Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck
3h

Seriously? Testing military members over 30 for low T? How insulting! And if they test positive, what then? Mandatory expulsion?

Reply
Share
Masubuku ya dunia's avatar
Masubuku ya dunia
2h

Praying for Nolan’s family and the families who have lost their loved ones through hateful acts🙏🏾

There is always something with this regime in that dark house, when will this end?

Then the Democrats mmm we need to vote like there’s no tomorrow. If we don’t we’re finished ooo!!!!!!!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture