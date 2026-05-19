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Michael Teferi's avatar
Michael Teferi
25m

Excellent article, Mr. Lemon! Keep winning this mission as a journalist and author! Guess what? I am running for office as a Democrat for the next President of the United States of America towards the 2028 presidential election. I am focused and dedicated towards love of country, freedom, justice, democracy, equality, our U.S. Constitution, and the rule of law. I am originally from Ethiopia, yet I was born right here in Washington, DC, and grew up right here in DC, Arlington, and Alexandria, VA. My aunt brought me here to Manassas, VA in the Summer of 2024. I am directly against Trump, Vance, the current administration, Republicans in Congress, ICE, corruption, corporate price gouging, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence aka AI, and all the horrible wars that are happening all around the world.

Hope to hear back from you sometime soon, Mr. Lemon! Please feel free to email me at romanticsinger24@gmail.com, call me anytime at 1-571-500-8485, and engage with me where I reside in Manassas, VA at Birmingham Green nursing home via 8605 Centerville Road, Manassas, VA 20110, Room 114D.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
43m

I love these chunk size updates. Thanks

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