A Very Bad Week For MAGA & Donald Trump

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript187423A Very Bad Week For MAGA & Donald TrumpThis week was anything but boring. Don LemonJun 13, 2026187423ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsD.L. Hughley on Trump, the Knicks & the Karmelo Anthony CaseJun 11 • Don LemonCrazy Comeback For The Knicks & Donald Trump's Failing Health!Jun 11 • Don LemonDid Donald Trump Really Jinx the Knicks? We Asked New YorkersJun 10 • Don LemonThe Boos Heard Round the World: Americans Are Fed Up With Donald Trump!Jun 10 • Don LemonDid Donald Trump Cost the Knicks the Game?Jun 9 • Don LemonDonald Trump, Please Don't Jinx the Knicks!Jun 8 • Don LemonScott Pelley Speaks Out Against CBS & Donald Trump Walks Out of Interview Jun 8 • Don Lemon