Fifield. But Fifield never accused Platner of sexual assault. She accused him of physical aggression and stealthing. Trump got it wrong. And used it to cast doubt on Jenny Racicot’s rape allegation.

The man questioning whether to believe a rape victim has been found liable for sexual abuse by a federal court. The judge said his conduct was akin to rape. Over two dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct. He has not paid the judgment.

Hours after Trump’s remarks Platner suspended his campaign in an 11-minute video calling everything false. Troy Jackson immediately filed to replace him. Our Revolution endorsed Jackson. The movement lives.

The adjudicated sexual abuser questioned whether to believe the rape victim. On Air Force One. On the way home from NATO. Like it was nothing.

3. HARRIET TUBMAN IS OFF THE $20. TRUMP WANTS HIS FACE ON $250.

Ten years. Three administrations. Obama announced it in 2016. Trump froze it. Biden revived it. Trump buried it again.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Spectrum News this week: we are not at present moving forward with the Tubman redesign. Andrew Jackson stays. The man who owned 150 slaves and forced the Trail of Tears keeps his face on your money.

Meanwhile the administration is ready to put Trump’s face on a commemorative $250 bill the moment Congress approves. Bessent explained: changing an existing bill takes many years. A new bill just needs an act of Congress.

Convenient.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen said it perfectly. Secretary Bessent may be more interested in illegally plastering Donald Trump’s image on a $250 bill. Putting a woman on a US bill remains long overdue.

Harriet Tubman freed people from slavery. Andrew Jackson enslaved them. Donald Trump wants to be on the money. This country never stops telling you exactly who it is.

4. MITCH McCONNELL HAS BEEN IN THE HOSPITAL FOR 25 DAYS. EVERY REPUBLICAN SPOKE TO HIM FOR EXACTLY 20 MINUTES.

June 14. Cardiac arrest at his DC home. CPR in progress. Unconscious person at the address. Not seen in public since June 11. Has not voted since June 11. No photos. No video. 25 days of silence.

And then Tuesday happened.

John Barrasso. 20 minutes. Scott Jennings. Just shy of 20 minutes. John Thune. Lengthy and substantive.

All within hours of each other. All saying he sounded wonderful. All reading from the same script.

Because it was a script. The Daily Caller obtained an email from McConnell’s own office. A compiled list of Republican tweets and statements for everyone to amplify. Coordinated. Distributed. In writing.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear sent McConnell an open letter demanding transparency. Said Kentuckians are worried about McConnell’s ability to hold office. Said they deserve the truth.

The EMS audio says cardiac arrest and CPR in progress. His staff says he is eager to get back to the Senate. Both cannot be true.

5. TRUMP INITIATED THE PROCESS TO REMOVE SYRIA FROM THE TERRORISM LIST. 47 YEARS. GONE IN 45 DAYS.

At the NATO summit in Ankara Wednesday Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and informed him he was removing Syria from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. A designation Syria has held since 1979.

Marco Rubio confirmed it. Congress now has 45 days to review before it becomes final. The move clears the way for US companies to invest in Syria and for the country to reintegrate into the global economy after a devastating 14-year civil war.

When Syria is officially removed only three countries remain on the terrorism blacklist. Iran. North Korea. Cuba.

Worth noting. Al-Sharaa the man Trump called a great leader who has done an unbelievable job was himself previously designated by the US and the United Nations as a global terrorist. He led an Islamist rebel group with historical ties to al-Qaeda before breaking from the organization.

47 years on the list. Gone in 45 days. Make of that what you will.

6. LOVE ISLAND USA FINALE IS SUNDAY. THREE DAYS. AND IT IS GOING TO BE MESSY.

Six couples. $100,000. Fiji. Three days left.

Kenzie and Dylan. Kayda and Zach. Tierra and KC. All still standing after weeks of bombshell arrivals Casa Amor drama shocking recouplings and multiple dumpings. America has been voting. Couples have been bickering. Some are leaving as boyfriend and girlfriend. Others leaving exclusive. Nobody leaving clean.

Host Ariana Madix just got her first Emmy nomination for her work on the show. Ciara Miller from Summer House and Tefi Pessoa co-hosting Aftersun Saturday on Peacock before the finale Sunday July 12.

The most watched reality show of the summer ends Sunday. America gets to decide who wins. That is the democracy we deserve right now.

7. OFF THE RADAR. THE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES JUST FILED THEIR FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES. ONE WEEK BEFORE THEY TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS.

Every Supreme Court justice files an annual financial disclosure report. They dropped today. And they matter more than ever.

This is the first disclosure since the ProPublica investigation into Clarence Thomas’s undisclosed luxury travel from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. Since Samuel Alito’s undisclosed trips on private jets. Since the court adopted a voluntary ethics code that critics called toothless.

Next week on July 14 Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett testify before the House Appropriations Committee. First time since 2019. The official agenda is the court’s budget. The real agenda is everything in those disclosures.

The most powerful court in the country operates on your tax dollars. Today you find out a little more about how they spend them. And who is spending on them.

RAPID FIRE. SEVEN MORE. DON’T BLINK.

Platner is out. Troy Jackson is in, though the Maine Democratic Party gets the final say. Our Revolution is behind Jackson. Medicare for all. Workers rights. The movement Platner built is still alive. Maine Democrats have four months.

RHOC Season 20 premiered last night. Real Housewives of Orange County is back. Bravo owns this summer. Summer House filming. Big Brother back. Love Island finale Sunday. The reality TV universe is fully alive and young people know it.

GPT-5.6 launched today. Three models simultaneously. Sol Terra and Luna. First time in history three frontier AI labs launched new models on the same day. If you work in a creative field tech or really anywhere this affects you right now today.

Emmy nominations dropped. The Pitt leads with 25. Hacks sets a comedy record with 24 for its final season. Ariana Madix received her first nomination for hosting Love Island USA. Television is not dead.

Iran hit Qatar overnight. New US airstrikes inside Iran. Iran responded by targeting US military facilities in Bahrain Kuwait and Qatar. The peace deal Trump signed June 18 is gone. Oil prices climbing. Your wallet is feeling it.

Trump gave Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missiles at NATO. After months of cutting military aid. Buried under everything else. The biggest story from Ankara that nobody is talking about.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 is coming any day. November 19 launch. Pre-orders open at $79.99. The most anticipated entertainment release in history is four months away. The internet is not ready.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon