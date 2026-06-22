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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
9h

Oof Don! Without the Obamas and Golf, the news sucks!

He also offered a no bid contract for the 14million dollar reflection pool debacle, and we see how that turned out.

Why are they allowing this no bid shit to HIS supporters?

Do we even have ANY oversight anymore??

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Skepticat's avatar
Skepticat
9h

"Not all of them are going to make you feel great."

Only the golf (about which I know nothing) and the Obamas being Obamas were positive, but yes, we need to know about them.

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