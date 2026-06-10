Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Good morning.

Maine voted last night. But first I need to finish something I started Monday night.

Trump got booed during the national anthem at Madison Square Garden. By twenty thousand people who just wanted to watch basketball. Grandpa whose TV never moves past Fox News maybe tuned in because the president said he was going to be there. And for the first time the bubble did not protect him. No anchor to spin it. No chyron to reframe it. Just the sound. Unmistakable. Sustained.

And there he was. Suit. Scowl. Hand over heart. That performative salute for the cameras that felt as forced and outdated as everything else about him. A man whose battery is dying pretending it is not.

He felt the boos. For the first time in a long time. Maybe ever. And no amount of telling reporters he heard mostly cheers changes what happened in that building.

People are done. Not angry done. Just done. Ready to put him in the junk drawer and move on. Not even a trade-in. A trade-up.

Do not underestimate Monday night. It broke through.

Now. Maine.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. MAINE SAID YES TO PLATNER. IS THIS THE NEW MODEL? AND HAVE THE TWO PARTIES FLIPPED?

Graham Platner won the Maine Democratic Senate primary last night. 77.7% of the vote. Dominant. He will face Susan Collins in November in the race that could flip the Senate.

And this morning I have a question more interesting than whether Democrats can stomach voting for a flawed candidate.

Is this the new model?

Maine looked at a military veteran turned oyster farmer with serious baggage. Allegations of intimidating ex-girlfriends. Explicit sexting messages sent to multiple women early in his marriage. A past Nazi-symbol tattoo. Incendiary Reddit posts about women and Black people and rural Mainers. A trail of controversy that would have ended most candidacies.

And voted for him anyway. 77 percent of them. Not because they did not know. They knew everything. And they chose him anyway.

Because they need to win. Because Susan Collins needs to go. Because the Senate needs to flip. Because the stakes are too high for purity tests when the other side stopped having them years ago.

And here is the question nobody on the left wants to ask out loud this morning. Have the two parties flipped?

Conservative commentators and Republican politicians are discussing Platner the same way progressive voices usually discuss deeply flawed Republican candidates. Talking about his character. His past behavior. His fitness. Saying Democrats are hypocrites.

And Democrats are doing what Republicans have done for years. Falling in line. Deciding winning matters more than purity. A flawed candidate who can win beats a perfect candidate who cannot.

Platner said in his victory speech: if you believe people can change you must believe I have changed. Because I have lived it. His wife stood by him. His community chose him. Maine made its call.

Here is what I actually think. If Democrats stop marginalizing their own allies. Stop demanding their side meet a standard they never apply to the other side. And start playing the game the way it is actually played in 2026. They take back the Senate. They take back the House. They stop being the Divided States of America and start being the United States again.

Susan Collins has been in the Senate since 1997. She promised to protect Roe v. Wade and then helped put the justice on the court who ended it. She has survived every wave. Every challenge.

November is going to be different. The new model is on the ballot. Flawed. Battle-tested. Hungry. And backed by a party that just decided winning matters.

TWO. THE WORLD CUP STARTS TOMORROW. AND IT IS ALREADY A MESS.

The most complicated World Cup in American history kicks off tomorrow. Mexico vs South Africa in Mexico City. 48 nations. 104 games. The biggest sporting event on earth. Right here.

And Iran’s fans just had their tickets revoked.

Days before the tournament starts the US pulled Iran’s official fan ticket allocation. Thousands of Iranian supporters who already made travel plans cannot attend their team’s games. Iran’s team is based in Tijuana Mexico. Being escorted to training by Mexican National Guard because the US denied visas to key federation staff including their president.

Iran plays New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. Belgium in Los Angeles on June 21. Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

We are technically at war with a country whose soccer team is scheduled to play in Los Angeles in five days. Their fans cannot get in. Their officials cannot get visas. Their team is training in Mexico. And the tournament starts tomorrow.

FIFA says the show goes on. Iran’s players say no one can exclude us. Their sports minister says under no circumstances can we participate.

The whole world is watching. And the host nation is at war with one of the teams.

THREE. GAME 4 IS TONIGHT. AND NEW YORK IS DECLARING A HOLIDAY.

Mayor Mamdani declared today Wear Blue and Orange Day across all five boroughs. City workers. Public school students. Educators. Everyone wearing Knicks colors.

The watch party outside MSG is back after being canceled Monday because of Trump. Ticketed this time. Under tight security. MSG is criticizing the NYPD for keeping frozen zones in place even though Trump is not attending. Twenty-one people were arrested after the watch party turned chaotic Monday night following the loss.

Series 2-1 Knicks. Game 4 tonight at 8:30 PM Eastern on ABC. Two wins away from the first championship since 1973. The Garden will be loud. Wear your colors. The city needs this.

FOUR. HOMAN’S THREAT TO FLOOD NEW YORK WITH ICE IS STILL ON THE TABLE.

Tom Homan threatened Sunday to send more ICE agents into New York City than anyone has ever seen. He said it is coming. Mayor Mamdani said the city will not cooperate. Governor Hochul said the laws stand. And as of this morning Homan has not backed down.

This is not a rhetorical fight. This is a direct threat to deploy federal agents into the largest city in America to conduct sweeps in densely populated neighborhoods. People with no criminal records. People who have been here for decades. People whose children were born here.

New York is not backing down. Washington is not backing down. Watch what happens next.

FIVE. THE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL IS KICKING IN. AND PEOPLE ARE STARTING TO FEEL IT.

The Big Beautiful Bill was signed July 4 2025. Its provisions were designed to roll out gradually so the pain would not arrive all at once. It is now June 2026. The pain is arriving.

Medicaid work requirements are rolling out. SNAP cuts are arriving. The CBO projected the bill would cut Medicaid coverage for an estimated 11.8 million people over the next decade. The administration disputed that number. The people losing their coverage are not disputing anything. They are just losing it.

And the same commentators who spent months telling their audiences the bill would bring prosperity are now struggling to name a single economic metric that has improved. Ask Dave Rubin. He told us the Big Beautiful Bill was kicking in. He was right. We are seeing the results. They are just not the ones he promised.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: BELFAST IS BURNING. AND NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT IT.

Anti-immigration riots erupted in Belfast overnight. Multiple fires. Following a stabbing attack that inflamed tensions building for months. The United Kingdom is facing its own version of what is happening here. The same forces. The same anger. The same scapegoating of immigrants. Playing out on the streets of a city that spent decades tearing itself apart over different divisions and is now doing it again over new ones.

America is not alone in this. The western world is watching the same thing happen everywhere simultaneously. Different countries. Different accents. Same playbook.

SEVEN. IT IS PRIDE MONTH. WEAR BLUE AND ORANGE. AND SHOW UP.

It is Pride Month. It is Wear Blue and Orange Day in New York City. The World Cup starts tomorrow. The Knicks play tonight. And somewhere in all of that noise is a reminder that the things that bring people together are always more powerful than the things designed to divide them.

Happy Pride. Wear your colors. Show up for your city. Show up for each other.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Platner’s victory speech last night: “If you believe as I do that we can change our politics and change our country then you must also believe that people can change. The reason I believe that is because I have lived it.” The crowd chanted the name of his wife Amy who stood by him through everything. Maine made its decision. November will tell us if it was the right one.

Susan Collins was unopposed in the Republican primary. She issued a statement saying Mainers want affordable healthcare safe communities good paying jobs and strong schools. Platner responded that Collins promised to protect Roe v. Wade and then put the justice on the court who ended it. She lied to us. The race is on.

Mayor Mamdani declared Wednesday June 10 Wear Blue and Orange Day across the five boroughs. He also posted We’re back outside the Garden on X after the watch party returns for Game 4 tonight. He bought a thousand dollar standing room ticket Monday night and sat in Section 212 in a Josh Hart jersey dancing to the Backstreet Boys. That is your mayor New York.

The UFC fight at the White House on June 14 is still facing an emergency injunction. The judge has not yet ruled. Construction on the 5000-seat stadium on the National Mall is ongoing. If the judge grants the injunction the whole thing stops four days before the fight. Watch this one every day until the ruling comes.

Pope Leo XIV has condemned the Iran war three times in the past two weeks. Speaking before parliaments. Writing letters. Calling every war a painful defeat of the capacity to negotiate. The leader of the Catholic Church keeps saying it clearly. The leaders actually fighting the war keep not listening.

The World Cup starts tomorrow. The US plays Uruguay on June 12. Brazil is the favorite. England is the dark horse. And somewhere in Tijuana a team called Iran is trying to figure out if they are going to Los Angeles in five days. The most complicated World Cup in American history starts tomorrow. Set your alarm.

Today is June 10. Game 4 tonight at 8:30 PM Eastern on ABC. Wear blue and orange. Watch party is back outside MSG. Two wins away from the first championship since 1973. The fourth quarter exists for a reason. Let’s go Knicks.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon