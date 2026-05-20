Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

I woke up this morning thinking about Thomas Massie.

Not because I agree with his politics. I don’t. But in this moment, on this issue, he did the right thing. He fought for the Epstein victims. He stood up when the most powerful man in the country told him to sit down. And they buried him under $32.6 million, a Secretary of Defense on a campaign stage, and the full weight of a machine that doesn’t just put a finger on the scale. It puts its whole foot on it.

And Massie walked to that microphone last night and said: I got seven months left in Congress.

In the same night, Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia Democratic gubernatorial primary. No runoff. Over 50% in a crowded field. If she wins in November she will be the first Black woman ever elected governor in American history. In Georgia. A state that hasn’t elected a Democratic governor in nearly three decades.

The darkness and the light. Same night.

November is coming. These midterms may be the most important election of our lifetime. Not a presidential election. A midterm. Because we are at a crossroads and everybody knows it. We either go off the cliff or we grab the wheel and build some guardrails so we never get this close to the edge again.

Massie showed us last night that even inside a machine built to crush dissent, people still care about justice. About accountability. About someone in power being held to account.

The fight is not over.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go

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ONE. MASSIE LOST. BUT THEY SHOULD BE SCARED OF WHAT COMES NEXT.

They spent $32.6 million to silence one man. The most expensive House primary in American history. They sent the Secretary of Defense to Kentucky the night before the vote to finish him off. And it worked. Ed Gallrein won. A dairy farmer and former Navy SEAL who promised to vote with Trump on everything. Fine. They got their guy.

But Massie walked to that microphone last night and said this: “We’ve taken out two dozen CEOs, an ambassador, a prince, a prime minister, a minister of culture. And that was just six months. I got seven months left in Congress.”

Seven months. With no primary to protect. No donors to please. No party to answer to. Nothing left to lose.

They paid $32.6 million to make Thomas Massie the most dangerous man in Washington. The Republican Party just purged the congressman who was asking questions about a pedophile’s client list. And he is not done asking.

Watch what happens next.

TWO. HE SUED HIMSELF. SETTLED WITH HIMSELF. THEN HID THE BEST PART.

Donald Trump sued his own IRS for $10 billion. A federal judge said you control the IRS and the Justice Department defending it. How is this a real lawsuit? Before she could rule they settled. Created a $1.776 billion slush fund with your taxpayer money. No vote in Congress. No oversight. A five-person commission appointed by his own attorney general decides in secret who gets paid until December 2028, right before a new president can touch it. January 6th insurrectionists are in line for your money right now.

But they buried the most important part in a separate document posted quietly to the DOJ website. No press conference. No announcement. Just uploaded. Like a grocery list.

The IRS is forever barred from auditing Donald Trump, his sons, and his companies. Forever.

The man who paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2020 just permanently shielded himself from the system every other American is subject to. You get audited. Your neighbors get audited. Working people who made an honest mistake on a form get a letter from the IRS.

Not Donald Trump. Not anymore. Not ever.

We broke this story. Watch last night’s full show:

THREE. XI JUST TOLD TRUMP EXACTLY WHAT HIS CHINA TRIP WAS WORTH.

Vladimir Putin landed in Beijing this morning. Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet. State dinner. Honor guard. The whole thing. Three days after Trump left Beijing calling it a historic trip. Fantastic trade deals. A new era.

And Xi welcomed Putin the same way.

That is your answer. That is what Trump’s China trip was worth. Xi is not choosing sides. He is playing both of them. Taking trade concessions from America while shoring up his no-limits partnership with Russia. Putin came straight from launching three-day nuclear drills. Xi didn’t flinch. The Strait of Hormuz is still closed. Gas is $4.45 nationally. And Trump is measuring the success of a war by the Dow Jones.

Xi just cashed Trump’s check and invited the next customer in.

FOUR. TRUMP JUST HANDED DEMOCRATS TEXAS.

John Cornyn has been a United States Senator for 24 years. Senate Majority Whip. One of the most powerful Republicans in Washington. And yesterday Trump threw him in the trash because he wasn’t loyal enough in 2024.

Trump endorsed Ken Paxton. The Attorney General who survived impeachment, a FBI investigation, and more corruption scandals than most people can count. His own advisers said don’t do it. Too much baggage. Trump did it anyway.

The runoff is May 26. And here is what nobody in the Republican Party wants to say out loud. Democratic nominee James Talarico is leading both Cornyn and Paxton in recent polling. He has a wide fundraising advantage. Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat statewide since 1994.

Trump cannot stop settling personal scores long enough to protect his own Senate majority. And Democrats are standing right there waiting to pick up the pieces.

FIVE. THE TRIAL THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO TALK ABOUT.

Luigi Mangione was back in court Monday. A Manhattan judge ruled that the 3D-printed gun and the red notebook will be used as evidence at his murder trial in September. The notebook reads: “The target is insurance. It checks every box.” The defense won too. His cellphone, passport, wallet, computer chip, and ammunition were thrown out. Police searched his bag without a warrant. Fourth Amendment violation.

Mangione maintains his innocence. Innocent until proven guilty. That is the law. And nobody is saying that what he is accused of is acceptable. Murder is murder. Full stop.

But the crowds outside that courthouse are not there by accident. Americans have been trying to say something out loud for years and nobody in power wanted to hear it. Premiums go up. Claims get denied. People die waiting for approvals. Families go bankrupt paying bills for procedures that were supposed to be covered. And the CEOs making those decisions collect bonuses most Americans will never see in a lifetime.

The healthcare industry wants a quiet conviction and silence. They do not want September 8. They do not want cameras outside that courthouse every day reminding Americans what they pay and what they get in return. They do not want their business model in front of a jury and a nation.

This is one of the most important trials of our time. Not just because of what Mangione is accused of. Because of what it forces this country to look at.

September 8 can’t come fast enough.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: ENEMIES BUILT SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL TOGETHER

Europe and China launched the SMILE mission yesterday. A joint satellite. Two powers that compete on trade, technology, and geopolitics built something together to protect the entire planet from space weather that could knock out GPS networks and power grids. No tariffs. No threats. No posturing. They just decided the stakes were too high to let the politics get in the way. There are still people on this earth who think like that. Worth remembering.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: WHILE TRUMP TOLD TAIWAN TO COOL IT, TAIWAN MADE HISTORY

This week Trump told Taiwan to cool it, left a $14 billion arms package on the table, and flew home calling it diplomacy. And in London, a Taiwanese novelist named Yáng Shuāng-zǐ and her American translator Lin King walked onto a stage and won the International Booker Prize. The first work ever translated from Mandarin Chinese to win in the award’s history. The first Taiwanese and Taiwanese-American winners ever. Nobody told Taiwan to cool it. They just showed up and made history anyway. That is what resilience looks like.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Keisha Lance Bottoms is the Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia. No runoff. Over 50% in a crowded field. If she wins in November she becomes the first Black woman ever elected governor in American history. Georgia hasn’t sent a Democrat to the governor’s mansion in nearly three decades. The Republican runoff is June 16. November 3 is the one that matters. Watch Georgia.

Down 22 points in the fourth quarter. Seven minutes and change left on the clock. The New York Knicks were done. And then Jalen Brunson decided otherwise. An 18-1 run. A tie with 19 seconds left. A win in overtime 115-104 over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. One of the greatest comebacks in NBA playoff history. New York is alive. Game 2 Thursday.

Victor Wembanyama is 22 years old. Last night he dropped 41 points and 24 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 in overtime in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. There have been maybe five players in the history of this game who could do what he does. We are watching one of them right now in real time. Game 2 Thursday.

The judge threw out Luigi Mangione’s cellphone, passport, wallet, computer chip, and ammunition. Police searched his bag without a warrant. Fourth Amendment violation. The gun and the notebook stay in. The notebook reads: “The target is insurance. It checks every box.” Mangione maintains his innocence. The healthcare industry wants this trial to be quiet and quick. The country has other plans. September 8.

Mark Fuhrman died May 12 of throat cancer. He was 74. The LAPD detective whose racial slurs played on tape in open court helped acquit OJ Simpson in the trial of the century. He spent his later years on Fox News. Race. Policing. Power. Justice. The conversation he helped detonate thirty years ago is still burning. It never stopped.

Pour one out. Schlitz is done. The beer that made Milwaukee famous. Founded in 1849. Once the best-selling beer in the world. 177 years of American history poured into a can. The final batch brews this weekend. On sale June 27. After that it’s gone. Pabst blamed rising shipping and storage costs. Makes you wonder. Is this what making America great again looks like? Pricing a 177-year-old American institution out of existence with the very economy this administration promised to fix?

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show ends tomorrow night after 11 years. He spent a decade making people laugh at power when laughing was the only thing left to do. Tomorrow is the last one. Watch it.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon