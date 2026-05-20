Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Bloodworth's avatar
Judy Bloodworth
6h

I saw someone post last night Thomas Massie should now take the House floor and read the names in the Epstein files. I fully support that. I am thrilled Keisha Lance Bottoms won last night. Now please let her make history and win it all! See you at 10:00!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Najawa's avatar
Najawa
6h

Don I love this newsletter. Great addition!

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture