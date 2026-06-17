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Denzel's avatar
Denzel
12m

I wonder if the KH interview is pre-recorded or if we're getting it live off the cuffs

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Joseph Elliot Gerard Ferguson's avatar
Joseph Elliot Gerard Ferguson
8m

I certainly believe that Taiwan has the answers to the Underlying Problems of the United States’ leadership crisis. We must learn from them before the mainland Chinese take over.

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