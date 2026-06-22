Monday, June 22, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Good morning.

Look at that reflecting pool.

No. Really. Look at it.

Trump spent $14 million painting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool blue for a photo op. It turned green with algae. The paint started peeling. They drained it. Then drained it again. And then arrested an Olympic athlete for touching the peeling paint.

That is not a pool story. That is a Trump story. The same story he has been telling his entire life. Cover the failure. Blame somebody. Create a distraction. Move on before anybody gets a good look at what is underneath.

The hair. The bronzer. The combover. The towers with his name on them that he does not actually own. The university. The charity. The bone spurs. He has always been the reflecting pool. Blue paint on the outside. Algae underneath. Peeling at the seams whenever the light hits it right.

This morning we go deep on all of it.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

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ONE. THE REFLECTING POOL IS A MESS. AND SOMEHOW AN OLYMPIC ATHLETE IS THE VILLAIN.

Less than two weeks after the Trump administration spent $14.7 million renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool the landmark is plagued by spreading algae and rapidly peeling paint. Rather than own the failure the White House pivoted immediately to a narrative of deliberate sabotage.

US Park Police arrested 67-year-old David Davey Hearn. Champion canoeist. Former Olympian. For reaching into the water and touching a piece of paint that was already peeling off the bottom of the pool. Detained for five hours. Hit with a misdemeanor charge of destroying government property. Hearn says he did not damage anything. He called it an arbitrary capricious prosecution.

Five people arrested. Five more cited. Fourteen police reports filed.

Trump inspected the pool and posted on Truth Social: I just inspected it and could only say to myself WOW who would do such a thing. SICK DERANGED PEOPLE.

He inspected it from a helicopter. On his way back from Camp David. Looking out the window from the air.

The pool is being drained for the second time in less than a month. And Trump posted we will fix it. With a question mark. The president of the United States is not sure he can fix his own pool.

TWO. ICE IS NOW THE MOST POWERFUL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY IN AMERICA.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has become the largest most heavily funded federal law enforcement agency in the United States. Its budget has skyrocketed from around $10 billion to an unprecedented $85 billion. Larger than the budgets of the FBI the DEA and every other interior law enforcement agency combined.

ICE has doubled its field workforce to over 22,000 agents through accelerated hiring and cash recruitment bonuses. It is purchasing and retrofitting massive industrial warehouses across Maryland Arizona and Pennsylvania to build mega-detention centers capable of holding up to 10,000 people each.

The agency has been completely transformed from an immigration enforcement operation into a domestic military force. And it is just getting started.

THREE. A HOUSING OFFICIAL IS NOW RUNNING AMERICA’S SPY AGENCIES.

Bill Pulte officially took over as acting Director of National Intelligence. The federal housing official with zero national security experience showed up to his new post demanding a complete roster of agency personnel. Trump cheered him on and told reporters he wants Pulte to immediately start firing hundreds of people.

Friday was described by sources as a bloodbath at the DNI.

Pulte is simultaneously running the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the pinnacle of American espionage. A part-time spy chief. Intelligence veterans are alarmed. Lawmakers are furious. And Trump is calling this a win.

FOUR. IRAN JUST TURNED THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ INTO A TOLL ROAD. DAYS AFTER TRUMP CALLED IT PERMANENTLY FREE.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority announced a mandatory insurance and maritime service fee for every vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz. This directly mocks Trump’s Truth Social boast that his memorandum of understanding had secured a permanently toll-free waterway.

Iran is technically offering a 60-day grace period. But shipping companies are already being warned that once that window closes the fees could reach $2 million per crossing.

Asked if the US military would intervene to stop the future fees JD Vance admitted that while the US opposes tolls the overriding priority is simply keeping the oil moving.

Trump declared victory. Iran declared a toll booth. On the same waterway.

FIVE. THE PENTAGON NEEDS $80 BILLION TO PAY FOR TRUMP’S WAR.

The Pentagon has informed lawmakers it needs $80 billion to cover the financial hole left by Trump’s conflict with Iran. Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg spent last week warning members of Congress that military operations will run out of money for basic training and operations this summer without emergency approval.

The administration is trying to wrap the military request inside a package of disaster relief and farm aid to force it through. Lawmakers on both sides are in no mood to hand the White House a blank check right after Trump bypassed Congress to sign a deeply unpopular memorandum of understanding.

The war cost over $30 billion in its first few months. Now they need $80 billion more. And nobody has seen a final peace deal yet.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. THEY TOOK DOWN CHAPPIE JAMES.

The portrait of General Daniel Chappie James Jr. the first Black four-star general in American history has reportedly been removed from its prominent location in the Air Force Art Gallery at the Pentagon. The Air Force claims it was relocated during renovations. The general’s family and veterans who served alongside him are not buying it. His granddaughter said it was not surprising. She said it had been years of seeing his legacy quietly erased.

General James flew 101 combat missions in Korea and 78 more in Vietnam. He was a Tuskegee Airman. He broke barriers that most people today cannot fathom. And the wall where his portrait hung is now empty.

Whatever the Pentagon wants to call it the message landed. Right before Juneteenth. Right after they stripped free admission from national parks on the one holiday meant to celebrate Black liberation.

SEVEN. WYNDHAM CLARK WON THE US OPEN. AND NEW YORK MADE HIM EARN EVERY STROKE.

Wyndham Clark became a two-time US Open champion Sunday at Shinnecock Hills finishing at 4 under par one stroke ahead of Sam Burns. He won wire to wire. The first player to do so at the US Open since 2014.

The crowd spent all day rooting against him. Cheering his bad shots. Hecklers were escorted off the property by police. Brandel Chamblee said it was the worst he had ever seen an American player treated on American soil at a major.

Clark won anyway. Said: man they definitely did not want me to win. He acknowledged past mistakes. Said he was still sorry. And then lifted the trophy.

That is a redemption arc. Down is not out. It never was.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Tay Keith is gone. The Grammy-nominated producer behind Sicko Mode and hits for Travis Scott Drake Beyoncé and Eminem was found dead in his Nashville apartment Thursday. He was 29. No foul play suspected. Cause of death pending autopsy. His family said he was a visionary producer songwriter entrepreneur philanthropist and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation. From Memphis to the global stage. Rest in peace.

The National Park Service bypassed standard competitive bidding to hand a $1.7 million water purification contract to a company owned by a prominent Trump campaign donor. Under a vague emergency exemption. To prep the National Mall for America’s 250th birthday. The same National Mall whose reflecting pool is currently green and being drained for the second time.

Trump bragged to an Italian broadcaster that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni begged him for a photograph at the G7. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani immediately canceled his trip to Washington. Called it a grave insult to the dignity of the Italian nation. Trump responded by doubling down. Because of course he did.

JD Vance wrapped negotiations in Switzerland trying to turn the memorandum of understanding into an actual peace deal. His job got infinitely harder when Trump threatened on Sunday to restart the war if he does not like how the next 60 days go. Vance is selling a deal his boss is already threatening to blow up.

Barack and Michelle Obama surprised the first 100 visitors to their Presidential Center on Friday. Greeted them personally. Then went to the Chicago Public Library and read to children alongside LeVar Burton of Reading Rainbow. No cameras required. No subscription fee. No question mark about whether they could pull it off.

On Father’s Day at the US Open 17-year-old amateur Miles Russell arranged for his caddie to hand the bag to his father on the 18th hole as a Father’s Day surprise. The crowd at Shinnecock that spent all day heckling Wyndham Clark went quiet for a moment and just watched. Sometimes sports still does that.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon