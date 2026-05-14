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Tim Malone's avatar
Tim Malone
1h

Day 4!

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Gila Cohen-Shaw's avatar
Gila Cohen-Shaw
1h

Daniel you are the perfect addition to this team!!! Love your writing style - as Don says I’m informed without being inundated !

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