Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Good morning.

Last night something happened on this show. A bombshell. Something so extraordinary that as the kids say I was shook. And it looks like you were too. And if you have not seen it yet stop reading this right now and go watch it. Then come back.

Ashley St. Clair sat down with me. Former MAGA influencer. Brand ambassador for Turning Point USA. Writer for The Babylon Bee. The woman who wrote a children’s book mocking transgender people. The woman who had a child with Elon Musk in 2024.

And she talked. About all of it. Trump. MAGA. Elon. What really happens in the shadows. Away from the selfie cameras and the podcast microphones and the cable news lights. In the group chats. The Signal threads. The texts nobody is supposed to see. The stuff they never want you to know.

Including what she knows about Elon’s alleged attempts to leak personal information about me and allegedly smear me. What he allegedly did. Why. And what she witnessed.

Part One is on YouTube and Substack right now. Part Two drops tonight at 5 PM. And tonight is where it gets even more explosive. Steven Miller. High level cabinet members. Appointees. Flacks. DOJ brass. What they are saying about my case behind closed doors. She still has sources inside this government. And what she is going to tell us tonight I promise you are not ready for it.

Neither are they.

When people leave movements like this and tell the truth about what they saw and what they know that is courage. Messy imperfect complicated courage. But courage. And it is changing things.

The world changes one person at a time.

Also. This Thursday for Juneteenth. Kamala Harris joins this show. Yeah. That Kamala Harris. And she is not here to play it safe. She is talking about 2028. About expanding the Supreme Court. About getting rid of the Electoral College. You do not want to miss it.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

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ONE. BLOOMBERG HAS THE IRAN DEAL DRAFT. AND EVEN THE NEW YORK POST IS CALLING IT A LOVEBOMB.

Donald Trump spent years calling the Obama Iran deal the worst deal ever made. Tore it up in 2018. Started a war. The first day of that war a missile struck a girls elementary school in Minab southern Iran. Girls aged 7 to 12. In class. The roof collapsed on top of them. 165 dead. A PBS official briefed on the initial review said the strike was likely American. The UN said there is no excuse for killing girls in a classroom.

That is what this war cost. Before the 13 Americans killed. Before the Strait closed for 104 days. Before gas went above four dollars.

And now Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal say they have obtained what appears to be the full 14-point draft memorandum. Neither government has officially confirmed or denied the specific contents.

But here is what the draft reportedly says. And neither government has denied it.

Iran gets to sell oil immediately. Today. Before a final deal. Before any nuclear dismantlement. Before a single inspector sets foot anywhere. The US commits to at least $300 billion for Iran’s rehabilitation. After Trump told reporters repeatedly we are not putting any money into Tehran. Iran only reiterates it will never pursue nuclear weapons. Does not have to dismantle its program. Does not have to surrender its enriched uranium. Does not have to address its ballistic missiles. The US commits to ending ALL sanctions on Iran. Every single one.

The Obama deal had verified inspectors. Capped enrichment. A 12-month breakout time. It was working when Trump tore it up.

Trump is copying off Obama’s test paper and getting worse answers.

Jonathan Lemire writes in The Atlantic that Trump has declared victory multiple times during this war. Each time it did not last. Tehran has been calling his bluff for months. A conservative Wall Street Journal columnist called him a lame duck and getting lamer.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan. Trump funnels billions to the Ayatollahs. Leaves the nuclear infrastructure intact. Preserves the ballistic threat. Throws a lifeline to the murderous regime in Tehran.

And when you have lost the New York Post you know it is bad. Their cover this morning. A burning American flag. One word in massive letters.

LOVEBOMB.

Prez says Islamic regime not radical. His deal showers mullahs with cash. And no sanctions.

165 schoolgirls. 13 Americans. 104 days. Gas above four dollars.

For this.

Trump or Vance flies to Switzerland on Friday to sign it. And is calling it a win.

TWO. JD VANCE WENT ON THE VIEW. AND GOT CAUGHT LYING ON LIVE TELEVISION.

JD Vance showed up on The View yesterday to promote his new memoir Communion. He was hoping for a light interview. He did not get one.

Trump said last week I love the inflation. Vance tried to spin it. Said what Trump meant was that he loves the fact inflation is going to come down when the war is over.

Whoopi said immediately: that’s not what he said.

Joy Behar said: are you his interpreter or are you his vice president. Come on.

CNN fact-checked it. Trump did not say what Vance claimed. He praised current inflation numbers and called them great. The war-related sentence Vance described does not exist in the actual quote.

And then there are the actual numbers. Inflation was 3.0 percent when Trump took office. Before the war started it was 2.4 percent. The latest official report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows it has now hit 4.2 percent. The highest since early 2023. Driven almost entirely by energy prices from the war Trump started.

Vance told the women of The View inflation is coming down.

The numbers say otherwise. By a lot.

That is not spin. That is a lie.

Whoopi asked what did Black people do to this administration that has allowed it to stigmatize folks of color. Vance said: what exactly are you talking about Whoopi. The audience groaned so loud it shook the set.

The vice president of the United States got fact-checked on live television by Whoopi Goldberg.

THREE. THE MAGGIE HABERMAN AND JONATHAN SWAN BOOK HAS THE WHITE HOUSE IN FULL PANIC MODE.

Regime Change. Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. Based on approximately 1000 interviews. Publishing June 23.

The first excerpt published by the Times was headlined: Inside the White House Freakout Over the Epstein Files. Trump’s top aides including JD Vance and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles held multiple secret meetings in the classified Situation Room to manage the Epstein scandal. To control leaks. To figure out how bad it was going to get.

And now top White House officials believe Haberman and Swan have audio recordings of those Situation Room meetings.

We are afraid some of our most sensitive conversations were being recorded. That is a direct quote from inside the administration.

The White House is in full hunt-the-leaker mode. Pointing fingers. Paranoid. Unraveling. And the book is not even out yet.

Maggie Haberman will be joining this show very soon. You are not going to want to miss that conversation.

FOUR. THE WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM NOW COSTS $600 MILLION. HALF FROM TAXPAYERS. AFTER TRUMP PROMISED NOT ONE DIME.

Trump said this is taxpayer-free. We have no taxpayer putting up 10 cents.

The contractor’s internal documents obtained by the Washington Post say otherwise. $600 million. Up from the $200 million Trump first promised. Then $300 million. Then $400 million. Now $600 million. More than half coming from taxpayers. $155 million from the Secret Service. $149 million from the White House Military Office. $3 million from the Executive Residence. Only $293 million from private sources.

He said not one dime. The documents say $307 million in taxpayer money.

A majority of Americans oppose the ballroom project according to a Washington Post ABC News Ipsos poll. The same ballroom that required demolishing the historic East Wing of the White House.

$600 million. For a ballroom. While 451 Kellogg workers in Omaha just lost their jobs.

FIVE. HILLARY CLINTON SAYS BIDEN MADE A TERRIBLE MISTAKE.

Hillary Clinton spoke Monday at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan with New Yorker editor David Remnick. And she said it.

He made a terrible mistake. For himself his legacy and for the country.

She said if Biden had stepped aside in the late summer of 2023 and allowed a competitive primary whoever emerged from that contest whether it was the vice president or a governor or a senator or anybody else would have beaten Donald Trump.

The DNC’s post-election autopsy report did not even mention Biden’s decision to run. The document designed to explain why Democrats lost did not address the most obvious reason Democrats lost. Clinton noticed.

Kamala Harris in her memoir called Biden’s decision an act of recklessness.

And this Thursday for Juneteenth Kamala Harris joins this show. To talk about the election. Biden. Her future. 2028. Expanding the Supreme Court. Getting rid of the Electoral College.

You do not want to miss it.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION IS BEING DISMANTLED WHILE EVERYONE WATCHES IRAN.

The Department of Education plans to strip special education and civil rights protections entirely from the department. Not bureaucratic reshuffling. The systematic dismantling of federal protections that guarantee children with disabilities the education they are legally entitled to.

Remove the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act enforcement. Leave parents of kids with special needs to fight alone. With no federal watchdog. In a fragmented chaotic system.

Hollow it out from the inside. Then say the whole agency is obsolete. Then eliminate it entirely.

It is happening fast. And quietly. While everyone watches Iran.

SEVEN. SERENA AND VENUS WILLIAMS ARE COMING BACK TO WIMBLEDON.

The All England Club gave Serena and Venus Williams a wildcard invitation to play ladies doubles at Wimbledon. Serena is 44. Venus is turning 46. Fourteen Grand Slam doubles titles together. Six of them at Wimbledon.

Two iconic Black women coming back to the most prestigious grass court in the world. On their terms. So their children can watch them play.

Down is not out. It never was.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

Ashley St. Clair Part Two drops tonight at 5 PM right here on Substack and YouTube. Steven Miller. High level cabinet members. DOJ brass. What they are saying about this show and its host behind closed doors. She still has sources inside this government. You are not ready for what she is about to say. Neither are they.

Kamala Harris joins this show Thursday for Juneteenth. Talking about 2028. Expanding the Supreme Court. Getting rid of the Electoral College. And what comes next for the Democratic Party and for this country. Thursday. Right here. Do not miss it.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool turned green with algae after Trump spent $14 million painting it American flag blue. The administration is now dumping hydrogen peroxide into it trying to fix it. Experts say the dark paint absorbs heat making algae growth inevitable. The peroxide is temporary. The algae will be back. $14 million. For a green pool. Being treated with pool chemicals.

15 people charged in Minnesota for allegedly using physical blockades to interfere with federal immigration enforcement. 12 arrested. Civil disobedience against federal immigration operations is now a serious federal crime according to this administration. Watch how this plays out in court. Because the precedent it sets affects every American who believes in the right to protest.

A federal judge blocked an Idaho law that would have criminalized transgender individuals for using public restrooms aligned with their gender identity. Ruled the law likely violates the Equal Protection Clause and Title IX. Blocked just hours before it was set to take effect. Happy Pride.

In his memoir Communion JD Vance admits calling Kamala Harris and Democrats childless cat ladies was boneheaded. The words were not boneheaded. They were a policy position. A book tour admission does not undo the damage done to women and families by this administration.

This newsletter grows one reader at a time. Share it with three people today. And if you are not already a subscriber hit that button and join Lemon Nation.

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I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon