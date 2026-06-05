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Mbski's avatar
Mbski
3h

Thanks Don and crew!! 🙏🏻❤️Some bad & some good, and sadly more bad this morning with the Senate passing the $70B bill!😩😡 I watched your show this morning and when you guys played the “black jobs” reel I kept tearing up. I loved that time so much when we all had so much hope for the future of our country!! I’m so horrified how low and F’d up this administration has brought us. 😢

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Denise Logan's avatar
Denise Logan
3h

Don🍋 & Daniel Grimes, you both never fail with the 7 Things … Will you discuss the $70B Führer👹47 was gifted yesterday for DHS/ICE⁉️ He & Markwayne🤪 surely will make summer dreadful for us in LA💙 & All 💙States b4 11/26 w/all that💰💰👎🏽FIFA better NOT turn into the ICE ⚽️GAMES🇺🇸👎🏽 GO NY KNICKS🏀💙🧡🗽🙌🏽 😃[FROM STONCH LA LAKERS 🏀💜💛 LA DODGERS⚾️💙🤍FAN😁🙌🏽]. SEE YOU BOTH AT 7APST

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