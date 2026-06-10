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Karen Marcus's avatar
Karen Marcus
4h

Mayor Mamdami. AOC. Independent journalism. Hunter Biden. Lemon Nation. Katie Pfang… this is how I’m able to get up and face another day in this shit show we call the United States.

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Lyssa t's avatar
Lyssa t
4h

Israel can participate in Eurovision, Olympics, World Cup etc. while actively committing a live-streamed genocide against Palestine and now Lebanon. But Iran can’t receive visas or stay in the USA for the World Cup. Make it make sense.

FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸

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