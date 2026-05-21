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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
4h

Im stuck on the T-rex! LOL "The bigger the head the smaller the arms!" I can think of other things that shrink with a big head but I wont go there. LOL

Another great newsletter with a nice mix of news. Not just dread. Thanks!

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Skepticat's avatar
Skepticat
3h

Something good already has happened to me today—this post.

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