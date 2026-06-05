Friday, June 5th, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

They say karma is patient. I believe that.

Last night on the show I laid out every loss Trump suffered this week. The courts. The Kennedy Center. Both chambers of Congress telling him to end the war. His approval at 37%.

And then yesterday afternoon he appeared to fall asleep during a Clean Coal announcement in the Oval Office. Slumped to the side. Eyes closed. On camera.

Trump spent years calling Joe Biden Sleepy Joe. I cannot find a single documented instance of Joe Biden falling asleep on camera during an official event. Not one.

The man who called his predecessor sleepy is falling asleep in the Oval Office. On his fourth medical exam of this term. Turning 80 in nine days. With 36 physicians calling for his removal. And polling concerns about his mental fitness approaching the same levels as Biden’s before Biden dropped out.

The lies catch up. The truth finds its way to the surface. It always does. Story Four this morning.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. TRUMP’S NAME IS COMING OFF THE KENNEDY CENTER. BY JUNE 12.

This week the Kennedy Center’s general counsel sent a memo to all staff ordering them to immediately remove Donald Trump’s name from everything. The facade. The signs. The letterhead. The email signatures. Every document. By June 12. One week from today.

In December workers came in the middle of the night and added “The Donald Trump and” above the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Last week US District Judge Casey Cooper ruled it was illegal. Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name in 1964. Only Congress can change it. Take it down.

They put his name up with cranes in December. They will take it down with cranes next week. On camera. In Washington DC. Because the law said it never should have been there.

Kennedy Center subscriptions are down 36% since Trump took over. $1.6 million in lost revenue. Artists canceling. Shows being pulled. And the name he put on the building in December is coming off by June 12.

TWO. JOHN BOLTON IS PLEADING GUILTY TO A FELONY.

John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Advisor turned fierce critic, has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors. He will plead guilty to one felony count of illegally retaining sensitive national security information. Up to 60 months in prison. A $2.25 million fine. Rearraignment set for June 26.

Bolton kept diary-like notes from his time in the Trump White House. Shared them with his wife and daughter. Not foreign governments. Not the media. His family. A Maryland grand jury indicted him on 18 counts in October. The plea deal resolves it down to one felony count.

Bolton is the third prominent Trump critic indicted in federal court during Trump’s second term. The other two are former FBI Director James Comey and New York AG Letitia James. All three argued they were targeted because of Trump’s personal animus toward them.

Bolton is represented by Abbe Lowell. Who also happens to be my attorney.

THREE. JOE ROGAN MAY REPLACE ANDERSON COOPER ON 60 MINUTES. CBS SAYS FALSE. BARI WEISS SAYS NOTHING.

Anderson Cooper voluntarily left 60 Minutes in February after nearly twenty years. His final broadcast aired May 17. CBS spokesperson Jeremy Adler told Forbes rumors that Joe Rogan is under consideration are false.

CBS denies it. But the fact that the rumor exists at all says something about where 60 Minutes is heading under Bari Weiss. Lesley Stahl’s future is in limbo. Bill Whitaker’s future is in limbo. Scott Pelley fired for refusing to lie. Anderson Cooper gone. And the loudest rumor about who fills the void is a podcast host who helped elect Donald Trump.

Cooper said on his way out: “I hope 60 Minutes remains 60 Minutes.”

So do we.

FOUR. SLEEPY TRUMP HAS SURPASSED SLEEPY JOE. AND 36 DOCTORS WANT HIM REMOVED.

Yesterday afternoon Trump appeared to fall asleep during a Beautiful Clean Coal announcement in the Oval Office. Slumped to the side. Eyes closed. While his own cabinet members were speaking behind him.

This is not new. Wednesday Rep. Ted Lieu played a video of Trump appearing to sleep during a December 2025 Cabinet meeting right there in a congressional hearing. While Rubio sat across from him and claimed he had never seen it happen.

Dick Cheney’s former cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner had already told CNN before yesterday’s incident that Trump has severe daytime somnolence. A severe illness. The White House has repeatedly denied the sleeping incidents. Yesterday spokesperson Davis Ingle responded: “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.“

He turns 80 in nine days. This is his fourth medical exam of this term. 36 leading physicians and mental health experts issued a formal statement in April calling for his immediate removal from office. They said his mental state has deteriorated even further since their 2024 assessment. Entered into the Congressional Record.

61% of Americans including 30% of Republicans say he has become erratic with age. Polling concerns about his mental fitness are now approaching the same levels as Biden’s before Biden dropped out.

Trump spent years calling Joe Biden Sleepy Joe. I cannot find a single documented instance of Joe Biden falling asleep on camera during an official event. Not one. Sleepy Joe never actually fell asleep on camera. Sleepy Donald does it regularly. In the Oval Office. During coal announcements. While his cabinet speaks behind him.

FIVE. GAS IS GOING HIGHER. AND IT IS NOT JUST IRAN.

Just as we hit the summer driving season refineries are making their mandatory switch to summer-blend gasoline. Cleaner fuel. More expensive to produce. Refineries slowing down to swap equipment. Creating a bottleneck on top of the Iran war’s disruption of global oil supply. Gas has been above four dollars for nearly 100 days. The summer blend transition means it is going higher before it goes lower. The Strait is still closed. Plan accordingly.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: NORTH KOREA JUST UNVEILED A NEW NUCLEAR WEAPONS FUEL FACILITY.

While everyone was watching Iran, Kim Jong Un visited a new facility designed to produce nuclear bomb fuel. State media published photos of him walking through rows of centrifuges. He announced plans to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at an exponential rate. Carnegie Endowment analyst Ankit Panda called it a substantial expansion of enrichment capability. North Korea is now operating at least four uranium enrichment facilities running every day.

We are managing Iran. North Korea is building nuclear weapons. Russia is bombing Ukraine. And the man overseeing all of American intelligence is a mortgage executive with no national security experience.

Pay attention to all of it at the same time.

SEVEN. GAME 2 OF THE NBA FINALS IS TONIGHT. AND TRUMP IS COMING TO MSG NEXT WEEK.

The Knicks lead the NBA Finals 1-0. Game 2 is tonight at 8:30 PM Eastern on ABC in San Antonio. The Spurs are favored by 6.5. Wembanyama went 6 for 21 in Game 1. The Knicks closed on a 51-28 run. Expect adjustments tonight.

Trump accepted an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan to attend a Finals game at Madison Square Garden next week. The man who has spent years fighting with New York City is going to the Garden for the Finals. New York City’s reaction to that is something I would pay to see.

The Knicks have not won an NBA championship since 1973. Three wins away.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Trump nominated Todd Blanche to permanently fill the role of Attorney General. The man who created the $1.776 billion slush fund. Who shielded Trump from IRS audits. Who filed a court brief arguing a ballroom was mandatory for national security. Is now the permanent nominee to be the nation’s top law enforcement officer. Write that down.

A flesh-eating New World screwworm parasite was detected in a three-week-old calf in Texas. The first US livestock case in 60 years. Eradicated from the US in 1982 through a decades-long effort. If it spreads it could devastate the American cattle industry. The USDA is investigating how it got here. Watch this one.

Lesley Stahl and Bill Whitaker’s futures at 60 Minutes remain in limbo after Scott Pelley’s firing. The show has now lost Scott Pelley, Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecilia Vega, Tanya Simon, and Anderson Cooper in the span of months. What is left of 60 Minutes is being decided right now by people who have never made a television newscast in their lives.

Kathy Hilton stepped down from her honorary role as Grand Marshal Icon for the 2026 WeHo Pride Parade following community backlash over her alleged political ties to Trump and accusations of using a homophobic slur. It is Pride Month. The community spoke. She stepped aside. The parade goes on.

The FIFA World Cup starts in six days. June 11. New York and New Jersey transit officials are preparing for up to 100,000 extra travelers a day. Iran is playing their group games in Los Angeles and Seattle while we are technically still at war with them. The most complicated World Cup in American history starts next Thursday. And the country hosting it cannot agree on whether the war disrupting it is anywhere close to being over.

NASA officially concluded its MAVEN mission and declared the spacecraft dead after six months of radio silence. MAVEN had been studying the loss of Mars’ atmospheric gases to space since 2014. Twelve years of data. Science does not stop just because we are not paying attention.

It is Friday. One of the most consequential weeks of the year. Scott Pelley. Bolton. Kennedy Center. The Iran war. North Korea. Sleepy Donald falling asleep in the Oval Office. And tonight the Knicks play Game 2 in San Antonio. New York City is electric right now. The kind of electric that makes you forget for a few hours how heavy everything else is. Enjoy it. Have a good weekend. We will be back Monday at 7.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon