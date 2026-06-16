Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Want to be lucky today? Start here.

Good morning.

Donald Trump is at the G7 in France this morning taking what the media is calling a victory lap. It is a walk of shame.

In 2015, Barack Obama negotiated a verified comprehensive nuclear deal with Iran and five other world powers. Without firing a single shot. Inspectors on the ground. Enrichment capped. Breakout time to a nuclear weapon stretched from weeks to over a year. It was working.

In his first term, Trump called it the worst deal ever made. Tore it up. Walked away. Iran walked away too. Started enriching uranium again.

He came back into office and started bombing Iran. No verified intelligence of an imminent threat. A war that killed 13 Americans. Closed the Strait for 104 days. Drove your gas above four dollars.

And now he is standing in France calling a 60-day ceasefire a historic deal. A deal nobody has seen. Not one Republican lawmaker. Not one Democratic lawmaker. Nobody in Congress. Nobody in the American public. Nobody.

And wait until you hear what they have to say about it. Story One.

He burned the house down twice. Now he wants credit for the smoke clearing.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

This newsletter grows one reader at a time. Share it with three people today.

Share

ONE. NOBODY HAS SEEN THE IRAN DEAL. NOT ONE PERSON. AND TRUMP’S OWN PARTY IS ALREADY NERVOUS.

Trump announced a historic deal with Iran on Sunday. It is Tuesday morning. The text has still not been released. Not to Congress. Not to the American public. Not to America’s allies at the G7. Nobody has seen it.

And here is what Trump’s own Republican lawmakers are saying.

Roger Wicker. Top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. Withholding comment. John Cornyn. Said it would be good to see it so we would know what is in it. Tom Cotton. Declined comment entirely. Lindsey Graham. Skeptical Iran will ever agree to the terms being described. Said the law requires Congress to vote on any deal involving Iran’s nuclear program. Chuck Grassley. Wants to read it first. Rick Scott. Said he cannot imagine supporting giving Iran $300 billion.

Because Iranian state media is reporting the deal includes $300 billion in reconstruction aid for Iran. And the Trump administration will not confirm or deny it.

Iranian state media is filling the vacuum left by the administration’s silence with its own version of what the deal says. And the White House will not tell you whether it is true or false.

Chuck Schumer said it directly. Nearly 24 hours since Trump announced a potential deal and we still do not know the details. Trump still has not revealed the text. Congress must be briefed immediately.

Senator Tim Kaine said he welcomes news of progress. But it will not bring back those who lost their lives. Nor will it bring gas prices back to pre-war levels.

This is a 60-day ceasefire agreement. Not a nuclear deal. Not a verified comprehensive agreement. A starting point for talks that may or may not produce something. With a nuclear program more advanced today than the day Trump walked away from Obama’s verified working deal in his first term.

Obama got a verified deal without firing a shot. Trump tore it up. Started a war. Killed 13 Americans. Closed the Strait for 104 days. Drove your gas above four dollars. And is now in France celebrating a 60-day starting point that nobody has read.

When your own party will not defend your deal. When your own senators are withholding comment and saying they want to read it first. When Iranian state media is filling the vacuum and the White House will not confirm or deny it. Something is very wrong.

Watch Friday. When they say the text will finally be released. If it is released. And if what is in it matches what Trump has been describing in France.

We will see.

TWO. A FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERED TRUMP TO PUT THE HISTORY BACK.

A federal judge in Boston issued a scathing 63-page ruling Friday ordering the Trump administration to restore all the signs exhibits and interpretive displays it quietly stripped from national parks and monuments. The judge gave them 21 days. A deadline that falls before July 4th. The nation’s 250th birthday.

The administration had removed at least 45 signs covering topics including slavery climate change Native American history and the Japanese American internment. All of it gone under a Trump executive order calling for museums and parks to stop displaying elements that quote inappropriately disparage Americans past or living.

At Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park the administration removed exhibits on the lives of nine people enslaved at the site in the 1790s under George Washington. Gone. Because it made someone uncomfortable.

Judge Angel Kelley wrote: under the guise of promoting American dignity this administration seeks to share a limited history by ordering the removal of all signs displays and interpretive exhibits at national parks that do not align with its preferred narrative. Thereby telling half-truths. She called it an attempt to rewrite the nation’s history with a white-out pen.

A nation that refuses to look its own past in the eye will never be able to clearly see its future.

The courts keep saying no. Keep paying attention to the courts.

THREE. KELLOGG’S IS CLOSING ITS OMAHA PLANT. 451 WORKERS. GONE.

For eighty years generations of families in Omaha Nebraska woke up to the smell of cereal baking at the WK Kellogg plant. This summer it closes. 451 workers out of a job. Nebraska’s manufacturing sector has shed nearly 5000 jobs over the past year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These are real people. Real families. Real communities built around work that is disappearing. And the man who promised to bring manufacturing jobs back to America is at the G7 in France taking a victory lap on an Iran deal nobody has seen.

FOUR. FOX IS BUYING ROKU FOR $22 BILLION. THE MURDOCHS ARE MAKING THEIR MOVE.

Fox Corporation announced Monday it is acquiring Roku in a deal valued at $22 billion. Fox gets Roku’s connected TV platform and its direct relationship with over 100 million streaming households. Combined with Tubi this makes Fox the third largest player in US television by share of viewing.

Lachlan Murdoch called it a defining moment. Wall Street called it concerning. Fox shares fell on news of the deal because of the massive debt load required to fund it.

But here is the bigger picture. The Murdoch empire which owns Fox News is now buying its way into 100 million American living rooms through a streaming platform. At the same time the Ellison family is acquiring CNN and CBS. The consolidation of American media into the hands of a few billionaires with close ties to Donald Trump is accelerating. Rapidly.

Pay attention to who owns what you watch. It has never mattered more.

FIVE. GAVIN NEWSOM AND HIS WIFE ARE UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION. ORDERED BY TRUMP.

Newsom announced Monday that he and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom are under investigation by Trump’s Justice Department. Federal agents have knocked on the doors of family friends and former employees. Demanded records. Dug through years of documents. Not because they found a crime. Because they are looking for one.

Newsom posted a video on X and said: today my wife and I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He directed his Department of Justice to investigate us.

He said directly to Trump: you can subpoena my records. You can investigate me. You can harass me. Put my name on every enemies list you have. But leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta.

Trump posted on Truth Social calling him Gavin Newscum and said the fraud investigation of California has begun.

Same playbook. Every time. Make the opponent the suspect. Make the investigation the punishment. Because the punishment is the process. They do not need a conviction. They need the headline. They need the cloud hanging over the person who might challenge them in 2028.

Letitia James. Adam Schiff. James Comey. John Bolton. Mark Kelly. The Wall Street Journal. The New York Times. ABC. CBS. Disney. The Washington Post. And now Gavin Newsom and his wife.

SIX. OFF THE RADAR. TRUMP SPENT $14 MILLION PAINTING THE LINCOLN MEMORIAL REFLECTING POOL. IT TURNED GREEN.

Trump spent $14 million of your taxpayer money to paint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in what he called American flag blue. Promised it would be perfect. Days after it wrapped up the pool turned completely green with algae blooms.

The Department of the Interior called it normal startup residue from dormant pipes. Pool experts pointed out that the dark blue paint absorbs heat which speeds up algae growth.

$14 million. Taxpayer dollars. For a pool that is now green.

This is the administration that cannot release the text of an Iran deal but can spend $14 million painting a reflecting pool the wrong color.

SEVEN. THE AMERICA 250 CONCERT IS MOVING TO LOS ANGELES. AND THE LINEUP IS INCREDIBLE.

After artists walked away from Trump’s Freedom 250 concert series on the National Mall the officially nonpartisan congressionally established America250 nonprofit is doing it right. A massive America’s Block Party benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 4th.

Queen Latifah is hosting. Chris Stapleton. Chaka Khan. The Smashing Pumpkins.

No politics. No corporate cage fights. No $8.99 subscription required. Just a celebration of America the way America is supposed to be celebrated. By the people. For the people. Free.

That is what a real celebration looks like.

THE GROUP CHAT

Seven Lemon Slices

A B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California’s Mojave Desert Monday morning killing all eight people on board. The crash occurred during a routine test mission at 11:20 AM. Those on board included uniformed military and government contractors. Boeing confirmed two of its employees were among the dead. Our hearts go out to all eight families.

The Trump administration scrapped the planned Freedom 250 concert series on the National Mall after a wave of musicians dropped out over the event’s political ties. Trump announced he would headline his own event instead calling it the rally to end all rallies. It will feature a speech by him. Of course it will.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy called on Trump to immediately denounce UFC fighter Josh Hokit’s derogatory White House lawn remarks about Michelle Obama. Dana White called the comments nasty and false. Nobody from the White House has said a word.

Luigi Mangione is scheduled to appear today for a pretrial conference in New York State Supreme Court. His federal hearing has been pushed back to June 29. Both legal tracks moving forward simultaneously. His murder trial is currently scheduled to begin this September.

In a new interview with The Guardian, actress Laverne Cox revealed she has lost 90 percent of her income over the last two years. Blamed the financial drop on the Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on diversity equity and inclusion initiatives. Corporate branding deals hosting contracts and college speaking engagements have completely dried up as institutions fear being penalized by the federal government. The cruelty is the point. It always has been.

The FDA approved a new active ingredient for sunscreen for the first time in 20 years. Bemotrizinol. The kind of high performance non-greasy UV filter that consumers in Europe and Asia have had access to for decades. Americans will finally be able to buy better sunscreen. Just in time for summer.

This newsletter grows one reader at a time. Share it with three people today. And if you are not already a subscriber hit that button and join Lemon Nation.

Share

I’ll see you at 10 AM Eastern for Hot Topics Live on The Don Lemon Show and again at 5 PM for Lemon Live at Five right here on Substack YouTube Twitch Instagram Facebook and TikTok.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon