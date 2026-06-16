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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
8h

Thanks Don. 🍋💛

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DebbieLama
8h

Good morning, Don and Daniel. I just happened to be looking at my phone when this got published. Usually I miss the Substack Notification. 🦋💖🦋💖

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