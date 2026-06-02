Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Good morning.

You know me. Every morning I tell you something good is going to happen today. And I mean it.

Not because I’m ignoring what’s happening. Not because I think everything is fine. Because hope is a choice.

Yesterday Barbara F. Walter joined the show. She literally wrote the book on how civil wars start. We talked about democracy, protest, and where America is headed. But the thing I’ve been thinking about ever since is something much simpler.

Barbara said the most successful movement for change in American history was the Civil Rights Movement. Not because it had perfect leaders. Not because it won every fight. Because it worked. It became the model for movements all over the world, from Northern Ireland to South Africa. The blueprint already exists.

Then she said something else. Black Americans know how to protest because Black Americans have had to protest. The Civil Rights Movement wasn’t a theory. It was survival. It was necessity. Many white Americans have never had to engage in that kind of struggle because for them the system mostly worked.

Until it doesn’t.

Barbara believes the thing most likely to bring large numbers of Americans into the streets isn’t a speech or a scandal. It’s economic pain. When people feel it in their own lives. Their jobs. Their retirement accounts. Their grocery bills.

And honestly, I think we’re starting to see some of that already.

There are MAGA voices right now openly asking Donald Trump for economic relief. Some of the same people who spent years mocking government assistance are suddenly asking for help because their audience is hurting. Reality has a way of cutting through ideology.

That’s where my hope comes from this morning.

Not because everybody will change.

Not because everybody will agree.

Because history rarely moves when everybody gets on board. Usually it moves when enough people do.

The blueprint already exists.

We just have to decide whether we’re willing to use it.

If you missed yesterday’s conversation with Barbara F. Walter, watch it. It’s one of the most important conversations we’ve had all year:

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Now grab your coffee. Let’s get into it.

ONE. TRUMP KEEPS PROMISING A DEAL. THERE IS STILL NO DEAL.

For weeks we’ve been told a deal with Iran was around the corner. Then another deal. Then another framework. Then another breakthrough. Now Iran has suspended talks, blaming Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, and reports suggest Trump is furious with Benjamin Netanyahu for undermining negotiations just as the White House was trying to sell progress.

This is the question I keep asking: who is actually in charge here?

Trump keeps talking about peace. Israel keeps bombing. Iran keeps walking away. The Strait of Hormuz remains the biggest economic threat in the world. And while politicians argue over strategy, regular people are staring at higher gas prices and wondering why everything feels more expensive.

At some point the measure of a deal is whether there’s actually a deal.

Right now there isn’t.

TWO. PETE HEGSETH ISN’T JUST FIGHTING A CULTURE WAR. HE’S FIGHTING OVER WHO GETS TO LEAD.

The Defense Secretary blocked a Navy promotion slate that had already moved through the military’s traditional review process. Several women and minority officers were reportedly affected. The Pentagon says this is about merit. Critics say it’s about politics.

The part that interests me is what happens to trust when people start believing the rules change depending on who’s in power. Imagine spending decades serving your country only to discover your career has become part of somebody else’s political argument.

That’s a much bigger story than a promotion list.

THREE. CONGRESS GETS ITS CHANCE TODAY.

Marco Rubio and Todd Blanche are both heading to Capitol Hill. Rubio will face questions about Iran. Blanche will face questions about the anti-weaponization fund. The hearings matter. But what matters more is whether anybody actually does anything.

Americans are tired of watching elected officials perform outrage for television cameras and then go home.

Congress says it is a coequal branch of government.

Let’s see it.

FOUR. LOS ANGELES MIGHT ELECT A GUY MOST PEOPLE HAVEN’T THOUGHT ABOUT IN TWENTY YEARS.

Karen Bass is a former congresswoman and the sitting mayor of Los Angeles. She has spent her life in politics.

And she’s in a real fight.

Against Spencer Pratt.

Yes, that Spencer Pratt.

The former reality television personality from The Hills. The crystal-selling social media celebrity. A guy most Americans probably haven’t thought about since flip phones were a thing.

And yet he’s raising money and attracting voters because a lot of people in Los Angeles are frustrated. Housing costs. Homelessness. Public safety. The feeling that nobody in charge has answers.

The story isn’t Spencer Pratt.

The story is what it says about how many people have lost faith in traditional leadership.

FIVE. A CANCER BREAKTHROUGH WORTH PAYING ATTENTION TO.

Researchers released five-year results on a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine used alongside immunotherapy for melanoma patients. Nearly seventy percent of patients receiving the treatment remained cancer-free after five years.

No, it’s not a cure.

No, it’s not available tomorrow.

But it’s real progress. And in a news cycle full of people breaking things, it’s nice to spend a minute talking about people building something.

SIX. SERENA WILLIAMS IS BACK.

I love this story.

Not because Serena needs another trophy. She doesn’t.

Not because she has anything left to prove. She doesn’t.

I love it because most people spend their lives trying to earn enough freedom to stop. Serena got there and decided she wasn’t done.

That’s a mindset.

SEVEN. THE STORY EVERYBODY IS MISSING.

While everybody is focused on Iran, senior American and Cuban military officials just held a rare face-to-face meeting around Guantanamo Bay.

When governments are yelling in public, serious people are usually talking in private.

That’s where I always look.

THE GROUP CHAT

Ricardo Hernandez-Navarrete graduated from high school days after being released from ICE detention and is now preparing for college soccer.

Jill Biden says President Biden is doing well but will live with Stage 4 cancer for the rest of his life.

Tina Peters is out of prison after her sentence was reduced.

Kilauea just entered its 48th eruptive episode.

Nvidia unveiled new AI-powered personal computers.

New York kids officially got a Knicks-themed bedtime reprieve from Mayor Mamdani.

A Utah judge will hold a hearing over prosecutors speaking publicly in the Charlie Kirk shooting case.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky!