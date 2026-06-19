What we are witnessing right now isn’t just a shift in policy; it’s a systemic, calculated effort to roll back the clock on racial progress in America. When The Atlantic revealed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon quietly removed the portrait of General Daniel “Chappie” James Jr.—the first Black four-star general in United States history—it wasn’t an accident. It wasn’t a simple “corridor renovation,” despite what the official press releases claim. It was a message. General James flew nearly 200 combat missions across three wars, bleeding for a country that didn’t always love him back. Taking down his image is a slap in the face to every Black service member who ever put on the uniform.