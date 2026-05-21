Thursday, May 21, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

When I was a little kid I used to hog the TV to watch Johnny Carson. My sisters would get so mad at me. I dared them to change the channel. The Tonight Show was my jam. Johnny Carson and Phil Donahue made me want to do what I do.

Tonight Stephen Colbert does his last show. I appeared on the Colbert Report more than a decade ago and on The Late Show several times. He is one of the sharpest voices in late night. One of the smartest people I have ever sat across from. And his cancellation hits different for me. Because I was arrested for journalism. And Jimmy Kimmel gave me a platform to talk about it when a lot of people were watching to see who would. We are all connected in this. The voices that hold up the mirror are being eliminated one by one by people who call themselves free speech absolutists and mean the exact opposite.

Don’t cry for Stephen Colbert. He will be fine. He will be more successful in his next chapter than most people will be in a lifetime.

Cry for the First Amendment.

I wrote a full essay about all of it this morning on Substack. Read it here:

DON’T CRY FOR STEPHEN COLBERT. CRY FOR THE FIRST AMENDMENT

open.substack.com

And with that — something good is going to happen to Stephen Colbert. And something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. TONIGHT. STEPHEN COLBERT’S LAST SHOW.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs its final episode tonight at 11:35 PM on CBS. 11 years. 1,801 episodes. A decade of holding power accountable with jokes sharp enough to draw blood. CBS cited financial reasons. The show lost $40 to $50 million a year. What they didn’t say is that the cancellation came two days after Colbert criticized Trump’s settlement with Paramount over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. Colbert called himself “a martyr of free speech.” Tonight Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are both going dark in solidarity. Starting tomorrow Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed takes the slot. Non-political. Non-offensive. Nothing to make anyone uncomfortable. Exactly what they wanted. Colbert is hinting at running for office. Said if there is “some way to serve the American people greater than a late-night television show, I would consider that.” Watch tonight. And think about what it means that one of the sharpest voices in late night got cancelled two days after he made the wrong person uncomfortable.

TWO. BARNEY FRANK IS GONE. REMEMBER WHAT HE STOOD FOR.

Barney Frank died Tuesday night at 86 at his home in Ogunquit, Maine. Congestive heart failure. He represented Massachusetts in Congress for 32 years. First member of Congress to voluntarily come out as gay. In 1987. When that cost you everything. First to marry a same-sex partner. Co-authored Dodd-Frank, the most sweeping financial reform since the Great Depression, after the banks nearly destroyed the global economy in 2008. Even from hospice he was finishing a book for Yale University Press called “The Hard Path to Unity: Why We Must Reform the Left to Rescue Democracy.” Still fighting. Still telling uncomfortable truths on the way out. When asked what he would do over, he said: “I would have come out earlier.” Rest well, Congressman. We needed more time with you.

THREE. THE PRESIDENT SAID NETANYAHU WILL DO WHATEVER HE WANTS. TWICE.

“He’ll do whatever I want him to do. He’s a very good man. He’ll do whatever I want him to do.”

Twice. Yesterday. About the Prime Minister of a sovereign nation whose actions have directly contributed to a war that has gas at $4.45 and the Strait of Hormuz still closed. And then he said he has a 99% approval rating in Israel and might just run for prime minister there after he’s done being president here. Said the people want him. He’s at 35% here. He hinted at a third term at the Coast Guard graduation. Told officers going to war “we’ll see what happens.” Called a military strike on an Iranian ship “a beautiful thing to see.” This is the man with the nuclear codes. This is Thursday.

FOUR. JEFF BEZOS IS WORTH $279 BILLION. AND HE WANTS YOU TO KNOW HE CARES.

Yesterday on CNBC Jeff Bezos said the bottom half of American earners should pay zero federal income tax. Used a nurse in Queens making $75,000 a year and paying $12,000 in taxes as his example. Said “we shouldn’t be asking this nurse in Queens to send money to Washington. They should be sending her an apology.”

Then he said this: “You could double the taxes I pay and it’s not going to help that teacher in Queens. I promise you.”

Here is what doubling Jeff Bezos’s taxes actually means. Between 2014 and 2018, while his net worth grew by $99 billion, he paid $973 million in taxes. An effective rate of less than 1%. Some years he paid nothing. Zero. So doubling almost nothing doesn’t move the needle. He is technically correct. But that is not the argument anyone is making. The argument is that a man worth $279 billion should pay taxes proportional to his actual wealth. Not the income number his lawyers hand to the IRS. The real number. The $99 billion in four years number. If the wealthiest people in this country paid taxes on actual wealth it would transform this country. Schools. Roads. Healthcare. The nurse in Queens. All of it.

Bezos knows this. That is why he is on television talking about the nurse in Queens instead of his own tax rate. He is the distraction from himself.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded within hours. “I know a few teachers in Queens who would beg to differ.”

And then Bezos called Trump “a more mature, more disciplined version of himself.” The day after Trump permanently shielded himself from ever being audited again.

The nerve is breathtaking.

FIVE. MILLIONS ARE LOSING MEDICAID. AND NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT IT.

Nebraska went first. May 1st. First state to implement Medicaid work requirements under the Big Beautiful Bill Trump signed last July 4th. Between 16,000 and 30,000 Nebraskans projected to lose coverage. And this is coming nationally. Between 5 and 11 million people gone from Medicaid by 2028.

Between 19% and 37% of the people losing coverage are already working. Already doing what the law requires. They just can’t prove it. Because the paperwork is a nightmare. Because the system was built to be a nightmare. They didn’t cut Medicaid by cutting your benefits. They cut it by drowning you in paperwork until you give up or fall through the cracks. And they timed it to kick in hardest after the November midterms.

Nothing about this is an accident. Not one single thing.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: CLEAN ENERGY WAS HIDING UNDER CANADA THE WHOLE TIME

Scientists announced this week that ancient underground rocks in the Canadian Shield, some of the oldest rock formations on earth, are naturally producing massive amounts of hydrogen gas. Called white hydrogen. Not extracted. Not manufactured. Just sitting there in northern Ontario, produced by geological processes running for billions of years, flowing continuously from boreholes for decades. Researchers from the University of Toronto and University of Ottawa say it could power local industries and remote communities while cutting carbon emissions entirely. While Trump calls renewable energy a punchline and chants drill baby drill, the earth has been quietly making clean fuel underground since before humans existed.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: WHY T. REX HAD TINY ARMS

Scientists think they finally know. As T. rex evolved, its skull got bigger, its jaws got stronger, its bite became the most powerful weapon in its world. And as the head took over, the arms got smaller. They stopped being necessary. The head did everything. The arms were just there. Scientists say this pattern appeared across multiple dinosaur species. The bigger the head, the smaller the arms.

Make of that what you will.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Ebola is at 600 suspected cases and 139 deaths in Congo and Uganda. The Bundibugyo strain. No vaccine. No approved treatment. Trump dismissed it at a press event this week saying it was “confined to Africa.” That is what he said about COVID at the start. You know how that went.

A Virginia former elementary school assistant principal is on trial for felony child neglect after allegedly ignoring multiple warnings that a six-year-old had a gun before he shot his teacher Abby Zwerner. Criminally charging school administrators after a shooting is extraordinarily rare. This case could set a precedent that school officials can be held legally accountable for ignoring warning signs. Abby Zwerner has waited long enough.

Trump confused Biden and Obama again this week. We broke down what it reveals about his mental state. Watch here:

Keisha Lance Bottoms joined us last night exclusively. She could become the first Black woman ever elected governor in American history. In Georgia. Watch the full interview here:

The Knicks lead the Cavaliers 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals after one of the greatest comebacks in NBA playoff history. Down 22 in the fourth quarter. Won in overtime. Game 2 is tonight at Madison Square Garden. New York is alive.

Wembanyama dropped 41 points and 24 rebounds as the Spurs beat the Thunder in overtime in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. He is 22 years old and may already be the best player on the planet. Game 2 is tonight.

Pour one out. Schlitz is done. After 177 years the beer that made Milwaukee famous is being discontinued. Final batch brews this weekend. On sale June 27. Gone after that. Pabst blamed rising shipping and storage costs. Is this what making America great again looks like? A 177-year-old American institution priced out of existence by the very economy this administration promised to fix.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon