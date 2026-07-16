Thursday, July 16, 2026

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Tonight at 9 PM Eastern, Trump addresses the nation for the third time since taking office. Administration officials say the subject is newly declassified intelligence the White House claims shows a foreign nation’s plans to interfere in the 2020 election. He’ll be joined by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, acting DNI Bill Pulte, FBI Director Kash Patel, and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin — the entire national security leadership standing behind him for one broadcast.

Before he says a word: Joe Biden won the 2020 election. 306 electoral votes to 232. More than 81 million ballots to 74 million. Not “certified.” Won. That result survived 64 lawsuits, almost all dismissed for lack of evidence, and was confirmed by Trump’s own attorney general at the time. Foreign countries trying to interfere in an election, if that’s real, is a serious national security matter. It is also a different claim than a stolen election, and tonight’s speech is built to collapse the two into one.

And yesterday, before this address was even locked in, Trump’s own pick to run the entire US intelligence community sat in front of the Senate and would not say who won in 2020. Jay Clayton was asked directly, more than once. He’d only say “Joe Biden was certified as the president.” Not that he won. Certified. A man who won’t say who actually won an election five years ago cannot be trusted to defend this country’s elections going forward.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I have to believe that, because tonight is going to test how much of this country still knows the difference between a fact and a broadcast. Here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

🍋 TRUMP’S TOP INTELLIGENCE PICK WON’T SAY WHO WON 2020. A SENATOR ASKED HIM SIX WAYS. HE STILL WOULDN’T ANSWER.

Jay Clayton sat before the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday and, asked repeatedly whether Biden won, would only say “Joe Biden was certified as the president.” Angus King asked him directly: “Who won the 2020 election?” Clayton dodged. Ossoff didn’t let it go: “Isn’t it humiliating to be unable to answer this question? To have to indulge the president’s delusions? We know, you know, everybody in this room knows the truthful answer. Why can you not give it?”

Mark Warner, the same Democrat who once praised this nomination, closed the hearing saying he was “bitterly disappointed.”

Clayton also defended subpoenaing four New York Times journalists over their Qatari jet reporting, and confirmed he wasn’t consulted on tonight’s speech at all.

DON’S TAKE He wants access to the country’s most sensitive secrets and can’t tell a Senate committee who won an election five years ago. That’s an audition, not an answer.

🍋 CRUMP: THE FAMILY IS STILL NOT GETTING ENOUGH COMMUNICATION FROM INVESTIGATORS.

Wednesday’s DA meeting produced three things. The case goes to a grand jury once the sheriff’s office finishes its investigation, standard procedure, not a signal either way. Sheriff’s investigators and the family’s independent team will jointly inspect Nolan’s phone data, side by side. And the DA’s office assigned a victim advocate to the case. Crump’s words: “We are working with them to say there needs to be better communication with the clients.”

That confirms what Christine Wonsley already said: a week of silence, broken only when the family reached out first. Attorney Eric Hertz says Mississippi law entitles victims to an incident report within roughly 72 hours. Eleven days later, still nothing.

Crump also addressed the pool-party photo directly for the first time: reposting isn’t confirming. And he closed with this: “Nobody’s life should be threatened for seeking the truth, and nobody should be presumed accountable until we have evidence.”

Update: the funeral has moved. It’s Monday at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs, not the Coast Coliseum as originally planned. Visitation 9-11, service right after.

DON’S TAKE It took a District Attorney assigning a victim advocate for this family to get what should’ve been automatic from day one.

🍋 ICE KILLED TWO MEN THIS WEEK. NEITHER WAS THE TARGET. THE FIX LASTED LESS THAN A DAY.

DHS paused most vehicle stops nationwide Tuesday and promised body cameras, again. Trump reversed it himself in under 24 hours. Senior ICE leadership was reportedly blindsided. He called the agency’s work “a GREAT job, one that has to be done.”

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston. Joan Sebastian Durán Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine. Wrong men, both times.

DON’S TAKE A correction that can’t survive one news cycle was never a correction.

🍋 FIVE STRAIGHT DAYS OF STRIKES ON IRAN. TRUMP TRADED HIS SHIPPING TOLL FOR A HANDSHAKE.

Monday, Trump announced a 20% toll on Strait of Hormuz shipping and declared the US “GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT.” Twenty-five hours later he scrapped it for investment pledges from Gulf states instead. Iran hasn’t hit back at the US directly, it’s hit Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

DON’S TAKE The payback is landing on countries that didn’t fire a shot. There’s a table somewhere. Nobody’s sitting at it.

🍋 TRUMP’S AG PICK ADMITTED THE EPSTEIN REDACTIONS WERE BOTCHED. HE CALLED IT “1%.”

Todd Blanche told the Senate Judiciary Committee about 1% of redactions needed fixing after release, including unredacted photos of potential victims. Asked directly about Kash Patel’s conduct, he called the question “extraordinarily obnoxious.” With Graham’s death, the committee sits 11-10 Republican, and two votes, Cornyn and Tillis, both not returning next year, are undecided.

DON’S TAKE One percent is the number you reach for when you need “we exposed victims’ identities” to sound small.

🍋 E. JEAN CARROLL GOT PAID. OVER $5 MILLION, THREE YEARS LATER.

The Supreme Court declined Trump’s final appeal. The judgment landed in her account this week.

DON’S TAKE Three years of appeals to avoid paying a debt a jury said he owed.

🍋 OFF THE RADAR: THE HOUSE KILLED A BID TO CUT MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL. OVER 100 DEMOCRATS VOTED FOR IT ANYWAY.

Massie’s amendment failed. Party leadership, Pelosi and Clark included, voted against it. The fault line inside the party isn’t closing.

DON’S TAKE That’s a party arguing with itself in public now.

RAPID FIRE

🍋 A heat dome and Canadian wildfire smoke hit at the same time, hazardous air from Minneapolis to New York.

🍋 The Pentagon will start annual low-testosterone screenings for troops 30 and up. Hegseth calls it readiness.

🍋 The Sunshine Protection Act passed the House 308-117, locking in daylight saving time. The Senate is where this bill has died before.

🍋 Someone paid $50.1 million for a T. rex named Gus at Sotheby’s. Paleontologists are asking whoever bought it to lend it to a museum.

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Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon