Thursday, May 14, 2026

If you want a little luck today you came to the right place.

Here are 7 things you need to know before you start your day. Read this. Share it. And know that Something Good Is Going To Happen To You Today!

Good morning. Get your coffee. I need a moment before we get into the news.

Jason Collins died Tuesday at 47. Brain cancer. You may not remember the name right away but you will remember the moment. He was the first openly gay active player in any of the four major American sports leagues. He came out in 2013 in Sports Illustrated while still playing in the NBA. Opened his essay with two words. I’m black. And I’m gay. No drama. Just the truth.

When the news broke that he had cancer I reached out. He wrote back past 10:30 at night after a chemotherapy session to wish me and my family a great holiday season. That was the last time we communicated. That is who he was.

I wrote about what his coming out meant to me in The Advocate back in 2013. As a Black gay man I understood exactly what it cost him. He was about to become a double minority in the most public way possible. And he did it anyway. I republished that essay on Substack this morning.

It still lives with me. And so does he.

Rest easy Jason Collins. You changed things.

Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. And in spite of all of it, something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. THE ABORTION PILL CLOCK HITS ZERO TODAY AT 5 PM. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

The Supreme Court’s temporary stay on mifepristone access expires today at 5 PM Eastern. The court has to act before then. They can extend the stay again and buy more time. They can block the lower court ruling and keep telehealth and mail access intact. Or they can let the lower court ruling stand, which would make getting the abortion pill by mail or through a telehealth visit illegal nationwide, immediately, in every state. More than 60 percent of all abortions in this country use this medication. Samuel Alito is the justice handling this. The same man who ended Roe. This decision could drop at any moment between now and 5 PM today. Keep your phone close.

TWO. TRUMP IS IN BEIJING. BUT LET’S TALK ABOUT WHY HE’S REALLY THERE.

There are a few things happening in Beijing right now and none of them are exactly what they look like.

The official reason is diplomacy. Trump needs China to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz because the war he started is killing American consumers and his poll numbers. China buys 80 percent of Iran’s oil so they have real leverage. Trump does not. He flew to Beijing needing something from Xi. That is not a position of strength.

But here is what Trump himself posted on Truth Social before leaving. He said his very first request to Xi would be to open China up so his billionaire friends could make more money there. His words. Not a second request. The first one. Not about the war. Not about your gas prices. About letting Elon Musk and Tim Cook and Jensen Huang do more business in China.

And then there is the guest list. Eric Trump and his wife Lara are on this trip. Officially in a personal capacity. Eric runs the Trump Organization. Senator Elizabeth Warren flagged it before the trip. Eric has business ties to a Chinese cryptocurrency mining company. Reuters said this straight out. The family business and American foreign policy are on the same plane. Literally.

Xi welcomed deeper US business participation in China during yesterday’s talks. Trump called it great. Your gas is still $4.52.

THREE. AUSTRALIA JUST TOLD TRUMP’S NAME TO TAKE A HIKE.

A developer in Australia had big plans for a 91 story Trump Tower on the Gold Coast. That was February. Three months later the Trump name is gone. The developer told CNN the brand had become toxic to Australians because of the Iran war and everything that came with it. Over 140,000 Australians signed a petition against it. The building is still happening. Just without the Trump name on it. The Trump Organization says the developer did not meet his financial obligations. The developer says the brand is poison. The mayor says it was about the money. Honestly it is probably all three. But when someone on the other side of the planet decides your name does not belong on their skyline, that is a statement. And when you think about what his name used to mean on luxury real estate around the world, that is a real fall from grace.

FOUR. HE SAID THE SPACE SHIELD WOULD COST $175 BILLION. THE GOVERNMENT SAYS SEVEN TIMES THAT.

Trump’s Golden Dome. The giant space shield he wants to build to shoot down missiles and protect America. He told you it would cost $175 billion. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office put out its analysis Tuesday and said the real number is $1.2 trillion over 20 years. And even at that price they said it still would not be able to stop a full scale attack from Russia or China. A trillion and two hundred billion dollars. For something that might not even fully work. Meanwhile your wages fell last month for the first time in three years and gas is $4.52 a gallon. But sure. Space lasers. Great.

FIVE. WE ASKED REPUBLICANS ABOUT TRUMP SAYING HE DOESN’T CARE ABOUT YOUR FINANCES. HERE IS WHAT THEY SAID.

On Tuesday Trump said on camera he does not think about Americans’ financial situation. Not even a little bit. Our team went and asked Republican leaders directly. Ted Cruz said he had not seen the clip. Mike Johnson said he did not know the context. Lindsey Graham said he supports it because of the Iran threat. Not one of them pushed back. Not one. These are the people you elected to hold the president accountable. Gas at $4.52. Inflation at a three year high. Wages falling. The man in charge says your financial situation does not cross his mind. And his colleagues shrugged. Watch the full breakdown from last night’s show here:

SIX. A FORMER MAGA CONGRESSMAN CAME ON THE SHOW YESTERDAY AND SAID THE QUIET PART LOUD.

Joe Walsh used to be one of them. Tea Party congressman from Illinois. MAGA before MAGA had a name. And then he walked away. First from the party. Then from the label. Now he is a registered Democrat actively campaigning for Democratic candidates. Yesterday morning he sat down with me and said something I have not heard said so plainly in a long time. He said the Republican Party is not a party anymore. It is a cult. His words. Not mine. He said they do not care about democracy, the Constitution, or the country. Just power, money, and control.

I asked him straight up whether he believed Marjorie Taylor Greene’s apparent awakening, her public break with Trump, her calls to remove him. He does not buy a word of it. He said MTG is MAGA to her core and this whole thing is a calculated move to position herself as the next MAGA leader when Trump is gone. He said the same about Tucker Carlson. Long game. Not a change of heart. Joe Walsh lived inside that world. He knows exactly how it works.

Watch the full interview:

Key moments: https://youtube.com/shorts/gG03ZPixzzU?si=zhw768fu3Hb0WKPE

https://youtube.com/shorts/85DAMD1ew44?si=q7Oj65j2IiHgx-To

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR. TIFFANY HADDISH IS ON THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT COVER. AND THE REAL STORY IS HER GRANDMOTHER.

Tiffany Haddish is on the cover of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The first comedian in the magazine’s history to do it. And yes that alone is worth celebrating. But the story underneath it is the one I want you to know.

Tiffany grew up in foster care. When she got moved from home to home everything she owned went in trash bags. She said the day she got her first suitcase changed how she felt about herself. She started the She Ready Foundation so that foster kids have suitcases. Because she knows what it means when someone treats your things like they matter.

Her grandmother Alice Ray was one of the first Black women to model clothing on television. Back in the 1950s. She used to teach young Tiffany how to pose. Tiffany grew up watching her and dreaming. Then life got complicated and she let that dream go. Then she put it back out into the universe while working out one day and kept going. And now she is standing on a beach in Mexico on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

She said on the Today show this week, I wish my grandma was alive. I wish my grandma could have seen this.

She saw it. I really believe that. Something good is going to happen to you today. Stories like this are exactly why I believe it.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

The Supreme Court mifepristone deadline is today at 5 PM Eastern. Access is still intact right now as you read this. But the court could rule at any moment today. Stay close to the news on this one.

The 2026 NFL schedule drops tonight at 8 PM Eastern. All nine international games have already leaked. Check your team tonight.

Kevin Warsh is now Fed chair. Jerome Powell’s term ends tomorrow. First rate decision under Warsh is June 16. Your mortgage rate, your car payment, your credit card interest. All of it runs through what happens in that building. Circle June 16.

A French woman remains critically ill from hantavirus. Eighteen Americans who returned from the MV Hondius cruise ship are being monitored across multiple states. CDC says public risk remains low. Keep watching it.

MTG resigned from Congress in January. Tucker Carlson has been publicly distancing from Trump. Joe Walsh told us yesterday both are playing a long game for the post-Trump MAGA world. Watch where they land in 2027 and 2028. Full interview here:

Gas is $4.52 this morning. It was $2.98 the day the Iran war started February 28. Trump is in Beijing right now asking Xi to help end the war he started. That gap at the pump is not going away until that war does.

If today is your birthday you are a Taurus on the Gemini cusp. Dependable, curious, and probably already three steps ahead of everyone in the room. Use that energy today.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

And remember:

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon

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