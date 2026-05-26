Tuesday, May 27, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

I told you so.

Since the beginning of this war I have said Trump was lying about deals on the table. They asked whose side I was on. As if that even makes sense. I’m on the side of truth and reality.

The Strait is still closed. Thirteen Americans are dead. And on Memorial Day Trump was striking Iran and demanding peace in the same breath. Bombing the country from whom he is begging for a deal.

Israel is not even listening. Still bombing. Still escalating. So who is in charge?

Ted Cruz said it. Lindsey Graham said it. Thom Tillis said it. The Wall Street Journal said it. This deal is a disaster. Iran keeps its enriched uranium. Iran profits off the Strait. And as the Wall Street Journal put it this morning, the Strait was open before this war started. If we end up back where we started, someone needs to explain what any of this was worth.

I’ll believe a deal when the Strait opens. Until then the war continues. And Story One tells you everything you need to know about where we actually are.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. WE STRUCK IRAN ON MEMORIAL DAY WHILE BEGGING FOR A DEAL. NOBODY IS IN CHARGE.

Monday US forces launched strikes in southern Iran. Targeting missile sites and boats laying mines near Bandar Abbas, Iran’s main naval base. CENTCOM called them self-defense strikes. On the same day Iranian negotiators were in Qatar working on a peace framework. So we bombed Iran while negotiating with Iran. On Memorial Day. And Trump’s mandatory Truth Social decree demanding that Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar immediately sign the Abraham Accords or be excluded from any deal? Pakistan is not in this war. Egypt and Jordan already have peace treaties with Israel. Turkey under Erdogan is one of Israel’s loudest critics. These are sovereign nations. Trump does not govern them. And the deal taking shape is not the deal he promised. Cruz called it a disastrous mistake. Graham called it a nightmare for Israel. Tillis asked on CNN: we may accept nuclear material remaining in Iran. How does that make sense at all. The Wall Street Journal said it plain: the Strait was open before this war started. If it just opens again and nothing else changes, what exactly was this for. I’ll believe a deal when the Strait opens. Until then there is no deal.

TWO. PEOPLE ARE ON HUNGER STRIKE INSIDE AN ICE DETENTION CENTER. THE GOVERNOR CAN’T GET IN.

Around 300 people inside Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey have been on a hunger and labor strike since last Friday. Protesting rotten food, freezing cells with no blankets, people sleeping on floors, inadequate medical care. A woman named Angela Martinez told Governor Mikie Sherrill outside the gates that her 65-year-old cousin Bolivar Bueno has diabetes and she cannot reach him to confirm he is getting his medication. She does not know if he is okay. Governor Sherrill showed up on Memorial Day and was formally denied entry. Senator Andy Kim got inside after personally calling DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. ICE threatened to transfer over 100 detainees to Louisiana and Texas as punishment for the strike. At 5 PM on Memorial Day agents fired rubber bullets and pepper sprayed protesters outside. DHS called the governor’s visit a political stunt. A 65-year-old diabetic man’s family cannot reach him. And the government is calling oversight a political stunt. This is America in 2026.

THREE. TRUMP IS AT WALTER REED TODAY. THIRD TIME IN 13 MONTHS. HE TURNS 80 IN THREE WEEKS.

The president is at Walter Reed this morning for his third physical in just over a year. The White House says routine. A Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos poll found 59% of Americans say Trump does not have the mental sharpness to lead. He has been photographed with bruised swollen hands covered in two shades of concealer. He was diagnosed last summer with chronic venous insufficiency. His last detailed public health report was April 2025. He turns 80 on June 14. He is the oldest president in American history. He has the nuclear codes. We are at war. The American people deserve a full honest accounting. Results expected today. We will have full coverage on the show.

FOUR. THE ATTORNEY GENERAL USED A WHITE HOUSE SHOOTING TO ARGUE FOR A BALLROOM.

Todd Blanche filed a court brief this weekend arguing that the $400 million White House ballroom must be built because a man was shot near a Secret Service checkpoint on Saturday. He wrote that without the ballroom the president cannot safely conduct the business of the United States. He described the ballroom as having a drone-proof roof, missile-resistant columns, blast-proof glass, sniper stations, and a hermetically sealed ventilation system. A federal judge had blocked construction because Trump demolished the East Wing without congressional approval. The Senate stripped $1 billion in taxpayer funding after Republican revolt. Trump promised private funding. And the Attorney General who also runs the $1.776 billion insurrectionist slush fund just used a shooting three blocks from the White House to argue a ballroom is mandatory for national security. Same man. Same week. Pay attention.

FIVE. THE POPE JUST DID WHAT NO AMERICAN PRESIDENT HAS EVER HAD THE COURAGE TO DO.

Pope Leo XIV made history Monday. The first American pope apologized for the Vatican’s own role in legitimizing slavery. Not for individual Christians. Not for bad actors in the Church. For the popes themselves. Who gave European kings explicit religious authority to subjugate and enslave people they called infidels. He called it a wound in Christian memory.

Genealogical research by Henry Louis Gates Jr. confirmed that 17 of Pope Leo’s own American ancestors were Black. Listed in census records as mulatto, Black, Creole or free persons of color. His family tree includes both enslaved people and slave owners. This man looked his own family history dead in the face and said the Church was wrong. We caused harm. We are sorry.

The first American pope. Did what no American president has ever done. Not one. Not Lincoln. Not Roosevelt. Not Obama. Not one American president has ever looked this country in the face and said what was done to the descendants of enslaved people was a moral catastrophe that this nation has never adequately addressed or atoned for.

The leader of 1.4 billion Catholics did it Monday. And he warned: if the Church does not clearly condemn today’s exploitation, it may have to ask for pardon again in the future.

If the Pope can say we were wrong, what exactly is America’s excuse.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: MASSIE FILED. NOBODY KNOWS FOR WHAT.

Thomas Massie filed FEC paperwork on Memorial Day for the 2028 election cycle. Said it allows him to raise funds and maintain political operations. Then said he has not made a final decision about which office to seek. House. Senate. President. Nobody knows. The man they spent $32.6 million to silence filed paperwork to stay in the fight within six days of losing his primary. He still has seven months left in Congress with nothing to lose. And now he has a 2028 campaign committee. Trump had better be paying attention.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: THE WAR JUST MOVED THE WORLD CUP. AND IRAN GOT ITS INTERNET BACK.

Iran moved its World Cup training base from Tucson, Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico. The team still plays its group games in Los Angeles and Seattle. The World Cup starts June 11. Fifteen days from now. A country at war with the United States will train in Mexico, cross the border, and play in front of American crowds while a ceasefire holds by a thread. And overnight Iran’s President Pezeshkian ordered the restoration of internet access for all Iranians after 87 days of darkness. Whether that signals something coming we do not know yet. But the Strait is still the only indicator that matters. Watch the small things. They tell you more than any Truth Social post ever will.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

THE KNICKS ARE IN THE NBA FINALS. New York demolished the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game 4 to complete a 4-0 sweep. The Knicks are going to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Twenty-seven years. The Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and Thunder is tied 2-2. Game 5 is tonight in Oklahoma City. Whoever wins meets the Knicks. Finals start June 4.

Comedian Godfrey joined the show Monday. Delivered a scathing takedown of Black MAGA that you need to hear. Watch the full show here:

Know your rights. Fake ICE agents are dressing in tactical gear, flashing fake badges, and knocking on doors to intimidate immigrant families. Real ICE agents must show proper federal ID and generally need a warrant signed by a judge to enter your home. Do not open your door. Call 911. Share this with everyone you know.

Pope Leo warned in his first major document that AI is creating new forms of slavery. Exploited workers mining rare minerals for AI chips are the new chains. That same week Trump scrapped a planned AI safety executive order hours before the signing ceremony. It was voluntary. Just a 90-day window for the government to test new models before release. Gone. Trump said he didn’t like it. Musk, Zuckerberg, and Sacks all spoke with him around the same time. All three deny being the reason. The Pope is worried about who gets hurt. The billionaires are worried about who gets rich.

Black Pride in DC wrapped Monday. This year’s theme was New Black Renaissance. Showcasing Black culture, creativity, and community resilience. Started in the early 90s. Still going. Still necessary. Still beautiful.

The first ever Enhanced Games took place in Las Vegas this weekend. Track, field, weightlifting, swimming. No drug testing. Athletes encouraged to supplement however they want. Organized in part by Donald Trump Jr and PayPal founder Peter Thiel. The dystopian future is here and it is in Vegas.

You can now reserve free tickets for the new Lincoln Memorial undercroft experience. A brand new exhibit underneath the Lincoln Memorial. Opens June 25th. Reserve at nps.gov. History right beneath Lincoln’s feet.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon