Want to be lucky today? Start here.

I woke up this morning and thought I had a crazy dream.

I dreamed that the president of the United States sued himself, settled with himself, and created a secret billion dollar slush fund with your tax money to pay the trash criminals who vandalized, terrorized, and desecrated the United States Capitol and the people in it. The ones who beat police officers. Hunted the Vice President. Pleaded guilty in open court.

Then I remembered. This is Donald Trump. This is America. And it’s all real.

Good morning.

They named it after 1776. A $1.776 billion slush fund. Your money. No vote in Congress. No oversight. No transparency. And we still can’t have a serious conversation about reparations for the people who actually built this country. The ones who were never paid. Never compensated. Never made whole.

But insurrectionists?

Done by Tuesday.

If Barack Obama had done one tenth of this there would be torches in the street. You know it. I know it. We know exactly why the rules are different. We’ve always known. We’ve just been patient about saying it.

I’m done being patient.

We broke this down last night with former pardon attorney Liz Oyer who said this is a criminal conspiracy led by Attorney General Todd Blanche. Watch it here:

In spite of all of that, something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. And that’s why we’re starting with primaries. Because voting is where the real power lives. It’s the one thing they can’t take from you without a fight. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

ONE. TODAY IS THE DAY. AND THEY’RE COMING FOR MASSIE BECAUSE HE CAME FOR EPSTEIN.

Alabama. Georgia. Idaho. Kentucky. Oregon. Pennsylvania. Six states voting today. The biggest primary day of the 2026 midterms. And the race everyone is watching is in Kentucky. Thomas Massie. The man who got the Epstein files released. Who stood up for those victims when Trump called it a scam, called him a lowlife on Christmas Day, then a sick wacko, then a disloyal ungracious sanctimonious fool, and finally this week the worst congressman in the long and storied history of the Republican Party. Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, the man running a war, flew to Kentucky yesterday and got on a campaign stage against him. He said he was there in his personal capacity as a private citizen. The personal capacity of the United States Secretary of Defense. During a war. Potentially violating the Hatch Act. Over $32 million spent trying to take Massie out. The most expensive House primary in American history. In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms is running for governor in a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 1998. Democrats are fighting for Mitch McConnell’s Senate seat in Kentucky for the first time in 25 years. Tonight’s results will tell us whether the resistance is real or whether the fear is winning. Massie’s response to all of it? He posted a video of himself playing the banjo. Today is not the day to sit it out.

TWO. HE SUED HIMSELF. SETTLED WITH HIMSELF. SENT YOU THE BILL.

Donald Trump sued his own IRS. The one he controls. For $10 billion. A federal judge said wait, you’re on both sides of this lawsuit, how is this legal? And before she could rule, they settled. Just like that. Created a $1.776 billion slush fund with your taxpayer money. No vote in Congress. No oversight. No transparency. A five-person commission appointed by his own attorney general decides in secret who gets paid. The fund runs until December 2028. Right before a new president can touch it. And who gets the money? The trash criminals who stormed the Capitol on January 6th. The ones who beat police officers. Hunted the Vice President. Pleaded guilty in open court. They are in line for your tax dollars right now. Mike Lindell already told CNN he expects a check. Jamie Raskin said Congress never voted on this. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics called it one of the single most corrupt acts in American history. And the judge who closed the case said there was no settlement of record because Trump’s lawyers never even mentioned the deal in court. They did it in the dark. We broke this down last night with former pardon attorney Liz Oyer who said this is a criminal conspiracy led by Attorney General Todd Blanche. Watch it here:

THREE. HE HAD A STRIKE ON IRAN PLANNED FOR TODAY. NOBODY KNEW.

Yesterday Trump revealed on social media that he had a full scale military assault on Iran planned for this morning. He called it off at the request of Gulf state leaders. Nobody in Congress knew. Nobody in the public knew. This is the seventh time he has threatened Iran and pulled back. Iran submitted a new proposal. Trump will probably say no because it lets them keep some enriched uranium and he needs a bigger win than Obama got. So the Strait stays closed. Gas is $4.446 nationally. Up 30 cents in one week. California is at $6.06. Diesel nearly $6 in Connecticut. And yesterday at a White House event standing next to billionaire Mark Cuban, he said he measures the war’s success by the Dow Jones. The Dow Jones. Not your gas pump. The Dow Jones.

FOUR. THEY CAME TO PRAY. THEY WERE MURDERED FOR IT.

Yesterday was the first day of Dhul Hijjah. One of the most sacred months in the Islamic calendar. And two teenagers, 17 and 18 years old, drove to the Islamic Center of San Diego, the largest mosque in the county, dressed in camouflage, with weapons stolen from a parent’s home, hate speech scrawled on the guns, and opened fire. Three men were killed. Amin Abdullah, the security guard, a father of eight young children. The police chief called him pivotal. Said his actions were heroic. Said he saved lives. Mohamed Nader, a teacher, lived across the street. Heard the shots. Ran toward the sound because his wife was working inside and he wanted to make sure she was safe. He was killed trying to get to her. The children inside the school were evacuated. Dozens of them. Holding hands in a line. On the first day of one of Islam’s holiest months. Hate speech on the weapons. Racial pride writings in the suicide note. Investigators are calling it a hate crime. This happened the day after the White House backed a Christian nationalist prayer rally on the National Mall where a speaker said from the stage if being a Christian nationalist means loving Jesus Christ and loving America count me in. Words have consequences. Rhetoric has consequences. And three families are burying their fathers and husbands today because of what this moment in America is producing.

FIVE. OFF THE RADAR: EUROPE AND CHINA ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO PROTECT ALL OF US

While we’re down here fighting about everything, Europe and China launched a joint satellite mission today called SMILE. It will capture the first-ever continuous X-ray images of the sun’s solar wind hitting Earth’s magnetic shield. The data protects GPS networks, power grids, and satellites from devastating space storms. Two of the world’s biggest rivals built something together to protect the entire planet. Nobody asked who started the war. They just built the thing.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR: ONE PHOTO. ONE PLANT. SIXTY YEARS OF BEING WRONG.

A birdwatcher in the Australian outback snapped a random photo and uploaded it to a science app. Researchers saw it. A plant declared extinct for nearly 60 years was growing right there in the frame. One person with a smartphone just rewrote the scientific record. Ordinary people doing ordinary things are quietly changing what we know about this world. Go outside today. You never know what you might find.

SEVEN. OFF THE RADAR: A CLOCK THAT TICKS FASTER AND SLOWER AT THE SAME TIME

Physicists announced this week that a single clock can exist in a quantum superposition, ticking both faster and slower simultaneously. Time may be even stranger than Einstein imagined. We are living through one of the most chaotic moments in American history and scientists are out here discovering that time itself doesn’t work the way we thought. Somehow that is comforting.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

An American missionary doctor tested positive for Ebola in Congo while treating patients. His wife, also a doctor, their four young children, and a colleague are being evacuated to Germany. Nearly 400 suspected cases. 105 deaths. No vaccine. No treatment. And Houston hosts the Congo team at the FIFA World Cup next month.

Dalton Eatherly, known online as “Chud the Builder,” is in a Tennessee jail on $1.25 million bond charged with attempted murder after shooting Joshua Fox, a Black disabled veteran and father of three, outside a courthouse. Video surfaced of him saying the goal was to put Black people “on the ground” and livestream it. His fundraiser hit $90,000 within 24 hours of his arrest. His following went up. Watch:

Tyler Robinson, the Utah man charged with fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, is back in court today. A three-hour hearing is scheduled on a defense motion to hold prosecutors in contempt of court. The preliminary hearing itself has been pushed to July. This case is far from over.

Trump announced his Trump Rx website would add 600 generic drugs. It is a coupon website. It does not lower drug prices. It does not change what insurance companies pay. Presidential seal. Coupon website.

The Long Island Rail Road strike is over. A deal was reached Monday night after three days that stranded 250,000 daily commuters. Service resumes today at noon. The morning rush is still a mess so if you’re in the New York metro area, work from home a little longer. But it’s done.

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show ends Thursday after 11 years. He spent a decade holding power accountable with jokes sharp enough to draw blood. Thursday is the last one. Worth watching.

RFK Jr. and the EPA made a big announcement about PFAS, the forever chemicals in your drinking water linked to cancer. Pushed the compliance deadline back two years. Wiped out limits on four dangerous chemicals entirely. Announced $1 billion in new funding when utilities need $50 billion to fix the problem. Your tap water is exactly the same today as it was yesterday.

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky,

Lemon